Top 10 Best 7.5 watt aquarium heater Reviews

Product Description

Temperature was already being set between 75℉to 82℉(24℃ to 28℃), No overheating!

Don’t need to adjust the temperature.

Supyouleg mini fish tank water heater is equipped with an integrated thermal protection circuitry to prevent any overheating, will turn off automatic when water temperature is about 28℃(82℉), and begin to work after several minute when temperature lower than 24℃(75℉). You do need to adjust temperature by yourself, different from the traditional manual adjustment of the aquarium heater.

Preset Water Tank Heater can keep your tank at a steady and controlled temperature, and more energy-efficient than adjustable heater. Aquarium heater is essential if you keep tropical, warm water fish in your tank. 75℉to 82℉(24℃ to 28℃) is correct temperature range for fish ,turtle and other living organisms in tank.

Four strong suction cups included.

Each small turtle heater includes four suction cups in the package, and you need to assemble suction cups to the heater by yourself. Those cups are strong enough to stick the heater on tank.

After receive the heater, you need to install the suction cups by yourself.

Indicator Light

When aquarium heater is working, the indicator light will turn to red, when the water tank heater stop working, the light will be off.

Very small size, good for mini tanks.

The size of this mini heater is : 4.9.*2.75*1 inch, easy to hide in the water tank.

Power: 50W, suitable for 5 to 10 gallons and can be used in mini fish tanks and aquariums.

Cable length: 55 inch, longer than most of other heaters.

Fully submersible aquarium heater and note!

1: Fish tank water heater must be fully submersible into water and can be installed vertically or horizontally, don’t leave half heater out of water.

2: After receiving our pet aquarium heater, please kindly check if there are any problem, if there are any problem, don’t use it.

3: Don’t turn on when it is outside water, because dry burning may lead to work abnormal.

4: Don’t bury into to sand.

5: When need to change water, unplug the heater for about 15 minutes before you touch the heater.

Plastic protective cover to keep your fish or turtle safe, no electric shock

1: This is a glass aquarium heater with a strong protective cover, which can effectively prevent fish or turtles from hitting and touching. More safe for your aquarium pets. Note that this protective cover cannot be removed.

2: Can be used for both freshwater and saltwater tank.

Package include:

1*aquarium heater

4*suction cups

1*struction

Voltage

110-120v

110-120v

110-120v

110-120v

110-120v

110-120v

cable length

55inch

55inch

55inch

55inch

55inch

55inch

heater size

1*8.5inch

1*10.6inch

1*10.6inch

1*13inch

4.9.*2.75*1 inch

4.9.*2.75*1 inch

tank size

5-10gallon

20-30gallon

40-60gallon

50-80gallon

1-5gallon

10-20gallon

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 5.94 x 4.02 x 1.73 inches; 5.93 Ounces

Date First Available ‏ : ‎ January 20, 2022

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Supyouleg

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08TH76GJR

