Top 10 Best 5 gallon bucket heater Reviews

[ad_1] BB05: The BB05 is an insulated band-model pail heater specifically developed to fit a 5-gallon bucket/pail. The heater is built for use with 120 volts AC, drawing 1 amp so making 120 watts. It has a mounted internal minimal stage thermostat set to preserve a temperature of 100 ºF / 37 ºC (± 10 ºF/5 ºC). The BB05 band-style insulated pail heaters enable you to properly regulate the temperature of your honey. It delivers a barrier of uniform directional warmth where it’s needed most to assistance with extraction and crystallization when retaining best temperatures. This revolutionary warmth-spreading engineering insulates, guards and maintains just the appropriate quantity of heat for your honey.If you’re in the business of honey, then lend us an ear, since our Bee Blanket™ is going to reply some of the typical challenges you deal with in the honey field. For example, we know that performing with honey correctly is a matter of sustaining the appropriate viscosity. But heating honey by classic approaches poses two typical challenges. You could cook dinner out the enzymes and anti-oxidants that make it so good for us, and you can even conclusion up burning it.That’s why Powerblanket has built the Bee Blanket, a answer certain to the honey sector. The difference with the Powerblanket heating option is that it maintains the same temperature as a hive. With our lower-stage inner thermostats, you really do not have to fret about heating your honey far too a lot. The Powerblanket Bee Blanket retains your honey at hive temperatures so that it will not shed nutrition or melt away. The Bee Blanket is the new gold standard honey heater.Powerblanket – The Bee’s Knees in Heating Blankets: .Bee Blanket BB05 Attributes.

Products Proportions ‏ : ‎ 10.24 x 9.84 x 2.36 inches 2 Lbs .

Product product range ‏ : ‎ BB05

Day Initial Readily available ‏ : ‎ December 7, 2015

Company ‏ : ‎ Powerblanket

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0192UXRXK

Nation of Origin ‏ : ‎ United states of america

Blanket temperature goes from ambient to 110°F (±10°F)

Is effective on both of those poly and metal buckets/pails

Avoid overheating your honey and reduce crystallization

Retains your honey at hive temperatures so you will not reduce vitamins

Licensed by ETL to UL, CSA & CE Security Criteria