Top 10 Best 8 in. widespread 2-handle bathroom faucet Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best 8 in. widespread 2-handle bathroom faucet in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Bathfinesse Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet Waterfall 8 Inch 3 Hole Bath Two Handles with Pop Up Drain Assembly with Overflow Vanity Faucet Lavatory Deck Mount Commercial Supply Line Lead-Free,Chrome
Top 10 Best 8 in. widespread 2-handle bathroom faucet in 2022 Comparison Table
- Brushed Gold Finished, which is Warm and Luxurious Colour, fingerprints resist. Solid Brass Body Construction,Full Use of Materials, can easily face the surface corrosion by humid environment
- Double Handles for Easy Control of Water Temperature and Flow,Contemporary Style Design with Gooseneck Spout which can 360-Degree Swivel
- 3 Hole Deck Mount Complete set is Ready for Installation. Quick Connect Fitting Hose, Water Supply Lines Included (US Standard 9/16 inch connector)
- Easy DIY Installation, Widespread at Any Distance Between 8 to 16 inches, Mounting Hole size: 29-35mm/ 1.14-1.37 inch.
- Important: The sink drain is Not Included.The waterfall spout provides a clear and steady laminar stream and creates a unique look to your bathroom.
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- 【 All For Longer 】Our Bathroom Faucet made of Uzbekistan lead free brass, the purity is 50% higher than ordinary brass, is healthier and stronger. Reliability is the biggest significance of faucet.
- 【 All For Longer 】The high-quality ceramic & copper cartridge developed by FORIOUS has passed 500,000 cycles of water tightness test to ensure that the faucet is stable and will not leak water. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.2 Gallons Per Minute.
- 【 All For Longer 】The NEOPERL aerator imported from Germany strengthens the foaming effect of the dense honeycomb, the water flow is dense and soft without splashing, can save 35% of water consumption. Humanized detachable aerator, you can clear hard water blockage at any time.
- 【 Easy Installation 】Creative 3-head quick connection design can help you install by yourself with 15mins, without a plumber and save the fee, the box contains all you need (including supply hoses and pop up drain). Just do it yourself, let you be a Hero of your Family.
- 【 A Secured Future 】We offer lifetime warranty and replacement(same item same color), to feel this confidence and reliability.
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
- CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating matte black pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- 【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】—— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift rod drain.
- 【ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD】—— Phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 【CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 —— We offer lifetime warranty service please call customer support line or visit our website.
- 【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm); Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm)
- WIDESPREAD WATERFALL FAUCET: Waterfall spout and Two handle for effortless flow and easily water adjust.
- SOLID BRASS MATERIAL: Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, copper metal two-handle, touch rv sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.
- MODERN DESIGN：Contemporary appearance is applicable as two handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.
- MATTE BLACK FINISH: Modern touch on bathroom faucet with matte black, lavatory sink faucet resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.
- INCLUDING MOUNTING HARDWARE: One Tee-Joint Connecting Hoses, Two 3/8" H & C Water Supply Hoses with two 3/8 to 1/2 adapter
Our Best Choice: Bathfinesse Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet Waterfall 8 Inch 3 Hole Bath Two Handles with Pop Up Drain Assembly with Overflow Vanity Faucet Lavatory Deck Mount Commercial Supply Line Lead-Free,Chrome
Product Description
Two Handle High Arc Bathroom Faucet
Waterfall Flow
Open Spout ideal for everyday bathroom tasks like brushing teeth and washing hands.
Widespread Bathroom Faucet
What’s In The Box?
bathroom sink faucets & parts
1x New Widespread Faucet
1x pop up drain
5x 3/8 standard hose
1x sets hardware
1x Installation Instruction
Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet
Product details
Finish : Chrome
Installation Method : Deck Mounted
Sink Holes Required : 3 holes
Main Body Material : Brass
Pop Up Drain Material : Brass
Valve : Reliable Ceramic Cartridge
Spout Reach : 4.72 inch
Spout Height : 2.02 inch
Overall Height : 5.6 inch
Cartridge
Ceramic Valve:Reliable ceramic cartridge. The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 600,000 times open & close test. Sophisticated ceramic engineering provides both convenience and control precision.
Water Supply Lines
In order to prevent impurities in the water from blocking the faucet, we add a filter screen inside the hose which ensures long-lasting performance.
Sink Required
Sink Holes Required:diameter 1.06~1.4 Inch
Installation Method:Deck Mounted
Maximum Deck Thickness:1.77 inch
Holes number :3 holes
Faucet with Drain Combo
Pop up drain included
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Pop up drain with overflow
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Tyoe
Waterfall
Waterfall
Waterfall
Stream
Stream
Waterfall
Supply Lines
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Material
Solid Brass
Solid Brass
Solid Brass
Solid Brass
Solid Brass
Solid Brass
Finish
Chrome
Chrome
Chrome
Chrome
Chrome
Chrome
【Finish】 Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style. From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing design, this faucet belongs in your bathroom.
【Material】 Solid brass construction ensures quality and reliability,drip free ceramic disc cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation，Low Lead Brass lead percentage less than 0.25%, comply with NSF61 and NSF372.
【Package】 Include everything you need, pop up drain assembly, 2 pcs standard G3/8-In water supply hose line,to prevent collision during transportation,the package with foam inside which plays an important protective role.
【Waterfall Flow】 Ideal for everyday bathroom tasks like brushing teeth and washing hands. The pressure of the water is geared towards water efficiency without sacrificing water pressure or overall performance.
【Easy To Install】 Faucet handles can be installed at any distance between 8~16 inch for a more customized widespread installation.Use the long screw which makes the installation easier and faster,the package including instruction,no plumber need you can do it by yourself.