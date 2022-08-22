Top 10 Best 40 gallon water heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service Description

Does Your Drinking water Stink Like Rotten Eggs?

If your drinking water smells like sulfur / rotten eggs, it could be caused by sulfur bacteria reacting with your h2o heater tank’s old anode rod.

This response final results in hydrogen sulfide fuel that leading to frustrating and embarrassing odor, and also corrode your home’s plumbing pipes and prematurely eliminate your h2o heater.

Here, We Have the Answer to Your Smelly H2o Issue

By replacing your heater’s old anode rod with Osring anode rod, you will set an stop to the response and the scent.

No Extra Rotten Egg Odor!

Sacrificial Anode rod draws in corrosive factors in the water, and progressively the rod come to be corroded, so the drinking water tank will under no circumstances rust out.Flexible anode rod 44 inch is created in 4 sections, whose the flexibility retains it easily put in in drinking water heater tank.The anode rod allow you to trim the sections to match the top of any residence water heater, Teflon tape offered for set up.Make sure you replacing anode rod about just about every two decades to extend provider daily life of h2o heater tank.

Take note: Not suggested when water softener is in use!

Sacrificial anode rod for drinking water heater tank is designed from aluminum-zinc alloy, strongly curing the scent of rotten egg in sizzling water.

Efficiently eradicating rotten egg scent in very hot water caused by hydrogen sulfide gas (H2S) and extending support daily life of your drinking water heater tank.

Hex plug anode rod with 4/5” diameter has common 3/4” NPT thread relationship. Great for most of drinking water heaters, these kinds of as Rheem and Richmond!

Segmented flexible layout retains water anode rod can be cut to the suitable length to healthy distinctive measurements of heaters, for effortless installation with Teflon tape delivered!

Uncomplicated to substitute the anode rod by using the hex head out and placing the new a single into drinking water heater tank. Not encouraged when h2o softener is in use!