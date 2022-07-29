Top 10 Best 7000 btu window air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 7000 btu window air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 350 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings, Remote Control
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
Bestseller No. 2
Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner and Fan - Cool up to 150 Sq. Ft. with Easy to Use Mechanical Control and Reusable Filter
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
SaleBestseller No. 3
GE Window Air Conditioner 5000 BTU, Efficient Cooling for Smaller Areas Like Bedrooms and Guest Rooms, 5K BTU Window AC Unit with Easy Install Kit, White
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
Bestseller No. 4
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU, in White
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
SaleBestseller No. 5
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
SaleBestseller No. 6
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU, in White
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Use less energy than standard air conditioners reducing your energy usage, and ultimately lowering your utility bills
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
SaleBestseller No. 7
SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
SaleBestseller No. 8
hOmeLabs 5000 BTU Window Mounted Air Conditioner - 7-Speed Window AC Unit Small Quiet Mechanical Controls 2 Cool and Fan Settings with Installation Kit Leaf Guards Washable Filter - Indoor Room AC
- Heavy duty window-mounted air conditioner with 5000 BTUs of cooling power to chill indoor spaces up to 150 square feet; an essential summer addition to bedrooms, living rooms, dorm rooms or small apartments
- Electric window AC system comes with filter, support brackets, leaf guards, window seal foam, and even a handy non-drip installation guide. Be sure to plug the conveniently extra-long, 6 ft, 3-prong power cord directly into wall outlet (do not use with extension cords)
- Quiet mini compact air conditioner features 7 temp settings for cooling flexibility, two-way air direction control and adjustable high or low fan speeds to quickly and powerfully reduce hot temperatures in small rooms in just 15 minutes or less
- Includes reusable washable filter that can be easily cleaned with warm water and dish soap, or vacuum cleaned with dustbuster (if hand washing, please allow to filter dry thoroughly before re-installing). Clean filter regularly to enjoy optimum cooling power
- 5000 BTU energy efficient window AC unit for 110V/120V electrical outlets measures 16 inches long x 12 inches high x 15.4 inches deep. Ideal for windows for windows measuring between 23 - 36 inches wide, and at least 13 inches high
SaleBestseller No. 9
LG 6,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 6000, White
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART: After a power failure, auto restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 260 Square Fee: LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
SaleBestseller No. 10
Shinco 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier Function, Fan Mode, Quiet AC Unit Cools Rooms up to 200 sq.ft, LED Display, Remote Control, Complete Window Mount Exhaust Kit
- 【EASY-COOL】- Compact 8,000 BTU portable ac unit，delivers fast, cooling for spaces up to 200 Sq.Ft in Home, bedroom, dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices or living rooms. When the room is cool, switch to the first speed level, this air conditioner will become quiet(Noise ≤55dB), then maintain the temperature while you are sleeping.
- 【3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY】- It has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification and fan. The 2-speeds fan can satisfy your needs and cool your room. With 19.2L/day dehumidifying capacity and bucket-less, self-evaporating operation, this air conditioner makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Perfect as your idea room cooling system.
- 【EASY-TO-USE】- LED display and simple selections panel, full-featured remote, 24-hr timer, plus a quiet ＜55dB output on Low-speed mode for disturbance-free nights. Four castors wheels make it easy to move from place to place, You can place it in the bedroom, study and living room, kitchen, small office, RV, party, etc.
- 【QUICK INSTALLATION】- Your purchase includes: Portable Air Conditioner, Window Mount Kit, Manual, Full-featured remote. Move your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 59" hose and adjustable window brackets (the standard configuration is 37in-50.2in). Turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! No extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- 【Perfect After Service】- All Shinco Portable Air Conditioner Units are covered with 30-Days Money Back, 1 Year Warranty and lifetime expert tech support. If you have any problems, please contact our team to get help. We will reply to you within 24 hours and help you solve the problems.
Our Best Choice: AMANA 8,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
[ad_1] Have you at any time stood in entrance of the fridge to cool off economical and uncomplicated to put in, the Amana 8, 000 BTU window-mounted air conditioner speedily cools and dehumidifies a room up to 350 square feet. Adaptable ease and comfort functions consist of 3 cooling speeds, eco manner, and slumber manner. With our programmable timer, you can customize cooling time to in good shape your agenda for immediate consolation when you get home. Upkeep is built effortless with the detachable and washable air filter. Just rinse each and every handful of months to continue to keep your air conditioner at peak general performance. At Amana we have specifically what you need to maintain interesting and dry.
8, 000 btu air conditioner for window-mounted set up
3 cooling speeds furthermore vehicle possibility for cooling versatility
5.9-Ft. Lcdi power twine with 3-prong grounded plug employs 115V electrical outlet
Cools a space up to 350 sq. Ft. With up to 1.76 pints for each hour dehumidification
On-board electronic regulate panel with electronic display