Top 10 Best 4 ton air conditioner Reviews

Characteristics10 year guarantee on areas & compressor Superior efficiency scroll compressorDirect travel multi-pace PSC indoor motorAll aluminum evaporator coil Built for upflow, downflow, horizontal still left and horizontal ideal installationsCondenser pre-charged with R-410A refrigerantInsulated air handler cabinetAluminum tube condensing coil with aluminum finsFactory set up liquid line filter drierToolless filter accessibility accommodates normal dimensions filters Condenser applicable for floor-level or rooftop mount

Merchandise Specifications

Condenser Dimensions: H36 1/4″ x W35 1/2″ x D35 1/2″

Air Handler Dimensions: H58″ x W24 1/2″ x D21″

Volts: 208/240

Section: 1

Hertz: 60

EER: 11.7

Liquid Line Valve Connection: 3/8″ outdoors diameter

Suction Line Valve Relationship: 7/8″ outdoors diameter

Cooling Ability: 45,500 BTU/H

Condenser Specification Sheets

Air Handler Specification Sheets

Condenser Design # GSX140481

Air Handler Product # ARUF61D14

Because of to Federal Tips this 14 SEER Condensing unit can not be sold in the following states: California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.

4 TON 14 SEER bundle

This bundle features the next components: GSX140481, ARUF61D14

Makes use of the HKSC/HKSX collection of warmth kits. NOT the HKR sequence

Guarantee – These units come with a 10-year sections restricted guarantee provided it is installed by a certified installer and registered on-line in just 60 days of set up. (On-line registration is not essential in California and Quebec)

Components – Marketed independently except if specified in this listing