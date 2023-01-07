Top 10 Best 48000 btu mini split air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 48000 btu mini split air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
Senville LETO Series Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump, 12000 BTU 110/120V, Works with Alexa, White
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, UL Listed, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Fan for Rooms Up to 500 Square Feet, Includes Activated Carbon Filter & Storage Bag, Platinum/Black, AC Unit Only
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
Cooper & Hunter 12,000 BTU, 115V, 20 SEER Ductless Mini Split AC/Heating System Pre-Charged Inverter Heat Pump with 16ft Installation Kit
- Cooper&Hunter Mia Series 12,000 BTU 20 SEER 110V 1 Ton Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified WiFi Ready (Additional USB adapter is required but NOT included)
- Pre-charged with refrigerant. Works for heating with ambient temperature up to 5F°
- Ready for installation: 16FT copper line set, communication wires, and a drainage extension included with your order
- Whisper Technology for Quiet Operation, Great for Bedrooms, Additions,Living Rooms and Commercial Applications.
- You are well protected by a 7 year warranty on the compressor, a 5 year parts warranty. This is not a DIY system, professional installation is required.
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 350 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings, Remote Control
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
Sensibo Sky, Smart Home Air Conditioner System - Quick & Easy Installation. Maintains Comfort with Energy Efficient App - Automatic On/Off. Wifi, Google, Alexa and Siri. (White)
- SMART AC CONTROL - Turn your existing air conditioner or your mini split / ductless / heat pump system into a smart AC, reducing your cooling bills by up to 40%! The smartphone app allows you to take any remote controlled AC unit and have it maintain a comfortable home temperature from anywhere. This lightweight unit is only 3.2” X 2.2” X 0.8”, is wall mounted and comes in eco friendly packaging.
- EASY SETUP - Simply plug in your Sensibo Sky, connect to WiFi, launch the app, and enjoy a smarter, connected environment. Sensibo Sky connects with all remote controlled AC units in addition to smart home devices such as Google, Alexa, and Siri for use from your phone or desktop apps. Works with window AC, Mini Split/Ductless ACs or heat pumps and portable ACs. (Doesn't support Bluetooth)
- SMART FEATURES - Geofencing activates your air conditioner, or any remote-controlled AC unit before you arrive and turns off when everyone leaves. Climate React scans both temperature and humidity, using a dual setpoint to maintain a comfortable ‘real feel’ temperature, never letting the room get uncomfortable. 7-day full week programming, conditional programming and voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, Siri and others.
- EASY TO USE - Sensibo Mobile (Android & iOS) and Web Apps for PC and Mac make it easy to control your home’s temperature from anywhere. Set unique temperature and humidity preferences for any room remotely or use the 7 days scheduler.
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - Sensibo, the smart air conditioner or window ACs controller company is a leader in home comfort. We work hard to ensure that all you need to do is define your comfort zone and our customer support team is always available, making sure you and your home are comfortable all year round.
Senville SENA-18HF/D Dual Zone Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump, 18000 BTU, Works with Alexa, White
- PERFECT FOR MULTIPLE ROOMS: Comes with multiple indoor air handlers for individual rooms and a single outdoor unit. Enjoy individual temperature controls in each room for ideal climate control.
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- 10 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 10 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handlers, outdoor condenser and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Important note: requires professional installation.
DELLA 12000 BTU Mini Split Air Conditioner & Heater Ductless Inverter System, 115V Energy Efficient Unit, 20 SEER, 8 HSPF Energy Efficient Unit with 1 Ton Heat Pump, Cools Up to 750 Sq. Ft. Full installation 16.4 ft kit included
- THIS ITEM IS NOT FOR SALE IN CALIFORNIA
- [ENERGY EFFICIENT COOLING] This 12000 BTU/h, 20 SEER, 115V, 8 HSPF, AHRI Certified pre-charged air conditioner and heater unit features a ductless mini split inverter plus system with a heat pump and dehumidification.
- [AUTOMATIC SYSTEM] This air conditioner is designed with several smart settings that make it easy to use: auto defrost, self-diagnosis/cleaning, I feel mode, 24 hour timer, sleep mode, eco energy saving mode, multiple fan speeds and intelligent compressor pre-heating.
- [SMART SENSOR] The unit will sense room temperature at the remote control, instead of at the indoor unit during cooling mode. It then adjusts airflow and temperature accordingly, resuling in the ultimate in personal comfort control and energy savings.
- [QUIET OPERATION] This air conditioner is ultra silent at only 30-41 dBa. The unit provides equal airflow in every part of your room and can adjust to 60-90 degrees Fahrenheit to suit your comforts in just a few minutes.
Pioneer Diamante Series Ductless Mini-Split Air Conditioner Inverter Heat Pump Full Set with 16 Ft. Kit
- High Efficiency Diamante Ductless Mini Split Inverter Heat Pump System
- Use for both cooling and heating: 12000 BTU/hour with 20 SEER and 10 HSPF efficiency
- Diamante series carries a full line of low-ambient wall-mounted mini splits with capacities ranging from 9,000 BTU/hour to 36,000 BTU/hour for various residential and light commercial applications
- Complete system set including: indoor (fan coil) section, outdoor (condenser) section, wireless remote controller with remote holder, 16 ft. L line set with other installation accessories, free vibration absorber feet for the condensing unit
- Voltage: 115V, 60Hz, 1Ph
Dometic Brisk II Rooftop Air Conditioner, 13,500 BTU - Polar White (B57915.XX1C0)
- Your purchase includes One Dometic Brisk II Rooftop Air Conditioner, 13,500 BTU - Polar White B57915.XX1C0 model, One Warranty card and One Registration card
- Air conditioner dimensions: 29 5/8” W x 13 7/8” H x 27 5/8” D. Weight 77 lbs
- Performance: 13,500 BTU/h. Input voltage (AC): 115V. Does not include Heat Pump
- Dampening brackets reduce noise and vibration
- The Brisk II's smart design and improved materials combine to maximize air flow and performance
Senville AURA Series Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump, 24000 BTU, Works with Alexa, Energy Star, White
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- ULTRA HIGH EFFICIENCY: Energy Star Certified Air Conditioner and Arctic Heat Pump (Up to -22°F/-30°C) Uses 208-230V, ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- 10 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 10 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condenser and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Important note: requires professional installation.
Our Best Choice: Senville 48000 BTU Dual Zone Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump SENA-48HF/D
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1] Hunting for a mini split air conditioner and heat pump? The AURA Collection by Senville presents you excellent, sturdiness and productive cooling/heating for your residence or company. The AURA Series by Senville is backed by a 3-year guarantee on parts, and a 7-calendar year warranty on the compressor. Developed with marketplace leading technological innovation, the AURA Collection can amazing and heat at temperatures of up to -22F/-30C. Fantastic for unique rooms, additions, garages and many commercial purposes, this procedure will keep you neat in summer time and warm in winter. The AURA Collection by Senville, enjoys the reward of being basic to set up and cost-effective. All techniques are pre-charged for up to 125 Ft, with R410A refrigerant.
(2) 24000 BTU Indoor Air Handlers (1) 48000 BTU Outdoor Condenser
DC Inverter Engineering for Ultra Large Efficiency and Overall performance
High Good quality Structure for an Appealing Visual appearance, Impressive Performance,and Trustworthy Durability
Employs 208-230V, ETL Intertek Permitted, AHRI Certified, ENERGYSTAR
Whisper Know-how for Tranquil Procedure, Terrific for Bedrooms, Additions,Residing Rooms and Commercial Purposes.