Top 10 Best 8 inch bathroom sink faucet Reviews

Product Description

About Phiestina



Phiestina is a new brand of plumbing supplies. From the beginning of brand was founded,Phiestina has been providing an extensive selection of quality faucets and accessories to suit our customers needs and design motifs.Phiestina will shows the new standard for exceptional beauty and reliable, innovative design. Every Phiestina faucet is produced from brass, hand polished, textured and finished using state of the art technology for timeless beauty and durabilit.PHIESTINA COMMITTED ALL ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF-61(Lead-Free) STANDARD——phiestina offer you lead a free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.

Will This Faucet Fit My Sink?



Installation:Installation Type: Deck MountedNumber of Holes Required: 3Deck thickness: 0.79-1.18″Hole Size Requirement:32mm-35mmMax Counter Top Thickness:35mmFlow Rate: 1.8 GPM

Six Technologies ＆ Nine Inspection By Phiestina



High Quality Ceramic CatridgesLow Lead BrassShine Light SystemWater Self-clean SystemResistance High PressureResistance to themermal shock

Comfortable Sense System100% Acid Salt Spray Testing.100% Water Tightness Test100% Appearance Test

Water Conversation SystemEasy Water AdjustmentResistance to corrosionCompositon of the brassLife Test

BUILD-IN STRAINER

This drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain, such as jewelry, ring, dirt and so on.

The drain will fit for sink with overflower.

Easy To Use

Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.

Push to seal and push again to drain.

The Drain Will Fit For Sink With Overflower

The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking.

Metal push & seal pop-up drain doesn’t need lift road stem which would stick out too far so will not reach the wall in a small space.

Quick Connect Hose

High density strong nylon braided “Y” shape quick connect hose.

You can connect 3 seperate pieces just by one “Y” shape hose!

Creative Quick Connect Technology

Original creative quick connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber!

SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!

Dimensions

Overall height:8.07″; Spout Height:5.55″; Spout reach:7.52″

