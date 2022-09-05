Top 10 Best 80 gallon electric water heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Electric H2o Heater, Business, Tank Capacity 80 gal., Voltage 208VAC, 1 Phase, 4500 Overall Watts, General Height 59-1/2 In., Jacket Dia. 23-3/4 In., Restoration @ 100 F Increase 18 gph, Recovery @ 120 F Rise 15 gph, Peak to T and P Opening 59-1/2 In., Height to Chilly Facet Connection 59-1/2 In., Top to Very hot Facet Link 59-1/2 In., Max. Stress 150 psi, Leading Relationship Spot, Drinking water Relationship 3/4 In. NPT, 21.6 Amps AC, Selection of Elements 2, Temp. Variety 110 Levels to 170 Levels F

Item product number‏:‎ELD80-C

Date Initially Available‏:‎January 18, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎RHEEM-RUUD

ASIN‏:‎B01LXJVYWP

Cost For: Each Item: Electric powered Water Heater Max. Pressure: 150 psi Household / Business: Industrial Standards: Design and style Certified By UL to Fulfill UL Typical 174 As Electrical Storage Tank H2o Heater, Fulfills North Carolina and Mass Code Includes: T and P Valve, Brass Drain Valve Functions: Prolonged Lifetime Tank Style, Extended Lifetime Heating Things, Automated Temperature Manage Temp. Variety: 110 Degrees to 170 Degrees F

Jacket Dia.: 23-3/4″ Stage: 1 Compliance: UL, CSA, AHRI Drinking water Link: 3/4″ NPT Range of Components: 2 Top to Scorching Side Relationship: 59-1/2″ Suppliers Guarantee Length: 3-yr. Minimal Tank, 1 yr. Constrained Components Amps AC: 21.6 Height to Cold Aspect Relationship: 59-1/2″ Voltage: 208VAC Total Watts: 4500 Tank Ability: 80 gal. Over-all Top: 59-1/2″ Top to T and P Opening: 59-1/2″

Restoration @ 120 F Increase: 15 gph Link Place: Prime Recovery @ 100 F Increase: 18 gph Country of Origin (issue to improve): Various