Top 10 Best 8 inch spacing faucet vintage Reviews

- Solid construction, Matte Black finish resist strong corrosion,scratch-resistant and match versatile bathroom style
- Matte Black pop-up drain with overflow included, made of solid brass without any plastic material
- Two handle control hot and cold water volume and Temperature separately, fit 8 inch and 4 inch three holes sink. quarter turn ceramic cartridges promise life time open and close drip-free
- 3-Piece Complete set is ready for Installation, widespread bathroom faucet, metal pop-up drain with overflow included, quick-connect water supply lines.
- EASY DIY INSTALLATION, three holes design for 4inch-16inch sink. Mounting hole size 1.14-1.41 inch. Maximum deck plate thickness 1.57 inch.
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite finish, retro widespread bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique fast connect construction, the hot and cold water can be mixed by quick-install pipe without wrench, through technique to prevent pipe burst
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 4 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- 2 HANDLES 3 PIECES WIDESPREAD BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing ceramic cartridge, have drip-free performance. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- ABS plastic 8-inch main body, plating chrome
- Stainless steel made arch. dual-function spout
- Flexible arch can cover the whole sink
- Lever handles with quarter-turn stops, user friendly
- Easy intallment, 1/2 threaded male inlet shanks
- Provide With 3/8 Inch Thread Connection Hot and Cold Flexible Supply Hoses(new Inprovement Installation Method)
- Widespread Faucet for Bathroom Installation To Fit 8 and 16 inches Adjustable 3 Hole Deck Mount
- 3 Hole Bathroom Mixer Tap Drip Free Ceramic Disc Cartridge Compatible With Aerator Effectively Reduce Water Consumption And Save Water.
- Cross Handle Widespread Bathroom Faucet 2 Handle Lever Matt Black Design Built an Elegant Bathroom Style
- Detail Dimension Could Refer To The Second Picture
- 【Material】: Refined brass material construction, advance matte black finish resist corrosion and tarnishing, anti-rust.
- 【Design】: Victorian double Knobs Cross design that controls hot and cold water, the mixer tap is convenient to use.
- 【Function】: The commercial faucet can easy control cold and hot water.
- 【Installation】: Easy wall mount type with single hole installation.
- 【Connection】: 1/2-14 NPT Female Inlet connections.
- Two Handles Tall Bathroom Faucet: 4" bathroom faucet with double handle design, which makes it easy to adjust the water and the temperature! 360° rotatable faucet. High arc spout gives you ample clearance beneath the spout.
- The faucet meets CUPC and SNF61-9 certification requirements: Anleijur offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- Modern Bathroom Faucet: matte black surface, and fashion classic design, 2-Handle 3-Hole Mount With 4-inch Centerset Design For Easy Installation. Save Plumbing installtion Fee with Anleijur Faucet!
- High quality for price: Drip-free Ceramic disc cartridge. The spout of lavatory faucet made of ABS aerator can help you conserve water. (This aerator can be taken down directly with your hands to clean)
- Customer Service: 3-year warranty and customer support are offered, 7x24 hours email customer service support. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- Speakman commander wall mounted service sink faucet with 8 in. centers, rough chrome
- The Speakman commander service sink faucet line provides facilities with high quality and reliable brass faucets
- The product is manufactured in China
- Rough chrome plated with brass top brace assembly & 4-arm cross handles
- 1/4 turn ceramic cartridges, brass vacuum breaker, wall flanges & mounting screws
- Brushed Gold Finished, Warm and Luxurious Colour, Add More Warmth to Your Home
- Solid Brass Body Construction, Fashion and Antique style. Pop Up Drain Assembly for Sink has Overflow Hole
- 3 Hole Mount Complete set is Ready for Installation. Quick Connect Fitting Hose, 23.6 Inch cUPC Water Supply Lines ( America Standard 3/8 inch Female Connector ) and ABS Overflow Pop Up Drain Included
- Double Handle Levers for Easy Control of Water Temperature and Flow
- Easy DIY Installation, Widespread at Any Distance Between 8 and 16 inches, Mounting Hole size: 28.5-35mm/ 1.12-1.37 inch. Color Match Copper Drain, Please Purchase Separately:B07N42BXMG
- 【Finish】 Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic look. From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing design, this faucet belongs in your bathroom.
- 【Material】Modern faucet solid brass construction ensures quality and reliability,drip free ceramic disc cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation，Low Lead Brass lead percentage less than 0.25%, comply with NSF61 and NSF372.
- 【Easy To Install】Widespread bathroom Faucet handles can be installed at any distance between 8~16 inch for a more customized widespread installation.Use the long screw which makes the installation easier and faster,the package including instruction,no plumber need you can do it by yourself.
- 【Package】 Include everything you need, pop up drain assembly, america standard G3/8-In water supply hose line,to prevent collision during transportation,the package with foam inside which plays an important protective role.
- 【3-Colors LED Changing】 LED light will change along with water temperature,cold water - blue;warm water - green;hot water - red ,offer extra relaxation and visual fun and avoid the child and the old being scalded.
- 【DURABLE MATERIAL CONSTRUCTION】Certified to CUPC to meet all federal and state regulations for low lead products. Indare offer you bathroom vanity faucet is fabricated from solid brass material to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 【WORLDWIDE COMPONENTS SUPPLY】50/50 pop-up copper whole drain & High-quality hoses supplied by Spanish superior brand TUCAI to offer durable durable use without leaking. Professional aerator from NEOPERL provides a splash-free stream, well aerated and soft to the touch. The flow rate of the high-performance aerator reaches 1.2 GPM.
- 【EASY-TO-TURN HANDLE DESIGN】Widespread bathroom faucet of Two-handle levers for easy water adjustments, while the ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life.
- 【PREMIUM COLOR METAL PLATED FINISH】Able to resist tarnishing and corrosion provides an elegant touch to any home bathroom. The brass bathroom sink faucet of two Handle 3-Hole Mount With 9.7-inch Centerset Design is easy to install by yourself without a plumber!
- 【EASY DIY INSTALLATION】3 Mounting Holes Required, Widespread Installation on 8~16 inch Centers. Mounting hole size 1.18-1.41 inch, Maximum deck plate thickness 1.38 inch. Package includes: 1 x Matte Black Bathroom Faucet, 1 x Drain Assembly (with Overflow), 23.6" Integrated hoses (with 9/16" thread connectors), hardware & US-standard fittings included.
Our Best Choice: Airuida Matte Black Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet 6 Inch(15cm) Spout Reach Adjustable Center Double Cross Handles 3 Inch to 9 Inch Hot and Cold Water Mixer Tap 360 Rotatable Faucet
Product Description
Purpose
Airuida is a professional manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom products.According to the usage habits of different customers, we are committed to providing customers with the most suitable kitchen and bathroom products.The ultimate customer experience is our goal.
From the whole to the details, always adhere to the science, convenience and humanity as the purpose, each product embodies the most modern design concept.To provide you with a comfortable bath environment is the goal that we are pursure.
Details
Function:Classics wall-mount faucets
Number Of Handle: 2 Knobs Cross
Shipping weight:2.31 lbs
Spout Reach:6″
Material
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Finish
Brushed Nickel
Chrome Polish
Antique Brass
Brushed Nickel
Matte Black
Matte Black
Installation Tpye
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Handle Type
Dual Cross Handles
Dual Cross Handles
Dual Cross Handles
Dual Cross Handles
Dual Cross Handles
Dual Cross Handles
Rotate 360 degrees
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Spout Reach
6 inch
6 inch
8.1 inch
7 inch
7 inch
6.8 inch[Material]: Refined brass material construction, advance matte black finish resist corrosion and tarnishing, anti-rust.
[Function]: Double handle wall mount kitchen sink faucet can easy control cold and hot water.The spout can rotate 360 degrees
[Easy to Install]: Wall mounted two holes US standard connection.Come with adjustable swing arms.1/2-14 NPT Female Inlet connections.
[Adjustable Hole Distance]:Ship with adjustable adapter to adjust installation hole distance between 3.1 inch – 8.7 inch.
[Warranty]:Promises lifetime warranty, Any problem with this faucet, please contact us, provide any replacement in future use.