Top 10 Best 8 in wall mount faucet Reviews

Wall Mount Kitchen Faucet 8 Inch Center 9 Inch Spout Reach 2 Cross Handle Matte Black



Function:classics wall-mount faucetsFaucet Material:BrassFinish: Matte blackNumber Of Handle: 2 Knobs Cross designGross shipping weight:2.86 lbsHole center(hot and cold water) distance on the wall:20cm(8inch) 7.5 –8.5 inch Adjustable Spread

【Material】: Matte Black brass which resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use.

【Design】: Victorian double Knobs Cross design that controls hot and cold water, the mixer tap is convenient to use.

【Function】: The commercial faucet can easy control cold and hot water.

【Installation】: Wall Mount 2-Hole Installation.Come with Adjustable Swing Arms.Distance of two installation holes is 8inch and can be adjustable between 7.2 inches(18.5cm) to 8.6inches. (22cm) .

【Service】:LIFETIME WARRANTY.You can install with confidence, knowing this backed by gotonovo Faucet’s Lifetime Warranty.