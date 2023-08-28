Top 10 Best 40 gallon natural gas water heater Reviews

Top 10 Best 40 gallon natural gas water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater
- Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Manufactured in United States
- Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT
- Required Breaker:4 x 40 A
Ecosmart ECO 24 24 KW at 240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater with Patented Self Modulating Technology, 17 x 17 x 3.5
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
Eccotemp FVI12-LP Liquid Propane Gas Tankless Water Heaters, White
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.Minimum 0.65 GPM flow rate
Rinnai RL94IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 9.8 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180iN model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
HYDRO MASTER Tankless Water Heater Service Valve Kit with Pressure Relief Valve 3/4-Inch IPS Isolator Clean Brass
- Lead Free Brass- Meets all federal & state standards for lead levels in drinking water system components
- 3/4-Inch IPS Isolator Tankless Water Heater Service Valves 500WOG, colored valve handles for easy identification of hot and cold valves
- Include a residential pressure relief valve (150 PSI/500,000 BTU)
- Certified by CSA Group
- Easy to Install
Bosch Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater Tronic 3000 T 2.5-Gallon (ES2.5) - Eliminate Time for Hot Water - Shelf, Wall or Floor Mounted
- CONVENIENT HOT WATER HEATER: 2.5 gallon point-of-use mini-tank fits under your sink to provide hot water right where you need it. Thermal efficiency is 98%. Dimensions : 13.75 W x 13.75 H x 10.75 D Inches
- LONG LASTING QUALITY: This electric water heater is easy to maintain and has premium glass-lined material for a long service life. (Amps 12A, Volts (VAC) 120)
- INDEPENDENT INSTALLATION: 36-37" cord plugs into a 120 volt outlet for independent installation or in-line with a large hot water source
- FAST RECOVERY RATE: Eliminates long waits for hot water at your sink, get on demand hot water at your every need (supplies up to 2 sinks at a time)
- EASILY MOUNTED: Can be shelf, wall or floor mounted (bracket included); simply tap into the cold water line and install the water heater directly at the sink to provide hot water. Mini-tank water heaters are the perfect solution for a variety of applications such as small homes, garages, offices, in-law suites and anywhere you need hot water produced at the point-of-use.
Camplux Tankless Water Heater, 1.32 GPM Portable Propane Outdoor Camping Water Heater, 5L, AY132, White
- Lightweight, Compact & Portable Design: The 10 pounds lightweight portable water heater's folding handle keeps it out of the way and enables easy setup outside.
- Flow Rate & Temperature Specification: The temperature raise is 114.8℉ (46℃) at its highest point and 46.4℉ (8℃) is at its lowest point of 1.32 GPM. Also, 1.32 gallons of hot water can be produced per minute at the flow rate of 1.32 GPM.
- Versatile Applications: The lowest water pressure at beginning for the water heater is 3.0 PSI. For off-grid and rural areas, this hot water generator powered by two size D batteries is ideal. No more chilly outdoor shower anymore.
- 6-in-1 Protection & CSA Safety Approved: This tankless water heater is CSA Approved with anti-freezing protection, over-heating protection, low water flow protection, dry combustion protection, high water pressure protection and flame failure device.
- Installation Instruction & Package Content: This Camplux AY132 heater comes with 1-year guarantee, 5 feet premium on/off shower head, 5 feet gas regulator, 1 set US-standard garden hose, and 1 installation hardware pack. Setting up this propane water heater simply takes 10 minutes.
EWH-01 Electric Water Heater Tune-Up Kit, Includes Two Water Heater Thermostat, Two Water Heater Elements - 4500W 240V (3500W@208V), Universal Type Thermostat as Water Heater Replacement Parts
- 【ONE YEAR WARRANTY】Z Turn-up Kit Includes (2) 4500W 240V COPPER Water Heater Element, Insert Length: 13-9/16". 3500W@208V
- 【ONE YEAR WARRANTY】Includes (1) Upper Water Heater Thermostat, (1) Lower Water Heater Thermostat, 120V ~ 480V
- 【Interchangeable】Therm-O-Disc Type Thermostat, Can interchange with APCOM type.
- 【More Durable】Extra Longer Life of Heating Element with Chromed Coating on the Heating Area
- 【Versatile Fits】The Tune-up Kits in Plumber's pack Fits Most Water Heaters with Dual Elements - Rheem, A.O Smith, Whirlpool, GE, Richmond, Ruud, BRADFORD WHITE; CRAFTMASTER; GENERAL ELECTRIC; GS WOOD; KENMORE; LOCHINVAR; RELIANCE; RICHMOND; STATE; MOR-FLO; APCOM etc
Our Best Choice: Rinnai M060CN Indoor Condensing Gas Boiler, NG | LP, Combi
Rinnai M060CN – Natural Gas Condensing Boiler
Flexible venting options with accepted Concentric, PVC, CPVC, Stainless Metal, Polypropylene (rigid and flex), for single-pipe exhaust, room air and two-pipe techniques
Stainless metal primary boiler warmth exchanger for unmatched overall performance and toughness Copper nickel built-in DHW plate heat exchanger
Compact wall-mounted style and design will save area above traditional boilers
Characteristics an integrated modulating pump, and out of doors reset sensor (in the box)