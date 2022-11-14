Top 10 Best 40 x 60 wall mirror for bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated 40 x 60 wall mirror for bathroom in 2022 Comparison Table
- Specialized Jewelry Cabinet: You deserve this well-constructed and designed jewelry cabinet from SONGMICS. The solid MDF body is for long-term use and the full-length mirror is framed to avoid leaving fingerprints on it every time you use the cabinet
- Auto LED Lights: The 6 LED lights inside the cabinet emit cozy, soft lighting when you open the cabinet door, helping you pick out the right jewelry easily without waking up your loved one (the LED lights are powered by 3 AAA batteries, not included)
- 47.2" Tall, Large Storage Capacity: This spacious jewelry armoire keeps all your jewelry in one place for easy access with 1 large ring cushion, 1 bracelet rod, 2 bottom drawers, 5 shelves, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots
- Full-Length Glass Mirror: The full-length mirror offers a head-to-toe view of your outfit, and the real glass helps avoid the "fun house" effect to provide better viewing angles—go ahead and admire your beauty in the mirror
- Wall or Door-Mounted: You can mount the jewelry organizer on the wall with the provided screws or hang this jewelry cabinet over the door using the brackets included—you’ll save your precious floor space either way
- HANDPICKED BY AMAZON: They did the research so you don’t have to.
- OUTDOOR OPTIMIZED: Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight
- WEATHER-RESISTANT DURABILITY: Keep the party going year round, The Terrace has an IP55 rating to protect against dust and water
- SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN: Access your favorite apps, streaming services and smart home devices right from your TV
- WIDE VIEWING ANGLE: The anti-glare TV screen means there’s a great view from every seat
- HANDPICKED BY AMAZON: They did the research so you don’t have to.
- ART MODE: Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV with the built-in motion sensor
- ART STORE: Access over 1,400 new and classic works of art from world-class museums and galleries
- BILLION SHADES OF COLOR: Enjoy a color spectrum that stays true even in bright scenes with Quantum Dot 100% Color Volume
- CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Make The Frame your own with different bezel styles and color options that complement your space
- Premium Wall Mirror for Home 23LBS: This timeless metal rectangle round corner large mirror matches any room and any decor perfectly. Use as a black bathroom mirror, black vanity mirror, or entry mirror. Add light and enhance the beauty of any room in your home instantly!
- Perfect Bathroom Mirror: This 24 x 36 inch mirror is the ideal size for a bathroom. The black metal frame adds elegance and class. The rounded corners lend a softness to the design. The polished mirror is presenting a beautiful reflection without any distortion of visual, the silver glass and premium MDF backing prevents corrosion in humid environments,make it perfect for bathroom.
- Silver Glass Mirror for Wall: Safety backing strengthens the glass surface making it less susceptible to breakages. The silver glass is a brilliant choice for home walls because of the clean look.
- An Artistic Luxury Black Mirror: An artistic display on its own, this mirror is a beautiful part of any home decorating scheme. Bring simple sophistication to any room with our 24" x 36" floating glass modern round corner black metal framed mirror. The plate glass mirror floats in the frame surrounded by a thin 1/12" gap.
- Professional Manufacturer: 20 years production experience, import to USA VIP enterprises, now retail to consumers directly. Best quality assuring, best service assuring. Best material EPA certified, drop test, strong packing,just aim to provide a perfect mirror to you.
- [Frameless Mirror] With the full-length 14.6”L x 42.5”W mirror, you’ll be able to have a head-to-toe view of your outfit at one glance; plus, the real glass mirror offers better performance while making your room brighter and bigger-looking
- [Sparkle and Glitter] Inside the jewelry organizer, there are 6 LED lights which automatically switch on and off when the cabinet door is opened and closed, your jewelry will always sparkle at you!
- [Roomy for All Your Jewelry] Inside the lockable jewelry armoire, there are 84 rings slots, 32 necklace hooks, 48 earring holes, 90 earring slots, 1 scarf rod, 5 shelves, 2 drawers for storing all your beauty secrets
- [Keep It Simple] Simply hang this hanging jewelry cabinet on the door frame of your bedroom or bathroom using the hooks provided. Of course, you can also fix the jewelry cabinet to a solid wall using the screws supplied
- [What You Get] Beautify your bedroom with this wall-mounted jewelry cabinet or give it to your dearest friend! Please note that the enclosed door hook doesn't fit the door with 14 mm thickness
- LED LIGHT & LOCKABLE CABINET: 6 auto on and off LED lights powered by 3 AAA batteries (NOT INCLUDED), making this cabinet helps you easily to choose the right jewelry; keep your jewelry safe and far away from kids with the lock
- WALL & DOOR MOUNT ARMOIRE: available when hanging the jewelry cabinet over the door with hooks, you can also mount it on the wall with screws to save floor space
- FULL-LENGTH MIRROR: the full-length frontal mirror measures 47 x 14 inches,perfect size so you can check your outfit from head to toe when getting ready and applying makeup
- AMPLE STORAGE SPACE: specially designed to store all your necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, watches, hair ties, cosmetics and other accessories
- DECENT SIZE: overall size: 47.2" H x 14.6" W x 3.8" D(120 x 37 x 9.7 cm)
- Jewelry & Watch Box: With 4 removable pillows in the top layer, you can not only conveniently and safely store your jewelry but also your watches.
- ELEGANT & DURABLE: Attractive appearance with white faux leather surface and soft velvet lining inside. Over Dimension: 11.14’’ X 10.43’’ X 6.10’’, large enough to hold your watches, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, hairpins, brooches and other jewelry.
- 4 Pull Out Drawers, includes a deeper bottom drawer and 3 equal size drawers. Drawer 1 has 4 earring cards and one ring roll. Drawer 2 has 4 equal size compartments. Drawer 3 is divided into 12 equal size compartments. The deeper bottom drawer consists of only one large compartment to store big jewelries or sun glasses. Each drawer is equipped with a delicate handle which can be opened easily.
- 2 Swing Out Cabinets, each with 8 necklace hooks and 2 storage ledges, help to keep your necklaces from getting tangled.
- Perfect gift: The lid has a ribbon attached to keep it from falling back, the mirror makes it easier to dress yourself, the safety lock with a key adds elegance and security. Ideal gift for Valentine's Day, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, birthdays and weddings. Watches & Jewelry are not included.
- Double-sided design; 80 soft, clear-vinyl pockets help protect jewelry
- Size: 16.5" W*31" H, a must-have piece that can hang on closet pole, door, or wall ★[Please Allow 0.3-1 inch error due to manual measurement]
- Transparent PVC window, easily view and protect items,endurable and good-looking (Hanger Included)
- Easy to Pick: No need to took the jewelry out for selection; it's clear enough that you can easily look and guess through.
- Comes with 80 Pockets (40 on each side). No need to put everything altogether and then scatter them throughout the room in the quest to find the little rings or earrings. You can put them in separate transparent pockets and select the one as they are visible.
- Your Jewels Are Home: Tangles and lost pieces are a thing of the past. With 120 earring slots, 54 earring stud holes, 1 bracelet rod, 12 necklace hooks, and 78 ring slots, your jewels can settle down in this jewelry cabinet, really
- A Beauty Station, Too: Grab facial masks from the 2 bags, brushes from the 3 plastic holders, lipsticks from the 10-compartment organizer, perfumes from the 4 shelves, and catch a glimpse of your makeup in the inner mirror—beauty routine done!
- Turn It Around: Surprise! 3 shelves are hidden on the back of the jewelry cabinet, welcoming your bags and storage boxes. Want to check if your bag fits your outfit? The 360° swivel base allows you to turn it back to the mirror in a breeze
- View from Head to Toe: Don’t know if your jewelry match your clothes perfectly? Check yourself in this 21.5”L x 63.8”H full length mirror for a flawless look!
- What You Get: A 360° swivel jewelry cabinet with a full-length mirror, 3 storage shelves on the back, various storage solutions for both jewelry and cosmetics, a lockable design with 2 keys, and clear instructions for easy assembly
- AUTO LED LIGHTS & LOCKABLE! - LVSOMT Hanging Jewelry Cabinet with Full-Size Mirror and LED Lights is specially designed for collecting all your valuables neat and tidy, makes your jewelry more dazzling and prevents them from getting tangled. The LED lights will auto on while the door opens, help you easily find the exact jewelry you want, especially at night. For maximum security, it is lockable with 2 keys, to keep your belongings safe and out of reach for kids.
- HIGH QUALITY MATERIALS! - The Mirrored Jewelry Armoire is made of premium MDF board, which is durable and stable; soft velvet lining can keep jewelry safe from damages or scratches; real silver glass provides true reflection without distortion. Its chic and stylish design will fit with your home/bedroom/living room/entryway decor and make your life more convenient and self-consistent.
- STORE JEWELS IN ONE PLACE! - 14.5"W x 42.5"H Multifunctional Storage Organizer with 24 necklace hooks, 78 ring slots, 36 earring slots, 108 stud earring holes, and 1 U-shaped bracelet rod; 1 Acrylic cosmetic tray with 3 compartments, 2 bottom drawers, and 4 shelves for additional storage. All your valuables will be well organized, instead of getting messy.
- CHECK OUTFIT IN THE MIRROR! - Full screen, full length, frameless mirror cabinet. You’ll be able to have a head-to-toe view, and convenient to try your clothes or jewelry on. The glass is explosion-proof and shatterproof, safer for home use.
- ASSEMBLE FAST AND EASIER! - The Wood Cabinet with Door is pre-assembled when it arrived, all the tools are prepared. You can mount it on the wall with screws or hang it over the door with hooks, which helps you make full use of your space, very suitable compact spaces.
Our Best Choice: Better Bevel 30″ x 40″ Frameless Rectangle Mirror | 1″ Beveled Edge | Bathroom Wall Mirror
[ad_1]
From the brand
Our story
How we got our start?
We’ve been around for over 65 years, focusing on mirrors. The same quality standards and trade secrets that led to success back in the day are still being used in our workshop today.
What makes our product unique?
We design and manufacture impeccably made and sensibly priced mirrors that can be easily installed in any room in your home.
Why we love what we do?
We believe everyone should have a mirror that reflects their personality and design tastes. We want our mirrors to elevate ordinary spaces and the way you feel in them.
Classic, frameless, rectangular design is both simple and sophisticated, making a statement over any bathroom vanity or on any wall in your home.
Innovative Ultra-Flush Hanging System installs in 10 minutes or less. All hardware is included for a safe and secure installation. Mirror can be installed either vertically or horizontally.
Finely crafted 1-inch bevel offers showroom quality, while polished edges ensure safe handling and a finished appearance.
Authentic 1/4-inch thick glass eliminates reflection distortion, and premium silver backing improves durability in high-humidity environments.
Designed, assembled, and packaged in the USA, and backed by 65+ years of mirror expertise. If your purchase doesn’t meet your expectations, let us know and we’ll make it right.