Top 10 Best 80 gallon electric water heater Reviews

Top 10 Best 80 gallon electric water heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- CONVENIENT HOT WATER HEATER: 2.5 gallon point-of-use mini-tank fits under your sink to provide hot water right where you need it. Thermal efficiency is 98%. Dimensions : 13.75 W x 13.75 H x 10.75 D Inches
- LONG LASTING QUALITY: This electric water heater is easy to maintain and has premium glass-lined material for a long service life. (Amps 12A, Volts (VAC) 120)
- INDEPENDENT INSTALLATION: 36-37" cord plugs into a 120 volt outlet for independent installation or in-line with a large hot water source
- FAST RECOVERY RATE: Eliminates long waits for hot water at your sink, get on demand hot water at your every need (supplies up to 2 sinks at a time)
- EASILY MOUNTED: Can be shelf, wall or floor mounted (bracket included); simply tap into the cold water line and install the water heater directly at the sink to provide hot water
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; Refer to Sizing Map. Requires 60 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- 【Heating Helper】The instant hot water heater is suitable for rapid heats water in large size container like bucket, basin, bath tub, mini inflatable swimming pool, etc. The Package includes 1 x digital thermometer, 1 x stainless steel cleaning ball, 1x water heater. It is deal gift for your friends and family during winter.
- 【Safety & Practicality】The pool heater with stainless steel protective guard can effectively prevent the heating element from directly contacting the human body, which is more safer. Heat dissipates to the water faster by flowing through the holes in the guard. It can boil 5 gallons of water in a few minutes. Please use it strictly according to the instructions! !
- 【Easy To Use】Fully submerge the heater in the water and connect it to a 120V power supply. Check power indicator light to make sure immersion water heater is working then it will heat water continuously. JESTOP heater is perfect for any cold weather application.
- 【Widely Application】JESTOP Heater is small and portable. You can easy to carry it to heat your farm animals’ water, your tiling water on the job site, car wash bucket, pail of bath water in a tiny home or camper, window washing water and more!
- 【Warning Tips】The heater must be completely immersed in water during working! Please take out the heater before touching the water! Please do not use it continuously for more than 3 hours! Please do not plug the two water heaters into the same socket to avoid fire.
- CONVENIENT HOT WATER HEATER: 7 gallon point-of-use mini-tank fits under your sink to provide hot water right where you need it. Thermal efficiency is 98%. Dimensions : 17.5 W x 17.5 H x 14.5 D Inches
- INSTALLED VERTICALLY OR HORIZONTALLY: This larger model can be mounted vertically (5.1 gal. of water supply) or horizontally (7 gal. of water supply)- vertical orientation is installed with the cold and hot lines on top of the unit
- RELIABLE WATER SOURCE: Easily hard-wire the 7-gallon model to provide the on-demand reliable water source your home or office needs
- IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Heating capacity of 1440 watts and a temperature range of 65-145°F max. Operating pressure-150 psi. Water fittings-3/4 inch Male NPT. Electrical requirements (Amp 12A/Volts 120)
- EASILY MOUNTED: Can be shelf or floor mounted. Wall mounting available in vertical orientation only (water connections on top) - bracket included. Simply tap into the cold water line and install the water heater directly at the sink to provide hot water
- 【ONE YEAR WARRANTY】DROMIX Include (2) 4500W 240V COPPER Water Heater Element, Insert Length: 13-9/16". [email protected]
- 【ONE YEAR WARRANTY】Include (1) Upper Water Heater Thermostat, (1) Lower Water Heater Thermostat, 120V ~ 480V
- 【Interchangeable】Therm-O-Disc Type Thermostat, Can interchange with APCOM type.
- 【More Durable】Extra Longer Life of Heating Element with Chromed Coating on the Heating Area
- 【Versatile Fits】The Tune-up Kits in Plumber's pack Fits Most Water Heaters with Dual Elements - Rheem, A.O Smith, Whirlpool, GE, Richmond, Ruud, BRADFORD WHITE; CRAFTMASTER; GENERAL ELECTRIC; GS WOOD; KENMORE; LOCHINVAR; RELIANCE; RICHMOND; STATE; MOR-FLO; APCOM etc
- External digital thermostatic control with LED display (+/1 degree accuracy)
- Most advanced self-modulation, adjust power to meet hot water demand
- Durable Copper immersion two heating elements, field Serviceable. Flow Rate- up to 4.4 GPM
- Simple installation – bottom 3/4 inch NPT water connections
- Threaded for easy replacement, simple installation, digital temperature display
- External adjustable digital thermostatic control with LED display (+/1 degree accuracy
- Durable Copper immersion two heating elements, field Serviceable.Self-modulating power control
- Simple installation – 1/2 NPT adapters included; side 1/2 inch Compression water connections
- 99.8% energy efficient. External controls to adjust temperature in increments of 1°f. Water-Saver Shower Head – 1.5 GPM
- Threaded for easy replacement, simple installation, digital temperature display 54 A. 13kW Model Flow Rate: up to 3.17 GPM
- 🌞Good Quality Portable Water Heater: Immersion water heater runs with energy-saving .Imersion heater boils 5 gallon water in minutes . All you need to do is just put bucket heater in to the water and plug the bathtub warmer, very easy to use.
- 🌞304 Stainless-steel Guard: The heavy duty 304 stainless-steel guard on the electric bucket heater protects the heating element from directly contacting persons or animals. The holes on the guard of submersible water heater help release heat into the water faster.
- 🌞Easy to Use: Place water heater into water designed to contain boiling water, fill the container with water to full cover the submersible bucket heater , plug portable water heater into a properly grounded 120V AC outlet, make sure the portable immersion heater is on, make the water warmer in a few minutes!
- 🌞Wide Application: The electric immersion heater can be used in water, fit for bucket, basin, bath tub, etc.This immersion heater is handy and super lightweight, making it warmer any grounded wall outlet. Then the 1500 immersion heater can start working.
- 🌞Warning: The camping water heater needs to be completely immersed in water ,Please do not plug the two camping water heater into the same outlet to avoid fire hazards. Please take out the immersion water heater before touching the water!
- ON/OFF Dial Control with adjustable digital temperature display
- Self-modulating power control
- 24kW Model Flow Rate: up to 5.9 GPM for RTEX-24
- Bottom 3/4" NPT water connections
- On demand, consistent and continuous hot water
- ✔This is a lightweight electric water heater with a perfect combination of inner quality and classical appearance, which applies for multiple demands of different families.
- ✔This product uses green environmental material, which is qualified for international standard, and satisfies difficulties of hot water supply for multiple places, easily solves issues such as face washing, bathing, vegetable washing and dish washing.
- ✔It can be installed in the kitchen, rest room, bathroom or any other places you want optionally because of its characteristics of small area, strong applicability and convenient installation.
- ✔It is a directly heating type with high efficiency and low power heating tube, which can take advantage of the thermal energy maximally. The temperature can be adjusted between 55℃-75℃ optionally, and the power will be off automatically when the set temperature is achieved.
- ✔Its total power is 1500w and it has multiple installation methods. It is applicable for different water pressure of different areas, especially for families which are located on higher floors with low water pressure.
Our Best Choice: 80 gal. Commercial Electric Water Heater, 4500W
[ad_1] ‘ Electric H2o Heater, Business, Tank Capacity 80 gal., Voltage 208VAC, 1 Phase, 4500 Overall Watts, General Height 59-1/2 In., Jacket Dia. 23-3/4 In., Restoration @ 100 F Increase 18 gph, Recovery @ 120 F Rise 15 gph, Peak to T and P Opening 59-1/2 In., Height to Chilly Facet Connection 59-1/2 In., Top to Very hot Facet Link 59-1/2 In., Max. Stress 150 psi, Leading Relationship Spot, Drinking water Relationship 3/4 In. NPT, 21.6 Amps AC, Selection of Elements 2, Temp. Variety 110 Levels to 170 Levels F ‘
Item product number:ELD80-C
Date Initially Available:January 18, 2017
Manufacturer:RHEEM-RUUD
ASIN:B01LXJVYWP
Cost For: Each Item: Electric powered Water Heater Max. Pressure: 150 psi Household / Business: Industrial Standards: Design and style Certified By UL to Fulfill UL Typical 174 As Electrical Storage Tank H2o Heater, Fulfills North Carolina and Mass Code Includes: T and P Valve, Brass Drain Valve Functions: Prolonged Lifetime Tank Style, Extended Lifetime Heating Things, Automated Temperature Manage Temp. Variety: 110 Degrees to 170 Degrees F
Jacket Dia.: 23-3/4″ Stage: 1 Compliance: UL, CSA, AHRI Drinking water Link: 3/4″ NPT Range of Components: 2 Top to Scorching Side Relationship: 59-1/2″ Suppliers Guarantee Length: 3-yr. Minimal Tank, 1 yr. Constrained Components Amps AC: 21.6 Height to Cold Aspect Relationship: 59-1/2″ Voltage: 208VAC Total Watts: 4500 Tank Ability: 80 gal. Over-all Top: 59-1/2″ Top to T and P Opening: 59-1/2″
Restoration @ 120 F Increase: 15 gph Link Place: Prime Recovery @ 100 F Increase: 18 gph Country of Origin (issue to improve): Various