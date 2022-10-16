Top 10 Best 6 gallon electric water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated 6 gallon electric water heater in 2022 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
SaleBestseller No. 2
Ecosmart ECO Electric Tankless Water Heater, 27 KW at 240 Volts, 112.5 Amps with Patented Self Modulating Technology, White
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
Bestseller No. 3
Ecosmart POU 3.5 Point of Use Electric Tankless Water Heater, [email protected], 6 x 11 x 3 Inch
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
SaleBestseller No. 4
Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater
- Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Manufactured in United States
- Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
- Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
SaleBestseller No. 5
Eccotemp FVI12-LP Liquid Propane Gas Tankless Water Heaters, White
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.Minimum 0.65 GPM flow rate
Bestseller No. 6
Eccotemp i12-LP Water Heater, 4 GPM, Black
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
Bestseller No. 7
Mueller Ultra Kettle: Model No. M99S 1500W Electric Kettle with SpeedBoil Tech, 1.8 Liter Cordless with LED Light, Borosilicate Glass, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection
- PUREST TASTING WATER - SUPERIOR QUALITY – Made with the finest quality Borosilicate Glass, which lasts a lifetime, 304 stainless steel and heat resistant copolyester for the safest, freshest water. A premium long lasting lid that stays shut when it’s supposed to for years to come, unlike the majority of the others on the market.
- MAXIMUM SAFETY - High quality thermostat controller, auto shut-off within 30s after the water is fully boiling. Boil-dry safety feature where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside. Built with a Heat-Resistant Anti-Slip Grip Handle, no worries of it slipping out of your hands or getting burned while holding it. Will not contaminate liquids.
- FASTEST BOIL - Equipped with bright LED’s which indicate the kettle is heating. The controller with Mueller SpeedBoil circuitry will boil the water lightning fast and be ready to use for tea, oatmeal, coffee, pasta and much more.
- VERSATILITY – Completely Cordless when off the base, the Mueller Ultra Kettle teakettle allows you easy and unobstructed pouring. 360° Clear Rotational Glass Body is perfect for precise measuring of water.
- Made in China
Bestseller No. 8
Hamilton Beach 40864 Electric Tea Kettle, Water Boiler & Heater, Cordless, LED Indicator with Built-In Mesh Filter, Auto-Shutoff & Boil-Dry Protection, 1.7 L, Clear Glass
- 1.7 LITER CAPACITY: Make water for one cup of tea or enough to serve a group.
- FAST AND SAFE HOT WATER: With 1500 watts, this electric tea kettle is faster than a microwave and more convenient than a stovetop kettle. Make a quick, hot cup of tea or instant coffee anytime without the long wait — perfect for hectic mornings or anytime you need to boil water fast.
- AUTOMATIC SHUTOFF: Boil-dry protection means the electric kettle will turn itself off when water is boiling and ready to serve, making it safer than the stovetop.
- SOFT BLUE ILLUMINATION: After you’ve selected your temperature setting, a soft blue illuminating light lets you know hot water is on the way.
- CORD-FREE SERVING: The electric kettle lifts off the base for easy serving.
Bestseller No. 9
Krisy Hot Water Heater,110V 3000W Mini Electric Tankless Instant Hot Water Heater Bathroom Kitchen Washing (US Plug)(Black)
- 【INSTANT & SUFFICIENT HOT WATER】The heating of the product is adjusted by the water flow regulating valve or the faucet switch. Large water flow means low temperature, and small water flow means high temperature. Applied with 3000W heating system, the electric water heater supplies instant, consistent and endless hot water shortly, no waiting for preheat nor terrible temp up & down, perfect companion for sinks. Time to get rid of those "lukewarm" toys.
- 【Eco & Electric & Water Saving】 Safe heater, save up to 55% on your electric cost, water saving, no pollution, no exhaust gas.The heating of the product is adjusted by the water flow regulating valve or the faucet switch. Large water flow means low temperature, and small water flow means high temperature. It is recommended that the product be washed in winter for hand washing, dish washing, face washing and other scenes.
- 【SMART SELF ADJUSTMENT】The hot water heater adjusts power input based on flowing rate and temp setting in real time. thus you still get ideal temperature instead of scalding hot water, which means comfortable experience, simple operation.
- 【SAFE AND DURABLE】Applied with multiple protection devices, every piece goes through strict tests to ensure 100% safe. Inner water and electricity lines are designed to run separately so as to avoid leakage or harm of scale build up. Safe heater, electricity saving, water saving, no pollution, no exhaust gas.The temperature is adjusted by the water flow regulating valve or the tap switch.
- 【TIPS】The heating power of this product is constant, the temperature is adjusted by the water flow regulating valve or the tap switch, the high temperature of the water flow is low, and the low temperature of the water flow is high. According to our actual tests, the outdoor water temperature is low, and the water flow should not be too large, which is suitable for daily washing.
Bestseller No. 10
MEISON Electric Kettles Stainless Steel Interior, Double Wall Hot Water Boiler Heater, Cool Touch Electric Teapot Heater Kettle, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection, Cordless, 1.5L, 2 Year Warranty (1.5L)
- Durable and Great Price: We offer a guarantee: 2-Year Return & Refund Warranty and Lifetime After Sales Services ,and We provide a competitive price, 100% satisfaction guaranteed;
- No Plastic Contact with Hot Water: It comes with food-grade 304 stainless steel(No rust risk) on the inside inner pot, inner lid, spout & rim. No any plastic in contact with hot water. Safe healthy drinking water;
- Double Wall Construction: made with double-wall construction, boil water faster and use far less energy than stovetop kettles. It also keeps your water warm much longer and Warm to touch when heating;
- Safe Tech & Auto Shut Off: Auto shut-off within 20 seconds after the water is fully boiling. Boil-dry safety feature where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside, energy saving, and durability;
- Easy To Clean: a wide mouth means both easy cleaning and filling, it allows for easy access to clean those deposits or "rust" Away.
Our Best Choice: Bosch ES8-Point-Of-Use Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater, 7.0-Gallon
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
[ad_1] The Bosch Tronic 3000T place-of-use electrical mini-tanks are readily available in a few dimensions which can be wall-hung (bracket bundled) or flooring-mounted. Merely tap into the cold water line and set up the water heater specifically at the sink to deliver warm water. They may also be set up in-line with a much larger hot water resource to get rid of the wait around for sizzling water. Note: This model must be hardwired.
Provides hot drinking water rapidly at position-of-use
Models can be wall/flooring mounted
Temperature/pressure reduction valve
Glass-lined tank for extended support lifetime
120VAC tough wired link (1440-watt), 3/4″ male NPT relationship