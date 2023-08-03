Home » Heaters » Top 10 Best 40 gallon hot water heater natural gas Reviews

Top 10 Best 40 gallon hot water heater natural gas Reviews

Top 10 Rated 40 gallon hot water heater natural gas in 2023 Comparison Table

EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
  • Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
  • Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
  • Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
  • EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
  • The product is highly durable
  • The product is easy to use
  • Manufactured in China
  • Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
  • The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
Ecosmart POU 3.5 Point of Use Electric Tankless Water Heater, 3.5KW@120-Volt, 6 x 11 x 3 Inch
  • Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
  • Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
  • For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
  • Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
  • Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
Ecosmart ECO 24 24 KW at 240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater with Patented Self Modulating Technology, 17 x 17 x 3.5
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
  • Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
  • Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
  • ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
Rinnai RL75IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 7.5 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
  • Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160iN model
  • Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 7.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
  • Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
  • Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
  • Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Eccotemp fvi12-NG FVI-12 Natural Gas, 3.5 GPM, High Capacity Tankless Water Heater, White
  • Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
  • For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
  • Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
  • Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
  • Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.
Rinnai RL94EN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 9.8 GPM, Natural Gas, Outdoor Installation
  • Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180eN model
  • Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
  • Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
  • Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
  • Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Takagi T-H3-DV-N Condensing High Efficiency Natural Gas Indoor Tankless Water Heater, 10-Gallon Per Minute, 199,000 BTU
  • Endless hot water, On-demand usage, Compact, Space saving, Energy conservation
  • Computerized safety features, No pilot light to have to worry about
  • Safety features include freeze, overheat, surge protection, and troubleshooting diagnostic codes
  • Satisfies the 2012 SCAQMD Rule 1146.2 for Ultra-Low NOx Emissions
  • Primary heat exchanger utilizes commercial-grade copper alloy for 25 times better heat transfer than stainless steel, Integrated controls and power cord as standard features
Stiebel Eltron 230628 240V, 12 kW DHC-E12 Single/Multi-Point-of-Use Tankless Electric Water Heater
  • Set the knob on the front cover and enjoy water temperatures between 86DegreeF (30DegreeC) and 125DegreeF (52DegreeC)
  • The three years parts warranty is unique in the industry
  • Due to its small dimensions and attractive housing the DHC-E can be left unconcealed in many applications
Valterra - V23128 Pure Power Blue Waste Digester and Odor Eliminator - 128-Ounce Bottle
  • SEPTIC SYSTEM CLEANER: Waste digestor and odor eliminator for your RV, camper, trailer, boat, and other septic systems
  • FUNCTIONAL: Liquifies all waste and toilet paper for easy draining
  • VERSATILE: Use in gray or black water tanks for added versatility
  • FRESH SCENT: Clean scent eliminates odor
  • ALL NATURAL: Approved for all emptying in any dump station. Safe for children and pets
Are you Googling for top 10 good 40 gallon hot water heater natural gas for your money in 2023? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 21,485 customer satisfaction about top 10 best 40 gallon hot water heater natural gas in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

[ad_1] Genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts! Pilot assembly 9003542 is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part that fits some gas water heaters in these series: Kenmore 153; A.O. Smith FCV, GCV, GVR, XCV and XVR; and State GS and GSX. Pilot assembly 9003542 supplies the flame for the burner to ignite the gas. Replaces original gas water heater pilot assembly part numbers 183824-190, 9003530 and 9003542005. Fits the following Kenmore gas water heater models: 153333315HA, 153333316HA, 153333345, 153333346, 153333347, 153333415HA, 153333416HA, 153333445, 153333446, 153333447, 153333547, 153333850, 153333950, 153336162, 153336262, 153336300HA, 153336301HA, 153336320, 153336360, 153336361, 153336362, 153336500HA, 153336501HA, 153336560, 153336565, 153339210HA, 153339211HA, 153339211HA, 153339260, 153339261, 153339261, 153339262, 153339320, 153339360, 153339360, 153339361, 153339361, 153339362, 153339411HA, 153339411HA, 153339420, 153339461, 153339461, 153339462, 153339512HA, 153339512HA, 153339520, 153339561, 153339561, 153339562, 153339620, 153339640, 153339680, 153339761, 153339761 and 153339762. Also fits these gas water heater models: A.O. Smith FCV40, FCV50, GCV30, GCV40, GCV50, GCVH30, GCVT40, GCVT40L, GCVT40Q, GVR40, XCV30, XCV40, XCV50, XCVH30, XCVL40, XCVT40, XCVT40L, XCVT40Q and XVR40; and State GS665HRRT100, GS665YRRT100, GS665YRRT101, GSX65HRRT100 and GSX65YRRT100. For Kenmore & State.

This part is compatible with models including; 153339362,153339361,153339680,153339320,153339562,153339561,153339360,153336301HA,153339520,153339762,153339640,153339761,FCV40,XVR40,153333347,153339210HA,153333346,153333345,153336501HA,GSX65HRRT100,GCVT40,153333547,XCVT40Q,XCVT40L,GCV50,XCV30,XCVL40,153336262,XCVT40,153339411HA,153333315HA,GS665HRRT100,GSX65YRRT100,153333950,153333415HA,153339461,153339262,153339462,153336300HA,153339261,153339260,153339420,153339620,153333447,153333446,XCV50
This is a manufacturer substitution. Part may differ in appearance but is a functional equivalent to prior parts including; 183824-190,9003530,9003542005
Genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) part. Compatible Brands: Kenmore,State
Pilot assembly 9003542 is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part that fits some gas water heaters in these series: Kenmore 153; A
Smith FCV, GCV, GVR, XCV and XVR; and State GS and GSX

