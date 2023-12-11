Top 10 Best 8 wall mount faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] For use with Pfister’s wall mount toilet faucets that do not include a valve in the box.

For use with Pfister’s wall mount toilet faucets

Includes valve entire body only, cartridge must be acquired separately

1″ installation depth adjustability

Rated to meet or exceed CALGreen conditions, which will help to preserve water in the average home by at least 20 per cent

Compliant with California Energy Commission (CEC) drinking water-performance specifications.