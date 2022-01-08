Top 10 Best 48v solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This link does not contain a collector. If you need a collector, please purchase it separately. The WIFI version is a general version, 2G and 4G need to be customized, because 2G and 4G collectors need to preset the information of the US carrier. We set this up and customers only need to insert a US phone card to use it.

Intelligent & multifunctional MPPT solar controller



1、Display real-time power generation and current.

2、Display the daily power generation curve and current curve.

3、Chinese and English, multi-function LCD screen and operation menu.

4、Display fault records, to facilitate customer troubleshooting in a timely manner.

5、Support lead-acid batteries, colloidal batteries and lithium batteries.

6、Intelligent maximum power point tracking technology increases efficiency 25%~30%.

7、Battery temperature sensor (BTS) automatically provides temperature compensation.

8、Perfect protection function.

9、 The latest MPPT algorithm is used to track the maximum power point of solar power generation in real time. The charging efficiency is over 98.5 % and the tracking accuracy is over 99.73 %.

10、Ultra-fast tracking speed, tracking 1 times per second.

Recently, there are sellers selling copy products on Amazon. We remind consumers that this product is developed, produced and sold by us. We have a patent for this product. The copy product on the market is our 2017 version, and its function is flawed. This product is cheap to sell, but there is a big security risk. Because this version has had a big accident, we have upgraded the software, now use the 2019 version, and it will be updated every year. If you have good suggestions, you can tell us, we will consider it in the next upgrade.

Rated voltage

12V24V36V48V Auto

12V24V36V48V Auto

12V24V36V48V Auto

12V24V36V48V Auto

12V 24V Auto

48V60V72V96V

Rated current

30A

40A

50A

60A

30A

60A

Maximum protection current

33A

43A

53A

63A

32A

63A

Battery voltage identification range

12V(DC9-DC15V)；24V(DC18-DC30V)； 48V(DC36-DC60V）

12V(DC9-DC15V)；24V(DC18-DC30V)； 48V(DC36-DC60V）

12V(DC9-DC15V)；24V(DC18-DC30V)； 48V(DC36-DC60V）

12V(DC9-DC15V)；24V(DC18-DC30V)； 48V(DC36-DC60V）

12V（9-15V）24V（18-28V）

48V(DC36V-DC60V);60V(DC45-DC72V);72V(DC54-DC90V);96V(DC72-DC120V）

MPPT Operating voltage range

12V (DC18V~DC150V)；24V(DC34V~DC150V); 48V(DC65V-150V)

12V (DC18V~DC150V)；24V(DC34V~DC150V); 48V(DC65V-150V)

12V (DC18V~DC150V)；24V(DC34V~DC150V); 48V(DC65V-150V)

12V (DC18V~DC150V)；24V(DC34V~DC150V); 48V(DC65V-150V)

12V（DC14V〜DC80V 24V DC30V〜DC80V

48V(DC65V-180V);60V (DC75V~DC180V)；72V(DC90V~DC180V);96V(DC120V-180V)

Maximum PV input power

12V:420W,24V:840W,48V:1650W

12V:570W,24V:1140W,48V:2280W

12V:700W,24V:1400W,48V:2800W

12V:900W,24V:1800W,48V:3400W

12V420W，24V 840W

6800W96V

Float voltage (can be customized)

12V：13.75V；24V：27.5V；48V：55V

12V：13.75V；24V：27.5V；48V：55V

12V：13.75V；24V：27.5V；48V：55V

12V：13.75V；24V：27.5V；48V：55V

14.6V * N

48V:55V;60V:68.75V;72V:82.5V;96V:110V

Machine efficiency

≥9 6 . 5 %≤9 9 %

≥9 6 . 5 %≤9 9 %

≥9 6 . 5 %≤9 9 %

≥9 6 . 5 %≤9 9 %

≥9 6 . 5 %≤9 9 %

≥9 6 . 5 %≤9 9 %

Product Size

218*154*65MM

260*192*80MM

260*192*80MM

260*192*80MM

6.3 x 6.3 x 3 inches

260*192*80MM

Weight

2.5KG

3.6KG

3.6KG

3.6KG

3.79 pounds

3.9KG

Fit for solar Panel: 900W(12V);1800W(24V);3600W(36V);4540W(48V);Max input Voltage:150V PV;MPPT best working voltage range:DC18V-DC120V(12V);DC30V-DC120V(24V);DC65V-DC150V(48V)

SUNNYSKY Solar series MPPT Charge Controller: 12V/24V/48V Auto identifying system volt. Auto control system to limit the charging power & current go over the rated value.

Optional Wifi box ,RS-485 Conmmuication Wireless Monitoring by Mobile Phone APP,available to meet various communication requirements in different situations.

Support for 4 type Battery charging: Lead-acid (Sealed, AGM, Gel, Flooded) and User ( Lithium Battery). Display the daily power generation curve and current curve.

The tracking rate of maximum power is ≥99% and the maximum conversion rate is >98%,can be widely used for various applications, e.g. solar RV, household system and industrial field monitoring, etc

