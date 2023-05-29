Top 10 Best 4 ton air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best 4 ton air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: 4 Ton Goodman 14 SEER R410A Air Conditioner Split System
10 year guarantee on areas & compressor Superior efficiency scroll compressor
Direct travel multi-pace PSC indoor motor
All aluminum evaporator coil Built for upflow, downflow, horizontal still left and horizontal ideal installations
Condenser pre-charged with R-410A refrigerant
Insulated air handler cabinet
Aluminum tube condensing coil with aluminum fins
Factory set up liquid line filter drier
Toolless filter accessibility accommodates normal dimensions filters Condenser applicable for floor-level or rooftop mount
Merchandise Specifications
Condenser Dimensions: H36 1/4″ x W35 1/2″ x D35 1/2″
Air Handler Dimensions: H58″ x W24 1/2″ x D21″
Volts: 208/240
Section: 1
Hertz: 60
EER: 11.7
Liquid Line Valve Connection: 3/8″ outdoors diameter
Suction Line Valve Relationship: 7/8″ outdoors diameter
Cooling Ability: 45,500 BTU/H
Condenser Specification Sheets
Air Handler Specification Sheets
Condenser Design # GSX140481
Air Handler Product # ARUF61D14
Because of to Federal Tips this 14 SEER Condensing unit can not be sold in the following states: California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.
4 TON 14 SEER bundle
This bundle features the next components: GSX140481, ARUF61D14
Makes use of the HKSC/HKSX collection of warmth kits. NOT the HKR sequence
Guarantee – These units come with a 10-year sections restricted guarantee provided it is installed by a certified installer and registered on-line in just 60 days of set up. (On-line registration is not essential in California and Quebec)
Components – Marketed independently except if specified in this listing