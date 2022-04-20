Top 10 Best 7 ton air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Warm Tips:



1. Keep the personal air conditioner balance, Adding 3/4 Water in the Tank is the best, Do Not Full Filled.2. Please keep remind to add pure water, to Avoid Impurities affecting the cooling function. If you would like to enjoy cooling wind you can ice cube in the water tank.3. This fan will not be as cold as the air conditioner and can not make the room cool but it is much cooler than the fan and will not make your skin dry. Please keep it beside you.

Portable & Lightweight

The upgraded leather handle makes the portable mini air cooler easy to move between you rooms, office and kictchen.

Elevate Your Personal comfort

Enjoy cooler air,elevate Your Personal comfort.

7 Color Night Modes

You can change 8 different color modes, which can not only create a romantic atmosphere, but also help you sleep better. Enjoy cool and romantic evening with your family or your loved ones.

Water Shortage Reminder



Please don’t use the spray mode when water shortage

Sponge Stick



Change the sponge stick when is needed.

Long Lasting Using



The 500ML water tank avoids the trouble of frequent water adding. When the 500 ml water tank is full, the cooler can be used for at least 6 hours in the low-speed mode and 4.5 hours in the high-speed mode

Keep Balance



Do not lean,or inverted to prevent water from penetrating into the circuit board or fan

