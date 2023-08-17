Top 10 Best 8 widespread bathroom faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best 8 widespread bathroom faucet brushed nickel in 2023 Comparison Table
- 【Good Quality】- The bathroom faucet adopts brushed nickel finish/brushed gold surface, which effectively resists corrosion, scratches and rust in daily use; High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system with lifetime leak-free and maintenance-free performance, these durable valves are not affected by extreme temperatures, sand, rust and other conditions.
- 【Quick install】- Special design of the bathroom basin sink faucet and hose connection, quick connection structure, easy to install, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber; Widespread design dtstance adjustable, 3 hole mount with 6-12 inch widespread design, the distance is adjustale up on your actual requirements. Hole size: 30-35mm/ 1.18-1.38 Inch.
- 【Safe and Harmless】- Bathroom sink faucet meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment; Equipped with copper pipes to ensure safe water quality; easy to clean, resistant to fingerprints and water stains under any circumstances
- 【Classic and Elegant Design】- Two handle bathroom sink faucet, double handle for effortless flow and water temperature control; The design of the red and blue rubber ring makes it easier to distinguish between cold and hot water; Gorgeous brushed nickel finish/brushed gold finish will instantly enhance the appearance of any bathroom sink faucet and complements most decorating styles.
- 【Good Service】 - We have 24-hour customer service and 7 days unconditional return. We provide you with the best product and service. If you have any problem, please let us know, and we will solve the problem ASAP. Thank you so much.
- 【Faucet Anatomist's Confidence】Forious modern bathroom faucet function and finish are covered under Forious’s Limited Lifetime Warranty or Replacement, No Risk. The widespread faucet box included all installation components, watch videos to help you installs in seconds.
- 【Strong Heart】Forious Drip-free copper&ceramic disc mixing cartridge has passed 500,000 cycles of water tightness test, to ensure that the faucet is stable. Double enhanced abrasion resistance, is an amazing 5 times the lifespan of the industry standard, guaranteeing a lifetime of leak-free, trouble-free performance. Flow Rate: 1.2 Gallons Per Minute.
- 【Lead-free Cells】Our oral does not like lead, our skin does not like lead too, this basin faucet has passed the CUPC lead-free certification, forious just transport healthy and clean water. Mix lead-free materials stronger high temperature and sturdiness, it also with the addition of Anti-rust finish.
- 【CUPC Artery】Forious integrated InnoFlex PEX supply lines are be wrapped by 24" braided Flexible supply lines, explosion-proof and high temperature.3/8 Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections, built-in rubber ring effectively avoids water leakage. (If you need 1/2 adapter, we can send it for free)
- 【Noble Skin】This elegant, matte black finish brings a calming presence to your bathroom decor, able to pair elegantly with traditional, and contemporary decor. Passed 24h acid salt spray test, will not leave water stains and fingerprints in the bathroom and it also help to decrease stain and odor, remains beautiful for the life of the faucet.
- ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Pop up drain not included, 6" deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. Two flexible Hoses (Hot and cold) and 3/8" female compression thread with 1/2" adapters included for easy install.
- WATERFALL FAUCET - Waterfall spout and Single handle for effortless flow and easily water adjust.
- SOLID BRASS MATERIAL - Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, copper metal single-handle, touch rv sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.
- MATTE BLACK FINISH - Modern touch on bathroom faucet with matte black, lavatory sink faucet resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.
- POPULAR DESIGN - Contemporary appearance is applicable as one handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
- CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- LONG SERVICE LIFE - Bathroom faucet sink for 3 holes constructed of premium metal and high-purity solid brass material; multi-layer black surface, resisting scratches, corrosion, and tarnishing, ensuring its long service life and requiring little maintenance. Black bathroom faucets can save you much time and effort in replacing and maintaining them!
- HIGH-QUALITY FAUCET - Black bathroom faucet ceramic & copper cartridge has passed 500,000 cycles of testing to ensure that the matte black bathroom faucet is stable and will not leak water. The main body Is made of solid brass material. METAL POP-UP DRAIN (Easily drain with one touch); Hot＆ Cold WATER LINES have a nylon braided outer layer that is rust-proof and not easy to bend.
- SUPERIOR AERATOR - Bathroom sink faucet came with an imported aerator, the water flow is dense and soft without splashing which can save 35% of water consumption. Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (4.5L/min) at 60 PSI. Humanized detachable aerator, you can clear hard water blockage at any time.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Mounting Hole Diameter: 1.18 to 1.93 inches. Max. Deck Thickness: 1.18 inches. RAINSWORTH bathroom Sink Faucet box contains all you need(metal pop-up drain, and water supply hoses) which can help you install by yourself within 15mins, without a plumber, and save the fee. Just do it yourself to let yourself be a Hero for your Family.
- RELIABILITY ＆ CONFIDENCE - Any quality problems with Rainsworth black bathroom faucet can be guaranteed free of charge within 5 years. If you need any further help, please feel free to contact us to satisfy your shopping experience.
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this Delta bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- EASY INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating Champagne Bronze bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- 💘【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】—— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— Phiestina 2 Handle 3 Hole Matte Black Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet Come With a Overflow Drain. The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
- 💘【LEAD-FREE ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD 】 —— Phiestina offer you a safety 3 hole widespread bathroom sink faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【24HOURS CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation for phiestina bathroom faucet please call 866-675-2011. Phiestina have professional supoort team as your service for 24hours.
- 💘【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm); Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm). 8 inch widespread design faucet for bathroom sink is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- KOHLER GENUINE PART
- Aerator kit includes aerator and removal tool
- Engineered to promote product longevity
- Made with premium materials for enhanced durability
- 6 POWERFUL SPRAY OPTIONS ONE-KEY SWITCH: Hand shower spray settings include misty rain, full cover rain, gentle rain, massage rain,pulsating massage, power rain, and you can easily press one key to switch.
- WATER SAVING ON/OFF PAUSE SWITCH:Suncleanse shower head using advanced internal flow blocking technology. the water flow can be completely cut off by simply flipping the switch and save water, instead of turning off the faucet in the shower.
- HIGH PRESSURE：Powerful and multi-functional handheld showerhead kit for low water flow and pressure showers, creates a pressure-increasing stream and delivers water at a higher velocity to compensate for low water pressure situations.
- EASY TO INSTALL: Installs in minutes with just one hand-tightened connection. It fits any standard shower arm.（Note: Pls don't use plastic tape when installing）
- WIDESPREAD APPLICATION:The 71 inch extra-long stainless steel hose reaches most of the shower area, so you can shampooing your hair, shower, bathing your kids, washing your dog, and even flush the toilet as much as you want.
Our Best Choice: BWE Widespread Bathroom Faucet 8 Inch 3 Holes 2 Handle Lavatory Faucets Basin Sink Mixer Tap Brushed Nickel Finish
Product Description
Details
Type:Two Handle Bathroom Faucet
Finish:Brushed Nickel
Main Body Material:Brass
Valve:Reliable Ceramic Cartridge
PACKAGE CONTENT
1 X Bathroom faucet
5 X 3/8’’ Flexible Hoses
Mounting Hardware.
Noticed:Pop Up Drain and lift rod are NOT included
Specification:
Two–handle lever handles make it easy to adjust the water
Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic look
Solid brass construction ensures quality and reliability
Drip free ceramic disc cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation
Dimension:
Spout Reach:5.9 inchSpout Height:2.7 inchOverall Height:6.8 inch
Features:
Easy Installation Concise design Refined Quality
Two Handles Widespread Faucet
Two–handle lever handles make it easy to adjust the water
Mounting:Deck-mounted/Three Hole/Two-handle widespread sink faucet for 8″ – 16″ adjustable centers
The Correct Installation
Faucet handles can be installed at any distance between 8 inch to 16 inch for a more customized widespread installation
The Wrong Installation
This faucet can not work on the centerset faucet , the handle dont have enough space to install it , please kindly check your sink before you purchase .
How to chosse the correct pop up drain
If your sink has the Spillway hole,please choose pop up drain with overflow to purchase, Sku: B074GY3NZG
If your sink has no Spillway hole , please choose pop up drain without overflow to purchase, Sku: B01A80Z5ZQ
Finish
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Brushed Nickel
Chrome
Brushed Nickel
Copper
Brushed Nickel
Number Of Handles
2 Handles
1 Handle
2 Handles
1 Handle
1 Handle
2 Handles
Number of Faucet Holes
3 Holes
1 Hole
3 Holes
1 Hole
1 Hole
3 Holes
Installation Type
Widespread
Deck-Mounted
Widespread
Deck-Mounted
Deck-Mounted
Widespread
Deck Plate Included
✓
✓
Drain Included
✓
✓
✓
Faucet handles can be installed at any distance between 8 inch to 16 inch for a more customized widespread installation
Two–handle lever handles make it easy to adjust the water
Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic look
Solid brass construction ensures quality and reliability
Pop Up Drain and lift rod are NOT included