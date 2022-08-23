Top 10 Best 5000 btu window air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 5000 btu window air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- Portable Air Cooler: This cordless, personal cooler delivers cool, crisp and refreshing air instantly; Just slip it around your neck, turn it on, and the heat is gone
- Compact and Lightweight: The compact, lightweight, and comfortable Arctic Air Freedom pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze
- Personal Air Cooler: This air cooler's cordless and wearable design keeps your hands free, allowing you to take it anywhere
- USB Rechargeable: It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and runs for hours, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere: Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 ""BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas""
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter"
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 51.1 lbs) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 52dB on highest setting.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with 4 wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11” long) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (50 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 6.7 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
Our Best Choice: TCL 5WR1-A window-air-conditioner, 5,000 BTU, White
[ad_1] Keep neat and in management with the potent cooling capacity of the TCL Property 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner. Cooling rooms up to 150 sq. ft., this device functions a number of lover speeds to enable you pick out your stage of convenience whilst the vents permit you to interesting the place you want it most with 8-way airflow making use of two 4-way directional vents. The washable and reusable filter will help protect the existence of your AC whilst also lowering massive airborne particles like dust and pet hair. Also, the provided guided instructions will make setting up your AC easy and quick. As soon as set up, the mechanical knobs make managing your window air conditioner straightforward. It is time to enjoy your property the way it was intended to be.
Strong COOLING Capacity: The 5,000 BTU window air conditioner is powerful sufficient to neat rooms up to 150 sq. ft. and features two admirer speeds that let you to opt for your degree of consolation.
Comfortably Silent: Thoughtfully designed to not disturb you, this ac device sound degree is as minimal as 50 decibels so you can get pleasure from serene cooling in peace.
COOLING Almost everywhere YOU Need to have IT: Customise the way of airflow to exactly where you have to have it most with 8-way cooling making use of two 4-way directional vents.
Setup Made Simple: You don’t have to be an expert technician to set up your new window AC unit with the simple and simple installation kit. (Window Sizing Prerequisite: 23-36 inch width, 14.5-inch height)
Simple Command: The mechanical knobs make managing your unit and location the temperature straightforward and uncomplicated.
Protect YOUR AC FROM DUST & PET HAIR: The washable and reusable filter helps shield the existence of your window AC even though also cutting down big airborne particles like dust and pet hair.