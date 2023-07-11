Top 10 Best 50w solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About the original intention of AIDPEK

Currently, 80% of the world’s total energy is generated from fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas, but only 20% is generated from renewable resources such as solar, wind and water. We focus on R & D and sales of portable power supplies and solar panels,and are committed to building a global portable power supply brand that can be used by anyone in the world, including consumers, homes, industries, and public facilities. .. We will continue to aim to become a leading global company in the portable power supply field. Thank you for your support.

Reliable quality

Highly rated 99%

High cost performance

The AIDPEK Portable Solar Panels Provide Utility for a Multitude of Activities



AIDPEK 60W portable solar panel is a fantastic way to provide power anywhere you need it. A portable solar panel kit connects your RV, trailer, or campsite to a free and renewable energy source. Solar power is safer and quieter than a generator and doesn’t require fuel to operate. It’s a fantastic solution for your off-grid power needs, and a great investment in your long-term safety and comfort when traveling.

It also can be used as an emergency power supply when disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons, fires, power outages, or heavy snow occur.

How To Start

Step 1. Fully open the three panels in direct sunlight on sunny days.

Step 2. Adjust panel angle, make sure sunlight shines panel as vertical as possible.

Step3. Connect your cable to the DC port/USB port,then start charging.

NOTE

1.The time period of the highest power generation efficiency is from 10:00 to 14:00.When it iscloudy or sunlights become weaker, the output of the panel may become unstable due to low power generation efficiency.

2.We do not recommend that you charger in the car or near windows for the reason that the glass will block the heat of the sun so conversion efficiency will get lower.

3.Please note that the power generation will vary depending on the installation location, weather conditions, sunshine time, etc.

Car battery charging

With the alligator clip and car charger, you can not only charger it directly to the car battery, but also connect it to the cigar socket to charge the battery.

Waterproof protection

Since it is IPX4 waterproof, it can be used for sprinkling water and can be used outdoors with confidence even in sudden rain.

Can generate electricity in a low light environment

Ordinary solar panels have low power generation efficiency in low light environments. This product uses unique materials to generate power in low light environments and can be used even in the dark or cloudy.

Capacity

155Wh/42000mAh

–

–

AC Output

110V/100W（Surge 180W）

–

–

DC Output

9-12.5V/10A(max15V)5.5×2.1mm

60W

30W

USB Output

2×USB 5V/2.1A+1×USB QC3.0 9V/2A +1×USB-C QC3.0 9V/2A

1xUSB+1×USB QC3.0

1xUSB+1×USB QC3.0

DC Input

15V/2A

–

–

Lifecycle

500+

✓

✓

Weight

1.6KG

1.6KG

1.5KG

1.0KG

