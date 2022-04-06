Contents
- 👍【HIGH QUALITY & DURABLE POST LIGHTS】 Solar post cap lights are made of excellent materials, Cast aluminum case with anti-rust treatment, Four high efficient solar panels, large capacity battery, Clear tempered glass shade and bright LED filament,all the parts make up this sturdy solar post light ( Plastic products stop working very easily)
- 🌞【SOLAR POWERED & AUTO ON/OFF】 Fence Post Lights Solar Powered has built-in light sensor, upgraded polysilicon solar panel, large-capacity battery. Good quatity guarantees its charged direct sunlight for 8 hours and lighted long time. You do not need to operate, it light up night and off day for charging automatically. There is a switch on the light cover, please turn on it first time
- 🏡【 OUTDOOR DECORATION & CHARMING LIGHT】 Solar post lights has charming warm lights, It is very suitable for outdoor decoration, giving you elegant and quiet atmosphere. you can set up these outdoor post lights all over home and bring different beautiful to your garden yard patio fence deck railing, They are nice solar lights additions to your house
- 🔧【EASY INSTALLATION & FREE MAINTENANCE】 Solar deck post lights no wiring required, it can be easily installed on 4x4 wooden post by metal base (3.74x3.74). When your post is other size, please use accessories to instal. Solar post cap light require little maintenance,it is very perfect decorations for garden yard patio porch dock pool railing.. 📢📢 It is not suitable for metal post 📢📢
- 😀【WATERPOOF & GREEN ENERGY】 Don't worry about bad weather, Solar lamp post light outdoor adopts IP45 waterproof design, it generates green energy to light up pollution-free and save your bills. Any issues about these outdoor lights post, please feel free contact us. If you want to add a reliable glow to your life, what are you waiting for?
- 【Two Color Modes】The Siedinlar solar post light has two modes (warm white & cool white). It is equipped with 4 LED lamp beads. Additionally, LED post light combines stylistic details with sleek, modern lines and may coordinate well with all different styles of decoration.
- 【Easy to Use】Install them according to the instructions, fix the base by supplied screws on the wooden post. Solar powered post lights are charged in the daytime for 6-8 hours under the sun, and will turn on for 10-12 hours in the nighttime automatically.
- 【Applicable Size】Our solar post cap lights are equipped with 3 different sizes of bases, which are compatible with 4x4, 5x5, 6x6 inch wooden posts. This makes it a versatile option for homeowners expecting to put a cap light on multiple pillars, it is perfect for posts, decks, patios, fences. You may also choose to mount it on outdoor tables and other flat surfaces.
- 【IP44 Waterproof】Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating and is made of tough ABS. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow. You can rest assure to use, in any outdoor environments.
- 【Note】If there is any problem with the Solar Post lights, please feel free to contact us. 1 year warranty and 24 Hours customer service.
- Outdoor Post Lights: Made of high quality plastic, made tough and sealed tight, no need to worry about rust. Each solar lights includes 20 lumen with 4 pcs high brightness warm white SMD LED, much brighter than other solar lights. Measures: 4 x 4 x 5.9 inch per light. Package includes: 6 x Solar Post Lights.
- Solar Powered Lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. Each light includes 1 x 1000mAh AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night. (Note: Charging and working time will change depending on the weather).
- Easy to Installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. There is a tab on the back of light, please remove it before charging. Make sure there is no strong light source around the solar panel at night.
- Weather Resistant: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick ABS plastic, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- Great Gift: When your friend is surprised that there are such beautiful solar post lights in your garden, you might consider giving them as a gift. Perfect for a housewarming gift, anniversary gift, birthday gift even an engagement gift.
- 【Auto Solar Post Caps】Add an elegant touch to your outdoor spaces with VIEWSUN classic solar powered post lights. Featurs 8 high output surface mount LEDs. Equipped with 15 lumens LED bulbs, they will cast a rich ambient light that will Automatically light up at dusk creating a picturesque landscape for your fence, porch or deck.
- 【High Performance Solar Lights】 Manufactured from durable, vinyl (PVC) the post lights will not fade, crack. Each cap offers a monocrystalline solar panel and 1.2V 1000mAh rechargeable NI-MH battery battery stays lit for up to 8 hours after charged in the daytime for 6-8 hours under the sun, and for many years of maintenance-free reliability.
- 【Weather Proof】Perfect for outdoor use, these solar post caps are designed to live outdoors with weather-resistant materials that don't mind UV light beaming down or rainstorms rolling through.
- 【Quick & Easy Do-It-Yourself Installation】The fence post solar lights require No electrical wiring for installation. Comes with 2 sizes of mounting kit for posts, simply screw the deck post lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. (Note: Just for 5x5 wood post, the light's square footprint leaves the post corners slightly exposed.)
- 【Worry-free Purchase】 If you have any questions about your purchase or product, our customer service representatives are available to help. You can get a full refund or replacement within 90 days of delivery if the products has any quaity issues.
- TWO LIGHTING CHOICE: solar post light outdoor has two modes (warm white & bright white). PLS MAKE SURE YOU TURN THEM INTO SAME MODE TO UNIFY THE LED COLOR.
- FLEXIBLE - Fits 4 x 4 inch wooden posts. No need to run electrical wiring. Completely self-contained.
- BEAUTY BY DESIGN - Extra brightness and modern lined design make your home unique and warm.
- WEATHER PROOF: Solar fence post light has an IP44 waterproof rating. It will withstand harsh heat, heavy downpour, and snow or any other outdoor environments.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE--Pls contact us if lacking accessories or you get any defective products
- These Lights will ONLY Fit 4" x 4" Nominal Wood Posts. NOT PVC Vinyl Posts. Please Measure your Posts before Purchasing.
- 8 PCS High Performance Bright White SMD LED (25 lumens), Last up to 100,000 hours. Pre-installed Rechargeable AA Battery, Last up to 2 Years before Replacing.
- Automatic Sensor Activates at Dusk with NEW and IMPROVED Solar Panel for Superior Charging Performance
- Weatherproof – Designed to Protect the Lights from Natural Elements
- Easy to Install. No Wiring Required. Dimensions: 4.75” (L) x 4.75" (W) x 3.25” (H). Base Dimensions: 3-9/16" (L) x 3-9/16" (W).
- 【Huge Solar Panels】The solar panel under the clear housing is 200% larger than other solar post lights，anti-rust and anti-scratch. Longer Working Time with a 2000mAH battery.Solar post lights with high lumens,30 Lumen.
- 【Modern Sleek Look】Brighter 20 LEDs with wider 360°Lighting Angle. The post cap light is soft due to the frosted panels，outlines your porch perfectly, and adds enough light to the stairs.
- 【Post Light Setting】You can adjust the 3 light modes, soft, bright or cool white depending on the space they are placed in. Great value with 4 packs when you consider cost/performance and the purpose of using them.
- 【Fits on Most Post】APONUO solar deck post lights come with screws and a mounting adhesive. All you have to do is screw the base as that is used for various size posts not less than a 3x3.
- 【Supreme Quality Ensured】Worry-free 1-year product service. These are NOT anything like the flimsy solar post cap lights you'll replace every season. The durable plastic we use is 2 times thicker.
- Modern Outdoor Lighting: Made of high quality plastic, made tough and sealed tight, no need to worry about rust. Each solar lights includes 15 lumen with 12 pcs high brightness SMD LED, much brighter than other solar lights. Measures: 4.95 x 4.95 x 2.4 inch per light. Package includes: 6 x Solar Post Lights.
- Solar powered lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging. Each light includes 1 x AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night.
- Ease of installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. (Note: The light's square footprint leaves the corners of a 5x5 post slightly exposed).
- Weather Resistant: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick PLASTIC, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- Tips: There is a tab on the light cover, please remove it before charging.
- Unique Outdoor Lighting: Made of high quality metal and plastic, made tough and sealed tight. Each lights includes 72 pcs high brightness SMD LEDs, solar LED flickering flameless candles lights, both in quality and appearance, are comparable to real candles. Measures: 5.5 x 5.5 x 6 inch per light. Package includes: 2 x Solar Flame Post Lights.
- Dancing Flames Design: A safe alternative to the real flame effect - 72 pcs high brightness SMD LEDs cast a safe, soft and gentle glow, produces a very calm and impressive atmosphere. When night comes, it lights up and the LED flame light leaping, which will bring you a beautiful scenery. There are 2 lighting mode: FLAME and ON, if you want flame effect, please turn to FLAME.
- Solar Powered Lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. Each light includes 1 x 1000mAh AA NI-MH rechargeable battery; the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night. (Note: Charging and working time will change depending on the weather).
- Ease of Installation: NO WIRES. Comes with mounting kit for posts, simply screw the solar cap lights into highest point on the railing. Easily mount on top of any 4 x 4, 5 x 5 or 6 x 6 inch wooden post. There is s switch on the back of solar panel, Please turn the switch to ON / FLAME before charging.
- Weather Proof: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick ABS plastic, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for Halloween Christmas outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
Our Best Choice: GreenLighting 8 Pack Tokyo #6 Aluminum Solar Post Cap Light – LED Light for 4 x 4 Wood or 6 x 6 PVC Posts (Bronze)
Product Description
This Stand-Out Post Cap Light is Designed to Give You Options
Get any yard set up with solar! These carefully designed post cap lights with an included adapter bring you a lot of options when it comes to your outdoor spaces. Install these lights where they can get a full day of sun and they’ll light your way faithfully at night, keeping your property well-lit and safe.
This Post Cap Style Fits:
4 x 4 Nominal Wood Posts4 x 4 Vinyl Posts4 x 4 PVC Posts
Solar powered lights are perfect for many outdoor spaces:
Garden Corners
Keep your favorite hidden corners of your yard well lit and safe. Relax your way both day and night.
Steps & Pathways
Mark the walkway to your home or any outside stairs with the reliable glow of a post cap light.
Pool Deck
Top off the walls and walkway areas around your pool or pond to keep things safe and stylish.
Boat Dock
Your waterside landing deck will glow brightly in the evening when you trim the dock with solar lights.
Fits 4 x 4 Wood Posts
✓
✓
✓
✓
Fits 4 x 4 Vinyl/PVC Posts
Fits 5 x 5 Wood Posts
Fits 5 x 5 Vinyl/PVC Posts
✓
✓
Fits 6 x 6 Vinyl/PVC Posts
✓
Materials
Aluminum
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Aluminum
Lumens
5 Lumens
2 Lumens
2.4 Lumens
8 Lumens
10 Lumens
Light Type
LED
LED
LED
LED
LED
Run Time
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
MADE FOR PVC OR NOMINAL WOOD POSTS. Product Dimensions: Each light measures 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 4.4″, Base Dimensions: 3.75″ x 3.75″ Fits only on a nominal 4″ x 4″ wood post or a 6″ x 6″ PVC Post. This post cap is not designed for use on Plastic or Vinyl posts!
SOLAR POWERED – These post cap lights utilize the free natural power of the sun to operate. 4 crystalline solar panels absorb light during the day to recharge the 1.2V AA 800mhAh Ni-MH battery (included) for use at night eliminating your need to swap out batteries or install a costly outdoor power system. Each LED Light has a bright natural white light that measures 10 Lumens.
DURABLE AND STYLISH – GreenLighting takes pride in providing some of the highest quality products in the solar industry. These lights are no different and feature a durable weather resistant aluminum frame with a stylish matte finish, heavy faceted glass paneling and crystalline solar panel that have been designed to decorate your backyard and handle the outdoor elements for years to come.
LED – Energy efficient lighting is the way to go when planning your outdoor spaces for good reason. LED’s take 75% less power to operate compared to traditional incandescent lights while lasting up to 25 times longer. Overall the average life cycle of an LED bulb is rated to be over 100,000 hours! Each post cap light features a single LED light that emits a total output of 10 Lumens.
EASY SET UP – No need to rush to the store for last minute batteries or hardware. With all the items needed to get you going you won’t even need to draft a shopping list. Each LED light comes with a 1.2V AA 800mhAh Ni-MH rechargeable battery, a 6 x 6 adapter and mounting screws.