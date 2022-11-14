Top 10 Best 40 x 60 wall mirror for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

We’ve been around for over 65 years, focusing on mirrors. The same quality standards and trade secrets that led to success back in the day are still being used in our workshop today.

We design and manufacture impeccably made and sensibly priced mirrors that can be easily installed in any room in your home.

We believe everyone should have a mirror that reflects their personality and design tastes. We want our mirrors to elevate ordinary spaces and the way you feel in them.

Classic, frameless, rectangular design is both simple and sophisticated, making a statement over any bathroom vanity or on any wall in your home.

Innovative Ultra-Flush Hanging System installs in 10 minutes or less. All hardware is included for a safe and secure installation. Mirror can be installed either vertically or horizontally.

Finely crafted 1-inch bevel offers showroom quality, while polished edges ensure safe handling and a finished appearance.

Authentic 1/4-inch thick glass eliminates reflection distortion, and premium silver backing improves durability in high-humidity environments.

Designed, assembled, and packaged in the USA, and backed by 65+ years of mirror expertise. If your purchase doesn’t meet your expectations, let us know and we’ll make it right.