Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

100Pcs Micro Solar Panel Solar Cells 0.5V 0.35W Module Solar Battery Charger DIY 39x52MM Sun power Cells

This process of solar panels bright surface bright, excellent transmission

Another light weight, thin thickness, shape appropriate to change,Can be used to some DIY solar products

Product Parameters:

Material: Polysilicon Silicon

Size: 39x52MM

Voltage 0.5V

Power 0.35W

Efficiency : 17perent

Connection Mode



Arbitrarily change the output power and voltage through different connect way in series or in parallel, meet your needs!

Connection way:

The blue side connect “-” (negative), white side connect “+”(positive).

In order to ensure enough power, Suggest use solder strip or copper strips to connect.

Note:

1. Because the output power of solar panels depends on solar irradiance and solar panel temperature and other factors

Therefore, the measurement of solar panels need under standard conditions (STC).

The standard conditions defined as: air quality AM1.5, light intensity 1000W/m2, temperature 25′.

2. Under this condition, the maximum output power by the solar panel is called the peak power.

In many cases, the peak power of the module is usually measured by solar simulator.

The main factors affecting the output performance of the solar panel are as Follows:

a. Load impedance

b. sunshine intensity

c. Temperature

d. Shadow

Cross section of a solar cell



Attention



There may be some solar panels have a small spots on the side

Please don’t worry,it’s normal phenomenon and will not affect the function of the solar panels

Please choose the cells carefully,it’s micro and super thin

The color is blue, becouse of Production process reasons, Unavoidable color depth is different, some panels is deep, some panels is pale.

But it has the same function.(you can see it in the following image)

On the use and testing:

The product can only be used in the sun, the nominal power is noon sun peak, morning and evening sun and not strong sunlight is not up to the nominal, which the buyer attention!

And in the light Inside the room, the solar panel is almost impossible to detect what value!

This is the ordinary light and the sun light caused by very different! So be sure to test under the great sun!

Application



– Solar power stations system

– Sloar light,Solar lawn light,Solar garden light,Solar flashlight

– Rural electrification, Small home power systems

– Power supply for traffic, security, industry

– Battery charging system

– Other industrial and commercial applications

– DIY project for standard framed solar panel

– Solar cell phone charger

– Solar backpack charger

– Other areas

Package included



100Pcs 0.5V 0.35W Micro Solar cells 39x52MM

Max Power

0.3W

0.25W

0.25W

0.27W

2.8W

Average Voltage

0.5V

0.5V

0.5V

0.5V

0.5V

Max Current

0.6A

0.5A

0.4A

0.5A

No test

Size

52x38mm/2×1.5″

39x39mm/1.53×1.53″

52x26mm/2×1″

52 x 31.2mm/2×1.2″

156x104mm/6.14×4″

Fetures

Micro,Super thin,High efficiency

Micro,Super thin,High efficiency

Micro,Super thin,High efficiency

Micro,Super thin,High efficiency

Micro,Super thin,High efficiency

Micro,Super thin,High efficiency

So you had known what is the best 6×6 solar cells kit in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.