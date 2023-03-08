Top 10 Best 62mm solar filter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The ND1000 2Peak offers 10-stops of light reduction for more latitude with depth-of-field and motion blur in bright light.

Top Benefits

Slower shutter, better exposure

Use the ND1000 for silky long exposure photography and motion blur effects without overexposing your image in bright light.

Better control, wider apertures

Achieve beautiful depth of field with wider apertures even in bright light with our ND1000 2Peak. For best results, use a tripod.

Premium Japanese optics

Japanese Optical glass with 16-layer nano-coating provides superb anti-reflection capabilities, scratch resistance and exceptional protection from water, dust, rain, and dirt.

Considerations

Dramatic motion blur

Use our ND1000 for super long shutter speeds in bright light without overexposing your image.

Depth and movement

A fixed 10 f-stop light reduction allows you to use wider apertures for shallower depth of field, slower shutter speeds for motion blur, or a combination in bright light.

Best results

For best results, use a tripod as long exposures are enhanced by the contrast between the silky blur and the sharpness of still objects.

Positive Impact

Plant 5 Trees

Buying a Gobe product funds local communities to plant 5 trees in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Mozambique & Indonesia.

Employment

All trees are planted by a team of local workers, providing vital employment while rejuvenating the world’s wilds.

For a cleaner, greener future

Trees sequester carbon from the atmosphere, provide food and shelter, reduce the effects of droughts and floods and prevent water pollution.

We changed our name to Urth to better reflect what we’re working to protect. We refined our design and have expanded our product range and vision for the future.

Why Gobe?



Quality

All Gobe filters are made from premium optical glass and are finished with industry-leading nano-coating technology. Gobe’s magnalium rims feature a slim profile to avoid vignetting. They are engineered to ensure a smooth rotation and are made with an ergonomic grip for fast, accurate adjustments.

Conscious Design

Gobe makes premium camera accessories for creators who care about the environment. Gobe’s minimal, intelligent and low impact designs are made for the unpredictable conditions of outdoor creating. Each of our products is designed and refined to serve a specific purpose so you can focus on your craft with absolute trust in your equipment.

Backed for life

The best way to make a sustainable product is to make it last a lifetime or more. Our products are backed for a lifetime so you can trust our products and lower your environmental impact.

Our vision



To help people spend more time in nature with a camera in their hand



We have a simple vision with a big purpose. We want everyone to spend more time in nature with a camera in their hand. Nature brings out the best in humanity. It calms the mind, inspires the soul, and heals the heart – it is our single greatest inspiration and we want you to join us in the fight to protect it.

