Top 10 Best 6 gallon electric water heater Reviews

The Bosch Tronic 3000T place-of-use electrical mini-tanks are readily available in a few dimensions which can be wall-hung (bracket bundled) or flooring-mounted. Merely tap into the cold water line and set up the water heater specifically at the sink to deliver warm water. They may also be set up in-line with a much larger hot water resource to get rid of the wait around for sizzling water. Note: This model must be hardwired.

Provides hot drinking water rapidly at position-of-use

Models can be wall/flooring mounted

Temperature/pressure reduction valve

Glass-lined tank for extended support lifetime

120VAC tough wired link (1440-watt), 3/4″ male NPT relationship