Top 10 Best 5000 btu air conditioner portable Reviews

Top 10 Best 5000 btu air conditioner portable in 2022 Comparison Table
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone.Controller type:Touch Control
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- 2 Modes & 3 Speeds - There are 2 wind mode (nature & cool). You could adjust when you are relaxing at home or after a long running.
- 7H Timer & Low Noise - You could set the timer before going to bed, from 0-7H preset (1 press for 1 hour). The air cooler works with little noise (less than 40dB) over the nights.
- Portable & Movable - Four swivel wheels are installed for easy movement. Product size is 13” x 11” x 25” and weight is less than 10 lbs.
- Humidification & Cool Breeze - With 0.8 Gallon large capacity water tank, the air conditioner will bring you humidification and cool breeze for many hours.
- Bladeless Design - Bladeless design will prevent your beloved families from possible injuries if the adults are away.
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- Energy efficient air conditioning unit cools rooms up to 150 square feet with standard 9 foot ceilings
- Ideal for small spaces such as dorm rooms and RVs
- Features include: 7 temperature settings, dual cooling and fan settings as well as adjustable air direction
- Keeps air clean and fresh with inbuilt filter, which can be easily removed, washed, and reused
- Includes a window-mounting kit with adjustable side panels that expand to fit standard windows
- 【Compact & Powerful 】Features a compact and multi-functional humanized design, our 8,000 BTU portable air conditioners cools a room of up to 350 sq.ft., and the air flow is rated at 290 m3/h. This floor-standing air conditioner portable for room is the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms or living rooms.
- 【3-in-1 Function】This 3-in-1 portable air conditioner is equipped with 3 smart modes to choose: cooling, fan and dehumidifier. Cooling mode provides powerful cooling in hot weather. Fan mode circulates air. Dehumidifier mode is ideal for rainy and wet weather. It can meet all your ventilation and cooling needs.
- 【Easy to install】 Simply roll this portable ac air conditioner (11.81×11.81×27.56in) to any room with double hung or sliding windows, attach the included hose (4.9’ 59”) and window adapter and plug into an outlet to use. No need to install on the wall so it will save space and cost. Installation instructions are simple and can be completed by anyone.
- 【Easy to Operate】Our portable A/C unit is fully equipped with a smart LED panel, full-function remote control to change the time, temperature and mode easily. The additional temperature display on the front of the portable air conditioners allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark. Four casters and built-in grips can help you move the air conditioner portable from room to room effortlessly.
- 【Quiet & Powerful】With 24H timer, sleep mode and auto-off function, you can enjoy your sleep time without disturbance. The operating noise level is less than 67dB. Also equipped with a removable and washable filter that we recommend is washed twice a month. It cleans easily under a faucet, and is also easy to reassemble.
Our Best Choice: Keystone 250 5,000 BTU 115V Portable Air Conditioner with I Sense Remote Control for a Room up to 200 Sq. Ft, KSTAP05PHA, White
At Keystone, your family's comfort starts in this article. The Keystone 5,000 BTU transportable air conditioner with I Sense distant management is an superb option for cooling a place up to 200 sq. toes. This fantastic air conditioner functions electronic controls with an LED show and a temperature sensing Lcd remote regulate, letting you to conveniently see, set, and keep the temperature from across the space. It also consists of a regular admirer mode, a programmable 24-hour timer, and a rest mode to help save you dollars when retaining you amazing and cozy. With a Keystone portable air conditioner, you and your household can unwind in amazing, blissful comfort and ease.
Potent COOLING FOR MEDIUM ROOMS: This Keystone KSTAP05PHA portable air conditioner is very best applied in medium-sized rooms up to 200 sq. ft, this sort of as apartments, household rooms, living rooms, or dorm rooms. It’s rated as 9,000 BTUs primarily based on the ASHRAE typical and 5,000 BTUs based mostly on the SACC typical.
I Feeling temperature sensing and home temperature display screen button ensures most comfort and a area that is normally cooled to your liking.
Considerate Technology: Our entrance self-adjustable air circulation louvers go air close to the place whilst cooling. Slumber mode gradually raises home temperature, preserving you energy and cash when you rest. Auto-restart saves your configurations for the duration of a ability outage and turns the device back on when electrical power is restored.
3 Functions IN 1: Cooling, dehumidification, and supporter circulation, all in a person unit. 2 lover speeds (lower to medium) and 2 cooling speeds are pre-programmed and can be custom-made by using a 24-hour on/off timer. Steady dehumidification method is supplemented by a drain hose connection stage that lets up to 2.1 pints per hour to drain by using gravity into sump pumps or floor drains.
PLUGS INTO Regular 115V OUTLET: The grounded plug is compatible with all typical home 115V electrical shops and gives you more placement adaptability in your area. The unit operates on 824 watts and 7.3 amps.