Top 10 Best 4 in centerset bathroom faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Faucet Body Material: Lead-free Brass

Valve Type: Ceramic Disc Cartridge

Faucet Finish: Chrome

Water Supply Lines Material: PEX

Water Supply Lines Length: 60 CM

Connections: U.S. Standard 9/16-24 UNEF Threads

Max. Flow Rate: 2.2 GPM (8.3L/min) at 60 PSI

# of Handle(s): 2

# of Hole(s) Installation: 2 or 3

Max. Deck Thickness: 1.38″ (35 mm)

cUPC and NSF Certified: This bathroom sink faucet meets U.S. and Canada high-quality standard (Uniform Plumbing Code), certified by IAPMO. Faucet body is made from premium grade lead-free brass (with less than 0.25% lead content), complied with NSF/AB1953 lead-free regulation, safe for drinking water.

Lead-Free Brass: Lead-free brass body (with less than 0.25% lead content), safe for drinking water, provides much higher performance (high heat-resistance and pressure-resistance), sturdy and durable than zinc alloy ones. It can serve many years without leakage.

2 or 3 Hole Installation: This faucet can be installed on a 3 hole sink or countertop. Inlet hole distance is a standard 4 inches, the spout height is 3.78″ (96 mm) and spout reach is 3.94″ (100 mm). The maximum deck thickness is 1.38″ (35 mm). We’ve included an instructions manual and hardware supplies package for quick, simple installation.

Ribbon Spout, Non-Aerated Flow: This sink faucet features a rectangular spout opening that releases a clear, non-splashing, natural stream. Flow Rate: 2.2 GPM (8.3 L/min) at 60 PSI.

Insured Quality Supply Hoses: Our hoses have nylon braided exterior, which protects against chemical corrosion (commonly caused by detergent) and rusting (yes, stainless steel will become rusty). And the inner tubing is made from PEX, safe for drinking water. With standard 9/16-24 UNEF connectors (of course, made from lead-free brass, drinking water safe again!), you can easily connect our hoses with your stop valves. Moreover, our supply hoses have million-dollar global insurance coverage.