Top 10 Best 6v solar panel Reviews

Voltaic’s industrial-grade 6V solar panels use the highest quality materials to provide long-term, reliable performance in the field. Learn more below.

Quality Small Scale Solar Panels



Rugged, Waterproof Design

Time tested in a wide range of extreme climates, Voltaic’s high quality power solutions let you keep your device online longer.

High Efficiency (19%) Monocrystalline Solar CellsTested IPX7 Waterproof RatingUV- and Scratch-Resistant

Easily Deployable

High quality designs integrate seamlessly with IoT and industrial applications.

Lightweight, Frame-Less DesignEmbedded 4/40 Stainless Steel ScrewsCompatible With All Voltaic Extension Cables & Accesorries

Solar Panel Construction

Custom Urethane Coating

Designed To Last 10+ Years Outdoors

Super Strong Aluminum-Plastic Composite Substrate (3mm)

PU Coated Output Cable

Waterproof Male 3.5 x 1.1mm Output

Ideal for IoT Applications



Voltaic solar panels and battery packs are used across the globe by companies specializing in asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and agtech.

Open Circuit Voltage

7.7V

7.7V

7.7V

7.7V

Peak Voltage

6.5V

6.5V

6.5V

6.5V

Peak Current

340mA

550mA

930mA

1,420mA

Peak Power

2.2W

3.5W

6.0W

9.2W

Power Tolerance

+/-10%

+/-10%

+/-10%

+/-10%

Dimensions

13.6 x 11.2 x 0.5 cm

21 x 11.3 x 0.5 cm

17.5 x 22.2 x 0.5 cm

22.1 x 25.7 x 0.5 cm

Weight

99g

156g

255g

357g

OUTPUT | 6 Watt peak output at 6 Volts. Monocrystalline cells – 19.5% efficient

ULTRA LIGHT, COMPACT DESIGN | 6.9″ x 8.7″ x 0.2″, 9 oz. (255g), Mounted on an Aluminum/Plastic composite substrate

MOUNTING AND CABLES | Four screws on back corners of panel allow multiple mounting options 4-40 thread, 0.18″ long [0.46cm]TOUGH IN THE SUN – HIGH QUALITY, TESTED MATERIALS | 1 rugged monocrystalline solar panel. Waterproof, UV, and scratch-resistant designed for ten plus years of outdoor use in any condition

Keep it Running Warranty | 2 year warranty on solar panels. To make sure our products last, we use rugged fabric and make strong panels that can withstand the rigors of everyday use