Top 10 Best 3m secure fit safety glasses Reviews

- SELF-ADJUSTING COMFORT: Features 3M Pressure Diffusion Temple Technology which allows the temples to flex and self-adjust to the size and shape of your head. Weighs less than 1 ounce
- ALL DAY WEARABILITY: Soft, adjustable nose pads to reduce slippage and dual-injected padded temple touchpoints for added comfort over the ears.
- DUST DEFENSE: Removable foam-lined gasket helps keep debris out of your eyes while providing comfort and cushioning.
- ANTI-FOG LENS COATING makes this protective eyewear ideal for humid environments.
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- Sale Unit: EACH
- Brand: 3M
- Trade Name: Securefit
- 3M Number: SF410AS
- Eyewear Type: Standard
- SELF-ADJUSTING COMFORT: Features 3M Pressure Diffusion Temple Technology which allows the temples to flex and self-adjust to the size and shape of your head. Weighs less than 1 ounce!
- FITS OVER PRESCRIPTION GLASSES and offers an extended field of vision with its wide profile.
- SECURE FIT: Adjustable ratchet temples provides angle adjustment points on the temple to help create a secure and personalized fit.
- SCOTCHGARD ANTI-FOG COATING has an active ingredient that bonds to the lenses to help keep them clear longer than regular coatings, based on 3M internal testing
- DESIGNED FOR CHALLENGING SITUATIONS such as hot and humid conditions, indoor and outdoor work, physically demanding tasks, and climate-controlled areas.
3M secure healthy 400 Series characteristics smooth adjustable nose pads, twin injected temples, and proprietary 3M stress diffusion temple technological innovation that aids diffuse tension more than the ear to enrich frame ease and comfort while not compromising the safety of fit throughout a various workforce. 3M protected in good shape protective eyewear Sequence 400 normally adjusts the temples to unique head measurements for a personalized match to each man or woman. This self-altering feature is doable as a result of 3M's proprietary pressure diffusion temple technological innovation, a new design with no transferring areas and nothing to modify. Developed to diffuse strain around the ears, the Eyeglasses quickly adjust to the head of the wearer. Weighing less than 1 ounce, the durable, comfortable-fitting, versatile mother nature of secure healthy provides a far more relaxed and private suit than old-fashion "1-measurement-matches-all" Glasses that are rigid and unyielding in layout. These Glasses adapt to the wearer, rather than the other way all around. The comfortable in shape also will help preserve the Eyeglasses securely in put as the wearer seems to be up and down or aspect to side, reducing the need to have for regular repositioning of the Glasses owing to head movement. The safe suit eyewear 400 Series enhances consolation and security of in shape with soft adjustable nose pads and twin injected padded temples. The 400 Sequence also element a motion-encouraged, contoured piping on the outside of the temple for an infusion of design.
Product or service Dimensions:6 x 3.4 x 1.5 inches .63 Ounces
Item model number:1188Q68EA
Department:Unisex-adult
Day First Available:August 25, 2016
Manufacturer:3M Heart
ASIN:B00ODP9LLW
Nation of Origin:USA
