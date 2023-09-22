Top 10 Best 4 in centerset bathroom faucet Reviews

Top 10 Best 4 in centerset bathroom faucet in 2023 Comparison Table
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- Matte Black Finished, plate, not painting. Corrosion resistant. Color matching overflow pop up drain with built-in stopper included
- Solid Brass Body Construction, 360-Degree high-arc swivel spout offers more clearance and better access to your sink
- 3-Piece complete set is ready for Installation. Quick connect fitting hose, and 23.6 inches cUPC water supply lines (US Standard 3/8 inch connector) are included
- 2 handle metal lever with modern design for precise control in both Volume and Water Temperature, quarter turn ceramic cartridges have drip-free performance after 300,000 times use
- Easy DIY Installation, 3 Mounting Holes Required, Widespread Installation on 8~16 inch Centers. Mounting hole size 1.14-1.41 inch, Maximum deck plate thickness 1.57 inch.
- 👍UNIQUE PATENTED DESIGN 4 INCH BATHROOM FAUCETS: Bathroom sink faucet body constructed from durable stainless steel, have registered with the CEC, meets NSF 61 lead-free standards and ADA compliant. 2 pcs H/C 24-in cUPC bathroom faucet water supply lines. Matching-finish pop-up bathroom sink drain with overflow and built-in strainer, easy for daily cleaning.
- 🌎SAVES 20% WATER WITHOUT SACRIFICING PERFORMANCE: Hurran bathroom faucets featured 1.2 gpm no-splashing water-saving bathroom sink faucet aerators, have registered with the California Energy Commission. The bathroom faucets also come with a no flow replaceable bathroom faucet aerator for higher flow.
- 💙SMOOTH OPERATION: 2 hot and cold 90-degree lever handles of bathroom faucets featured drip-free ceramic cartridges, effortless flow and temperature separate control. 360-degree swivel high arc spout tall bathroom faucets offers plenty of sink space. Spout Height:5.2 inch. Spout Reach:4.8 inch.
- 🔧EASY INSTALLATION IN 15 MINS: 4 inch centerset american standard design bathroom faucets for sink 3 hole or counters, you can install this bathroom sink faucet in 4 steps-15 mins with confidence. Eliminates the need for plumber, saving your both time and money. Mounting Hole Diameter:7/8-1 3/8 inch. Max. Deck Thickness:1.2 inch.
- 🏡MODERN BATHROOM FAUCET FOR ANY DECORATING STYLE: Smooth matte black finish faucet for bathroom sink, resist fingerprints and water spots for a fresh new looking. Utility remodel faucet for bathroom sink, powder room, RV sink, travel trailer, camper, laundry room, farmhouse bathroom, restroom sink, rental houses.
- 【Good Quality】- The bathroom faucet adopts brushed nickel finish/brushed gold surface, which effectively resists corrosion, scratches and rust in daily use; High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system with lifetime leak-free and maintenance-free performance, these durable valves are not affected by extreme temperatures, sand, rust and other conditions.
- 【Quick install】- Special design of the bathroom basin sink faucet and hose connection, quick connection structure, easy to install, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber; Widespread design dtstance adjustable, 3 hole mount with 6-12 inch widespread design, the distance is adjustale up on your actual requirements. Hole size: 30-35mm/ 1.18-1.38 Inch.
- 【Safe and Harmless】- Bathroom sink faucet meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment; Equipped with copper pipes to ensure safe water quality; easy to clean, resistant to fingerprints and water stains under any circumstances
- 【Classic and Elegant Design】- Two handle bathroom sink faucet, double handle for effortless flow and water temperature control; The design of the red and blue rubber ring makes it easier to distinguish between cold and hot water; Gorgeous brushed nickel finish/brushed gold finish will instantly enhance the appearance of any bathroom sink faucet and complements most decorating styles.
- 【Good Service】 - We have 24-hour customer service and 7 days unconditional return. We provide you with the best product and service. If you have any problem, please let us know, and we will solve the problem ASAP. Thank you so much.
- Features | This faucet boasts an elegant and classical exterior, and comes with two decorative levers to quickly adjust temperature and water pressure. Moreover, because of the aerated stream you won’t have to worry about splashing. Enjoy straight and even pressure without dripping thanks to it’s high quality disk valve. This model is perfect for accommodating everyday use in your bathroom.
- Design | The stylish arc spout styling of this faucet is the perfect solution for updating your existing bathroom sink hardware, while the premium grade lightweight synthetic waterways and metal plated plastic construction work within your budget. Plus, the sturdy construction keeps unit firmly in place on the sink top so you don’t have to worry about damage or replacement. The design of this model blends with virtually all décor styles; so, matching-up with your current sink is easy.
- Quality | This dual-handle faucet comes with a durable easy-to-turn design, which provides a consistently smooth operation, while the high quality disk valve prevents unwanted dripping. Constructed using metallic plating over ABS plastic our economical Lynden collection was made with our budget conscious customers in mind. As with all Pacific Bay products, this model is lead-free certified.
- Installation | The Lynden is a quick and easy two-hole installation, so no plumber is needed! Feel free to do it yourself, effortlessly. The lightweight design requires only a wrench and a screwdriver for assembly. Once installed, you can start using it immediately. Washers and mounting nuts included.
- Specifications | Works on any 4" on-center 2-hole sink opening. Flow rate is a powerful 2.0 GPM. This faucet is UPC and CUPC Certified. Pop-up drain not included. Pacific Bay is a proud American company with USA-based Customer Support, so you can trust that any issues will be resolved timely and accurately.
- [High Quality] The black bathroom sink faucet is made of solid brass to ensure quality and longevity.
- [Design] The single-handle bathroom faucet is a single-handle design, which is convenient for adjusting water temperature and running water. The water flow rate is 2.2 gallons per minute.
- [Finishing] The surface of the matte black washbasin faucet can prevent tarnishing and peeling due to corrosion.
- [Installation] Including the countertop, used for one-hole or three-hole 4 inch central sink installation. Two flexible hoses (hot and cold) and a 3/8 inch (approximately 1.3 cm) internally threaded compression cable with a 1/2 inch (approximately 1.3 cm) adapter for easy installation.
- [Health protection] The single-hole faucet is made of high-quality lead-free materials and has passed CUPC and NSF-61 (lead-free) certification. The water quality is clearer and free of impurities, ensuring safe drinking water for you and your family. (DIY enthusiasts can refer to the installation video, or refer to the installation manual inside the product) [Please note don't included pop up drain,If your sink has spillway hole, please search for the ASIN:B09WW1FC8L, If your sink has no spillway hole, please search for the ASIN:B0B84NCS1X]
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating matte black pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- ✅Package Included: Solid Metal Pop-up Drain & Certified Water Inlet Hoses
- ✅Dimensions: Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach: 3.94inch(100mm); Spout Heigh: 4.72 inch(120mm)
- ✅Build to last: Eco-friendly and lead-free materials. A best-in-industry ceramic cartridge ensure life span as 500,000 times without drip.
- ✅Easy Cleaning: Premium multiple layer stainless steel coated bathroom faucet resists rust, corrosion, and tarnish. Wear-resistant finished will not fade or tarnish over time.
- ✅With the quick connect tool, it only takes five minutes to install.
- 💘【LEAD-FREE ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD 】 —— Phiestina offer you a modern lead free matte black centerset bathroom vanity sink faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL POP UP DRAIN AND WATER LINES ARE INCLUDED】 —— Phiestina 2 or 3 Hole Rotatable Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet Come With a Overflow Drain. The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
- 💘【24HOURS CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation for phiestina bathroom faucet please call 866-675-2011. Phiestina have professional supoort team as your service for 24hours.
- 💘【MATTE BLACK FINISH BATHROOM SINK FAUCET】 —— 4-inch Centerset Design 3-Hole Deck Mount With 2-Handle For Easy Control. Superior Corrosion & Rust-Resistant Matte Black Finishing Will Resist Water Spots, Fading in Daily use.
- 💘【DIMENTIONS】 ——Spout Height is 5.275 Inch(134mm), Overall Height is 8.346 Inch(212mm), Spout Reach is 4.803 Inch(122mm). 4 inch black 2 Handles 3 holes Centerset design faucet for bathroom sink is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Pop up drain not included, 6" deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. Two flexible Hoses (Hot and cold) and 3/8" female compression thread with 1/2" adapters included for easy install.
- WATERFALL FAUCET - Waterfall spout and Single handle for effortless flow and easily water adjust.
- SOLID BRASS MATERIAL - Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, copper metal single-handle, touch rv sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.
- MATTE BLACK FINISH - Modern touch on bathroom faucet with matte black, lavatory sink faucet resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.
- POPULAR DESIGN - Contemporary appearance is applicable as one handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.
Our Best Choice: KES Bathroom Faucet Brass Bathroom Waterfall Faucet cUPC NSF Certified Vanity Sink Faucet 4-Inch Centerset Polished Chrome, L4101LF-CH
Product Description
Faucet Body Material: Lead-free Brass
Valve Type: Ceramic Disc Cartridge
Faucet Finish: Chrome
Water Supply Lines Material: PEX
Water Supply Lines Length: 60 CM
Connections: U.S. Standard 9/16-24 UNEF Threads
Max. Flow Rate: 2.2 GPM (8.3L/min) at 60 PSI
# of Handle(s): 2
# of Hole(s) Installation: 2 or 3
Max. Deck Thickness: 1.38″ (35 mm)
cUPC and NSF Certified: This bathroom sink faucet meets U.S. and Canada high-quality standard (Uniform Plumbing Code), certified by IAPMO. Faucet body is made from premium grade lead-free brass (with less than 0.25% lead content), complied with NSF/AB1953 lead-free regulation, safe for drinking water.
Lead-Free Brass: Lead-free brass body (with less than 0.25% lead content), safe for drinking water, provides much higher performance (high heat-resistance and pressure-resistance), sturdy and durable than zinc alloy ones. It can serve many years without leakage.
2 or 3 Hole Installation: This faucet can be installed on a 3 hole sink or countertop. Inlet hole distance is a standard 4 inches, the spout height is 3.78″ (96 mm) and spout reach is 3.94″ (100 mm). The maximum deck thickness is 1.38″ (35 mm). We’ve included an instructions manual and hardware supplies package for quick, simple installation.
Ribbon Spout, Non-Aerated Flow: This sink faucet features a rectangular spout opening that releases a clear, non-splashing, natural stream. Flow Rate: 2.2 GPM (8.3 L/min) at 60 PSI.
Insured Quality Supply Hoses: Our hoses have nylon braided exterior, which protects against chemical corrosion (commonly caused by detergent) and rusting (yes, stainless steel will become rusty). And the inner tubing is made from PEX, safe for drinking water. With standard 9/16-24 UNEF connectors (of course, made from lead-free brass, drinking water safe again!), you can easily connect our hoses with your stop valves. Moreover, our supply hoses have million-dollar global insurance coverage.