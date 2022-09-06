Top 10 Best 48 inch bathroom vanity and sink combo Reviews

Top 10 Rated 48 inch bathroom vanity and sink combo in 2022 Comparison Table
- A perfect fit kitchen faucet -Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, compact 15.7” height fits under most cabinets.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9.2", spout height 3.9", overall height 16", 1.98 lb NW and 6.83 lb GW. Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5".
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - Brass construction has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, provides you fresh and clean water. Enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- FIBERGLASS REPAIR KIT - Repairs chips, scratches, dents, worns and holes . Works on fiberglass, acrylic, ceramic, porcelain, gel-coat, enamelled steel and enamelled cast iron .
- PEFECT COLOR MATCH - Matchs for white, arctic, milk white , dune, biscuit,bisque, almond, linen, bone, sandbar, ice gray, cashmere, thunder grey and black . Our product Repaired without trace. You don't needs to add other paint on the surface
- NON-TOXIC AND ODORLESS – Our fiberglass repair kit use nanotechnology,ReallySAFE for children and pets
- 5-YEAR DURABILITY GUARANTEE - It provides great adhesion in a few simple steps. Water resistant and stop leaks.
- 60-DAY FULL REFUND GUARANTEE - If you are not satisfied with the our products, return it for a full refund within 60 days .
- Four adjustable shelves
- Framed panel doors
- Enclosed back panel has cord access
- Adjustable base levelers
- Salt Oak finish
- Hair is the #1 Cause of Clogged Drains. DrainShroom attaches to any Power Drill (sold separately) to go Deep Into Your Clogged Drain to Clear those Nasty Hair Balls
- DrainShroom is the Ultimate Drain Snake for Your Bathroom Sink and Bathtub Drains -- From the Makers of the Award-Winning TubShroom and SinkShroom Strainers
- Most Clogs Occur within Three Feet of the Drain Opening and the 42-inch DrainShroom Can Reach those with Ease. It's the Last Drain Snake You'll Ever Need.
- The Clog-Causing Hair Balls get Trapped onto the Spinning Coil for Easy Removal from Your Drain. No More Harmful Chemicals and No More Expensive Plumber Visits.
- DrainShroom easily attaches to any Power Drill with its built-in universal quick change shaft to create a powerful drain snake no ball of hair can resist.
- Utility Free-standing Commercial Sink: This KINGBO single bowl free-standing commercial sink with Faucet is very suitable for any dining environment. With Hand Basin, spacious drains and storage shelves, it can ensure the efficiency of the kitchen.
- Good Size Stainless Steel Sink Set: The sink set is 33.4 in height, top size: 39.3L x 19.6W in, the Bowl size: 17L x 13W in and 8 in depth. Made of high-quality sturdy stainless steel, super easy to clean and keep hygienic. With a polished surface, with better anti-corrosion effect and long-lasting effect, and look shiny. The spacious drainer provides you with enough space to dry everything from cutlery, plates to pots and pans.
- Easy to Maintain & Clean: This Free Standing Stainless-Steel Single Bowl Commercial Restaurant Kitchen Sink adopts streamlined rounded corners and edge design, convenient for daily washing, can be cleaned with neutral soap to ensure anti-rust gloss life.
- Prep & Utility Sink Set: The double shelves can store cleaning equipment and accessories, the basin with stainless steel drainage devices with detachable filters can prevent food and debris from clogging the drainage pipe, and the reinforced table can be used for cutting pork chops and steaks, etc., gooseneck 360 degree rotation Faucet is convenient to use. It also has 2 kitchen knife holders.
- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: Our sink set is very suitable for washing and cleaning food, fruits and vegetables, any kitchen, bar, restaurant, dessert shop, clean room, cafeteria, garage or any other commercial place by hand. It will be a very useful equipment when you have a BBQ in your backyard or garden. If it cannot make you satisfaction, please contact us directly, you will get your all money back without a question.
- Folding step stool with two levels for low and high reaches
- Crafted of solid/composite wood with Antique Walnut finish
- Long rectangular steps with slender slats for traction; sturdy, wide-base frame; supports 250 pounds
- Assembly required
- Measures 18-1/2-inch wide by 15-inch deep by 21-1/2-inch high
- [Bath Rugs and Runner Set 2 Pieces]:Package includes 2 pcs bathroom rugs, 48*18inchs and 18*26 inches(120x45cm and 45x65cm), perfect for your bathrooms, living rooms, kitchen,bedrooms or the entrance to your home. Besides, it also can be used as the bed for your pets.
- [Extra Absorbent Bath Mats] - Microfiber accent rug absorbs water and dries quickly; the quick-dry fibers keep this rug looking and feeling great, even with repeated use;
- [Non-skid Rubber Backing] - HEBE bathroom rug non-slip bottom is made of durable TPR material which has a bit heavy weight.This non-skid backing has practically slip resistance on the floor surface, that it won’t slip or slide to keep you more comfortable and cozy.
- [Comfortable & Durable Bath Mat] - Unique fiber-locking technique,say goodbye to horrible fibre-dropping!The microfibers are very dense and not easily turn deflated after use, so it can maintain a new look.Every time you step out of the shower or bathtub, you can enjoy superior comfort.
- [Totally Machine Washable] - The bath mat is easy to clean, hand washed or fully machine washed is fine. After 10 times machine wash test, the bath mat is still as good as new. No worry that it could get fibers come away, really easy to handle and care.
- [Ultra Soft Microfiber] This gray bath mat made with 100% Polyester. Not a very thick rug but soft touch enough to get the theme. Dense surface of the shower rug is soft to the touch and pile that holds up against foot traffic like stepping on the cloud.
- [Non Slip TPR Backing] We insist that the anti - skid performance of a bathroom rug is not negligible and we have been committed to research and develop of anti-skid performance. The bottom made of 100% environmental thermoplastic rubber,which gonna grip the floor more firmly.
- [Machine Washable] This shaggy bathroom rugs using flocked technique, the microfiber is durable enough to hold up multiple machine washes or hand washes and will not easy to drop off. Color will not fade and stay nice after washing it. Tips: Wash in cold water with mild detergent. Do not use chlorine or bleach. Tumble dry on low heat or lay to air dry.
- [Highly Water Absorbent] Microfiber bath rug is remarkable as fast absorbing water and dries fast, its super-absorbent microfiber surface quickly soaks up an impressive amount of water into fiber and keep your bathroom floor clean and more security.
- [Multifunctional Use] This bathroom floor mat have multiple sizes to choose.A luxury accent rug can be used at bath tub,sink ,bathroom entry,toilet,vanity,laundry room,hallways,bedroom,and is also a smart way to keep the dust away from the entrance of your house.
- The Ultra-soft microfiber surface, and 14mm extra-thick memory foam makes it excellent on the feet, and very comfortable to stand on
- PVC non-skid backing prevents the rug from shifting and slipping, and keeps the floor dry underneath
- The 24 by 60 inches large bathroom rug is Ideal for bathtub, bedside, double vanities, kitchen sink, washing machine, and laundry room
- The modern and contemporary design coordinates with a wide variety of room décor, makes it a great bathroom and kitchen accessory
- Easy to vacuum clean, and machine washable in gentle cycle, with cold or warm water
Our Best Choice: 48″ White Bathroom Vanities and Sink Combo,Porcelain Vessel Sink(Square),Chrome Faucet,Drain Parts,2 Small Side Cabinet Removable,Mirror Included
[ad_1] ❤ Require to be Self-Assemble.
❤ 48 inch Lavatory vanity with Sink Combo , mirror involve.
❤Good Option for your Bathroom ,and matched effectively with any bathroom décor by oneself.
✔ Specification:
– Materials: MDF Board
– Significant Cabinet dimension: 24Lx 20W x 32H
– Compact Aspect Cabinet dimension: 12Lx 20W x 30H
– Mirror Dimension:20L x 27.6H
– Sink Dimension: 16.25″Lx16.25″Wx4.75″H Faucet: 12″H
✔ Offer Involves:
– 1 x Self-importance Cupboard and Mirror
– 1 x Square Ceramic Vessel Sink Combo
– 2 x Facet Cabinet
– Set up instruction and hardware add-ons.
15mm Mdf Board/ White Ceramic Sink/Polish Faucet
❤【48 inch Vanity】❤ 48 inch Lavatory vanity and Sink Combo with mirror Surroundings ECO-welcoming MDF wood. 1 Primary Cupboard and two Facet cabinet ,Ceramic Vessel Sink matched very well with any rest room décor.
❤【Details Features】❤ 15mm MDF board &Frosted glass panels & Stainless metal slide rail & Zinc alloy handle & Gentle-closing doorway & Water-proof desk corner & 1.5 GPM Chrome faucet & 3/8” Connector Sizzling/Cold Water offer & 23-5/8″ h2o supply strains & Pop up drain.
❤【Vanity Dimension】❤ Major Vainness :24″Lx20″Wx32″H 2*Side smaller cabinet :12″Lx20″Wx30″H Mirror (include things like) :20″Lx27.6″H. Square Ceramic Vessel Sink:16.25″Lx16.25″Wx4.75″H Faucet: 12″H.
❤【Need to be Self-Assemble】❤ Fragile style make it effortless to assemble with our handbook Compact body incorporates maximized storage additional practical and adaptable for you to use. Hardware are all bundled. (4 Deals will be despatched)
❤【CUSTOMER SERVICE】❤ Need to have to assemble by your self. If you have any issues remember to sense free to call us. If there is any portion destroyed or missing, remember to speak to us. We will give you the satisfied option of issue.