Top 10 Best 4 light bathroom vanity light oil rubbed bronze Reviews

Top 10 Rated 4 light bathroom vanity light oil rubbed bronze in 2023 Comparison Table
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- [Modern & Unique Design] - The vanity lighting fixtures are built in a sturdy metal lamp body with clear glass shades, vanity light will bring more exquisite and luxury to your home lighting. The gorgeous bathroom light is highly suited for any decoration style, it is also the perfect choice for your home lighting.
- [High-Quality Materials] - Built with sturdy metal, our bathroom lights are very durable and can get through years of usage. Matching with high-quality clear glass shades, our bathroom vanity light will illuminate an all-around light beam in your room. The lampshade makes the lamp holder dustproof and waterproof so that it also suits perfectly a damp place such as a bathroom, laundry room, etc.
- [Wide Application] - This bathroom lighting can be mounted with the light up or down according to your demand. Perfect for the bathroom mirror or bed, a doorway or entryway, closet, living room, mirror cabinets, dressing table, porch, or corridor, it can be a perfect decoration at your home and other places.
- [Easy installation & E26 Base Required] - All of the hardware needed in the processing of installation is included in the package, what you need to do is connect the wire and assemble the shades which only takes you a few minutes. Besides, our bathroom vanity light is E26 base and 3 bulbs (Max 60W/bulb) are needed, please note the bulb is not included. Incandescent, CFL, halogen, and LED bulbs are suitable, but Vintage Edison bulbs are recommended.
- ❤ 36-month warranty - We proudly stand behind all of our products 100%, which is why we offer a full 36-month warranty. If your vanity lights have any defects or stop working within 3 years, we help you troubleshoot or send a whole new product. ( If you have any problems with our bathroom light fixtures, please CONTACT US via Amazon message box, we will reply within 24 hours).
- Flush-mount Design & Antique Style: The semi-flush ceiling light (Glass Shade Diameter:8.66 inch /220mm,Canopy Diameter: 4.72inch /120mm, Lamp Height: 7.09inch /180mm ) featuring a unique clear glass shade and vintage style black matte metal base, bringing a modern twist to its Avant-garde retro design.
- Easy Installation & Convenient Usage: Package includes all mounting hardware. The installation of the ceiling lighting is really simple with step by step instructions, perfect for any do-it-yourself project.
- Wide Application & Perfect Decoration: With the exquisite glass lampshade and Vintage matte base design, the semi flush mount ceiling light perfect for Hallway, Entry, Porch, Mudroom, Stairwell, Kitchen, Closet, Kids Room, Dining Room, Bedroom, Living Room, also ideal for commercial areas: Bar, Cafe, Hotel and Restaurant.
- E26 Base Socket & Different Bulb Different Atmosphere: The semi flush pendant light fixture with standard USA socket is compatible with E26 medium base bulb(Bulb NOT INCLUDED), such as incandescent, LED, CFL and halogen bulbs (bulb maximum wattage is 60W). Choose the bulb you like to decor your dream home.
- High Quality & 100% Customer Satisfaction: Our lights dedicated to rigorous standards of manufacturing excellence that result in the highest product quality and safety around the world.
- HIGH-QUALITY & LATEST STYLE- HOLKPOILOT cabinet light is a high-quality product with a diameter of 3.5 in. From material to design, led puck lights with remote embody the highest level of craftsmanship. When you hold it in your hand, you will find what you get more than just one Lamp but a high-quality lifestyle. Do you have trouble finding things on your shelves/cabinets without a light source?
- THREE COLOR LIGHT MODES & PERFECT LIGHTING EXPERIENCE - The cabinet light has six LED lamp beads, in warm yellow, cool white, and neutral colors. Whether it is used as ambient light or illuminator, puck lights can provide you with the most perfect lighting experience. When the six lamp beads are fully lit, they will illuminate every dark corner for you, allowing you to enjoy warmth and comfort. Meanwhile, high-quality lampshade design makes the light bright but not dazzling.
- TWO CONTROL MODES & ADJUSTABLE BRIGHTNESS TIMING DEVICE - Cabinet lights are equipped with a remote control allowing you to control the lights remotely and set the color/brightness/timing. You can also press the lampshade to switch the light/adjust the color light, longer press can help you find the most suitable brightness. There are 4 kinds of brightness: 10%, 40%, 80%, 100%, and the timing function of 10min, 30min, 60min, 120min, allowing you to customize the lighting.
- BATTERY-POWERED & EASY TO INSTALL– HOLKPOILOT cabinet light is powered by three AA batteries, low power consumption, energy-saving, and environmental protection, just touch it directly, don't worry about the risk of electric shock for children. You can quickly and easily install the puck light to any place you need to illuminate by 3M tape (please keep the adhesive surface dry and clean). Applicable to: kitchens, wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, corridors, bedrooms, etc.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE -We provide 12-month warranty and service life technical support and do our best to make every custome100% satisfied with shopping.If you encounter any problems during use, please contact us at any time through the contact information in the user manual or Amazon. The package includes 4 LED Puck lights (without batteries), 1 remote controls (with button batteries), 4 powerful 3M types of glue, and 1user manual.
- ✔️【Durable Quality Construction】- The bath light fixtures are made of sturdy metal in a brushed nickel finish and can get through years of usage without getting oxidation and color fading. Matching with high-quality clear glass shades, our bathroom vanity lights will illuminate an all-around light beam in your room.
- ✔️【Modern Design & Fantastic Size】- Our wall bathroom light fixtures brushed nickel is designed in a refined and contemporary style on the wall when lighting to create a touch of brilliance in your residence. With size 14.17'' L x 3.93'' W x 10.21'' H, the gorgeous bathroom light is highly suited for any decoration style, it is also the perfect choice for your home lighting.
- ✔️【Easy installation & E26 Base Required】-For simplicity and convenience in installation, all mounting hardware required is included in the package, what you need to do is connect the wire and assemble the shades. Besides, our bathroom vanity light is E26 base and 2 bulbs (Max 60W/bulb) are needed, please note the bulb is not included. Incandescent, CFL, halogen, and LED bulbs are suitable, but Vintage Edison bulbs are recommended.
- ✔️【Wide Applications】-This mirror vanity light fixture can be mounted with the light up or down according to your demand. It is perfect for daily lighting in the bathroom, bedroom, staircase, living room, hallway, and foyer, and also acts as an art décor in business activities like exhibitions, galleries, restaurants, bars, cafes, etc. Perfect choice for a gift for all occasions like Christmas or New Year.
- ✔️【Good Quality and No-worry Buy】-Our lamps are made with a sturdy metal lamp body and quality glass shade, each product has been well tested by the manufacturer to ensure a high-quality product before being shipped. If your vanity lights have any defects or stop working within 24 months, contact our after-sale customer service to help you troubleshoot or send a whole new product.
- Requires one A19 bulb rated up to 60-Watts Max. (not included)
- Designed to fit 6-inch recessed housings
- Trim measures 8-inches in diameter with a 5.25-inch aperture
- Includes Torsion V-Spring Clips for a Fast and Secure Installation
- Comes ready to install. No extra parts required.
- 【Specification】：110V-130V / 40W / ST64 / ST 58 / E26 or E27 Base / 2700K / Dimmable / Warm Yellow / 3000+ hours/4pack/DIA:2.5inchs&HIGH:5.9 inchs
- 【MULTI-FUNCTION】: Our e26 edison bulbs can be dimmed by the dimmer switch, but the dimmer switch are NOT included.These Edison light bulbs have proven through testing to last 3000+ hours.
- 【Antique style】:These vintage Edison light bulbs are built with an attractive squirrel cage filament design.Vintage filament bulbs Spiral Globe Style,Amber glow emits from the Filament Bulb, adding a warm glow to any vintage, contemporary or steampunk décor and preserving the look, feel and style of early 1900’s light bulb.
- 【Application】: Our incandescent light bulbs suitable for Lighting Metal Lamp Guard Pendant String Lights and Vintage Lamp Holders, Industrial Wire Iron Bird Cage pendant lighting, wall sconces, indoor or outdoor home or commercial decoration, kitchen, living room, bedroom, bar, coffee shop, restaurant, etc.
- 【Quality Guarantee】:We support hassle-free 30 days money back and 12 months warranty. Any question please feel free to contact us! We will give you a satisfied solution within 24 hours.
- ❤Semi Flush-mount Design & Vintage Style: The semi-flush ceiling light (Glass Shade Diameter:8.66 inch /220mm, Canopy Diameter: 4.72inch /120mm, Lamp Height: 7.09inch /180mm ) featuring a unique seeded glass shade and classic black matte metal base, bringing a modern twist to its Avant-garde retro design.
- ❤Wide applications and perfect decoration: exquisite glass lampshade and retro matt base design, semi-recessed ceiling lights are ideal for corridors, entrances, porches, mud rooms, stairwells, kitchens, closets, children's rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, living rooms, Not only the household areas but also an ideal choice for commercial areas: bars, cafes, offices, hotels and restaurants.
- ❤Easy & Fast Installation for Convenient Use: The package includes all installation hardware and some spare screws to make your installation experience easier and faster. With step-by-step instructions, the installation of ceiling lighting is really simple, don't worry about it being difficult to install anymore.
- ❤E26 Medium Base Socket & Compatible with Various E26 Bulbs: The flush mount pendant light fixture with standard USA socket is compatible with E26 medium base bulb (Bulb NOT INCLUDED), such as incandescent, LED, CFL and halogen bulbs (bulb maximum wattage is 100W). Choose the bulb you like to decor your dream home.
- ❤100% Customer Satisfaction & No Worry to Buy: Our lights dedicated to rigorous standards of manufacturing excellence that result in the highest product quality and safety around the world. If any problems happen to the ceiling lights, please CONTACT US via Amazon message box.
- Durable steel with oil-rubbed bronze finish
- Easy bulb replacement with center-lock shade
- Alabaster glass shade provides warm, diffused light
- Uses 2 medium based LED, CFL, incandescent light bulbs, 60W max each, not included
- Perfect for hallways, entryways, bedrooms, utility areas
- ✨【High Quality & Antique Design】2 light vanity light comes in a matte black finish, giving it a stylish contemporary look. Metal Back-plate advanced electroplate craft and sealing technology, rust-proof, fog-proof, anti-corrosion, and moisture-proof, which is suitable for humid environment. High quality thick clear glass shades well protects the bulb and maximizes its light, and increases the classic ambiance in any space. This wall sconce perfectly fit with any style, from modern to rustic.
- ✨【E26 Heat-Resistance Socket】Our luxurious indoor wall sconce supports any LED/CFL/or other E26 base bulbs (MAX 60W), you can update the look of the vanity fixture at any time simply by changing the bulb. With heat-resistant sockets, our elegant vanity light can maximize protecting the bulb and extend its lifespan. This 2-light wall lighting also could be fully dimmable when used with dimmable bulbs and compatible dimmer switch, to control the desired brightness.(★Bulbs NOT Included).
- ✨【Easy & Dual Installation】Industrial fireplace wall sconces comes with all mounting hardware accessions and direction for a quick and easy installation. Just need to connect the wire and assemble the shade only. you can install by yourself instead of hiring an electrician and spending more money. Besides, due to the simple appearance design of the bath wall light, it can be installed up or down direction as you like, it means that you could fully enjoy the fun of decorating your own house.
- ✨【Wide Applications】 Define your living space with the handsome farmhouse look of this exquisite iron bath light. The retro look will be an eye-catcher in whichever room placed. You can fit for Mirror Cabinets, Hallway, Closet, Powder Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Bedroom, Foyer, Entryway etc. Installed a 2-light bathroom vanity lighting in your house, enjoy the warmth and rustic charm them.
- ✨【Satisfaction Guaranteed】 For safe to use, the black vanity light has successfully passed multiple quality inspection before shipping. Our 2-year limited warranty will guarantee your complete satisfaction with your purchase. It is time to breathe new life into the mundane everyday with a refreshed lighting design. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
Our Best Choice: Emliviar 4-Light Bathroom Vanity Light, Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish with Clear Glass Shade, 6005-4 ORB
[ad_1]
Product Description
Emliviar 4-Light Bathroom Vanity Light 6005-4 ORB
Specification
Dimensions: 28.9″ x 7″ x 8.4″(L x W x H)
Back Plate: 5.2″ in dia
Requirement
Hard wired. Requires 4 x E26 base bulb(Max.60W). Bulb NOT included.
Available bulb type: incandescent, LED, or CFL bulb
Installation
Hard wired. The lights are NOT plug-in design. Easy installation. Includes all mounting hardware
Features
Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish
Modern Design
ETL Listed
Easy Installation
Perfect for your bathroom, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table and art display
Dimensions
28.9″ x 7″ x 8.4″
21.9″ x 7″ x 8.4″
24.5″ x 8.6″ x 9″
19.8″ x 6.3″ x 8.3″
27.5″ x 6.3″ x 8.3″
30″ x 5″ x 8.3″
Back Plate
5.2″ x 5.2″
5.2″ x 5.2″
8.2″ x 4.3″
19.8″ x 4.3″
27.5″ x 4.3″
30″ x 4.3″
Color
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Oil Rubbed Bronze
ORB & Gold
Material
Metal
Metal
Metal
Metal
Metal
Metal
Glass
Clear Glass
Clear Glass
–
Clear Frosted
Clear Frosted
Clear Glass
Max.Power
4*60W
3*60W
3*60W
3*60W
4*60W
4*60W
Bulb Base
E26
E26
E26
E12
E12
E26
Hard-wired
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Vintage 4-light vanity light fixture features sturdy metal construction in oil rubbed bronze finish and clear glass shade
Easy installation. Includes all mounting hardware. Perfect for your bathroom, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table and art display etc.
Hard wired. Requires 4 x E26 base bulb(Max.60W). Bulb NOT included
Fixture can be mounted facing upward or downward. ETL Listed with a one-year warranty
Dimension: 28.9″ x 7″ x 8.4″(L x W x H); Back Plate: 5.2″ in dia