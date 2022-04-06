Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

This Stand-Out Post Cap Light is Designed to Give You Options



Get any yard set up with solar! These carefully designed post cap lights with an included adapter bring you a lot of options when it comes to your outdoor spaces. Install these lights where they can get a full day of sun and they’ll light your way faithfully at night, keeping your property well-lit and safe.

This Post Cap Style Fits:

4 x 4 Nominal Wood Posts4 x 4 Vinyl Posts4 x 4 PVC Posts

Solar powered lights are perfect for many outdoor spaces:



Garden Corners

Keep your favorite hidden corners of your yard well lit and safe. Relax your way both day and night.

Steps & Pathways

Mark the walkway to your home or any outside stairs with the reliable glow of a post cap light.

Pool Deck

Top off the walls and walkway areas around your pool or pond to keep things safe and stylish.

Boat Dock

Your waterside landing deck will glow brightly in the evening when you trim the dock with solar lights.

Fits 4 x 4 Wood Posts

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits 4 x 4 Vinyl/PVC Posts

Fits 5 x 5 Wood Posts

Fits 5 x 5 Vinyl/PVC Posts

✓

✓

Fits 6 x 6 Vinyl/PVC Posts

✓

Materials

Aluminum

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Aluminum

Lumens

5 Lumens

2 Lumens

2.4 Lumens

8 Lumens

10 Lumens

Light Type

LED

LED

LED

LED

LED

Run Time

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

MADE FOR PVC OR NOMINAL WOOD POSTS. Product Dimensions: Each light measures 6.1″ x 6.1″ x 4.4″, Base Dimensions: 3.75″ x 3.75″ Fits only on a nominal 4″ x 4″ wood post or a 6″ x 6″ PVC Post. This post cap is not designed for use on Plastic or Vinyl posts!

SOLAR POWERED – These post cap lights utilize the free natural power of the sun to operate. 4 crystalline solar panels absorb light during the day to recharge the 1.2V AA 800mhAh Ni-MH battery (included) for use at night eliminating your need to swap out batteries or install a costly outdoor power system. Each LED Light has a bright natural white light that measures 10 Lumens.

DURABLE AND STYLISH – GreenLighting takes pride in providing some of the highest quality products in the solar industry. These lights are no different and feature a durable weather resistant aluminum frame with a stylish matte finish, heavy faceted glass paneling and crystalline solar panel that have been designed to decorate your backyard and handle the outdoor elements for years to come.

LED – Energy efficient lighting is the way to go when planning your outdoor spaces for good reason. LED’s take 75% less power to operate compared to traditional incandescent lights while lasting up to 25 times longer. Overall the average life cycle of an LED bulb is rated to be over 100,000 hours! Each post cap light features a single LED light that emits a total output of 10 Lumens.

EASY SET UP – No need to rush to the store for last minute batteries or hardware. With all the items needed to get you going you won’t even need to draft a shopping list. Each LED light comes with a 1.2V AA 800mhAh Ni-MH rechargeable battery, a 6 x 6 adapter and mounting screws.