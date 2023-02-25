Top 10 Best 4 hole kitchen faucet with sprayer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Elegance and traditional styling signify the Victorian collection with this Kitchen area Faucet bringing functionality and design to your residence kitchen. Made from sound brass and utilizing a washer fewer cartridge procedure, this two-handle kitchen faucet also features a kitchen aspect sprayer in the matching complete. This faucet utilizes hybrid waterways and is available in 3 sturdy and lengthy-long lasting finishes. The tall gooseneck spout and porcelain cross handles give the closing touches to this classic kitchen ensemble.

Strong Brass Abs Construction

Duraseal Washerless Cartridge

Deck Mount 8″ Centerset 4-Hole Installation

1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM Spout Move Rate at 60 PSI

8-3/16″ Spout Clearance

8″ Spout Get to

12-1/8″ Spout Top

Includes Aspect Sprayer