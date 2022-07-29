Top 10 Best 8 in. widespread 2-handle bathroom faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Two Handle High Arc Bathroom Faucet

Waterfall Flow

Open Spout ideal for everyday bathroom tasks like brushing teeth and washing hands.

Widespread Bathroom Faucet

What’s In The Box?

1x New Widespread Faucet

1x pop up drain

5x 3/8 standard hose

1x sets hardware

1x Installation Instruction

Product details

Finish : Chrome

Installation Method : Deck Mounted

Sink Holes Required : 3 holes

Main Body Material : Brass

Pop Up Drain Material : Brass

Valve : Reliable Ceramic Cartridge

Spout Reach : 4.72 inch

Spout Height : 2.02 inch

Overall Height : 5.6 inch

Ceramic Valve:Reliable ceramic cartridge. The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 600,000 times open & close test. Sophisticated ceramic engineering provides both convenience and control precision.

In order to prevent impurities in the water from blocking the faucet, we add a filter screen inside the hose which ensures long-lasting performance.

Sink Holes Required:diameter 1.06~1.4 Inch

Installation Method:Deck Mounted

Maximum Deck Thickness:1.77 inch

Holes number :3 holes

【Finish】 Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style. From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing design, this faucet belongs in your bathroom.

【Material】 Solid brass construction ensures quality and reliability,drip free ceramic disc cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation，Low Lead Brass lead percentage less than 0.25%, comply with NSF61 and NSF372.

【Package】 Include everything you need, pop up drain assembly, 2 pcs standard G3/8-In water supply hose line,to prevent collision during transportation,the package with foam inside which plays an important protective role.

【Waterfall Flow】 Ideal for everyday bathroom tasks like brushing teeth and washing hands. The pressure of the water is geared towards water efficiency without sacrificing water pressure or overall performance.

【Easy To Install】 Faucet handles can be installed at any distance between 8~16 inch for a more customized widespread installation.Use the long screw which makes the installation easier and faster,the package including instruction,no plumber need you can do it by yourself.