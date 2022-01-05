Top 10 Best 3m safety vest Reviews

Top 10 Rated 3m safety vest in 2021 Comparison Table
- MADE WITH 3M REFLECTIVE MATERIALS - Two 2” horizontal and vertical 3M silver reflective strips which offers visibility to drivers from up to 200m away. The safety vest is made with 120gsm 100% polyester solid knit fabric which is comfortable, durable, light weight and machine washable.
- MULTIPURPOSE DESIGN - The reflective safety vest come with multi-functional pockets. Left upper radio pocket with clear ID holder, right chest 2-tier split pencil pocket. Two lower outside cargo pockets to hold and store your items. Mac tab on both shoulders. Heavy duty zipper closure on front, easy to put on and off. All pockets and zipper edges of the reflector vest are reinforced with tight sewing. Velcro sewing 4 side to ensure durability, preventing items falling off.
- MEET ANSI/ISEA 107 STANDARDS - Built with 100% polyester knitted fabric and 3M high visible tape, the hi vis vest is fully compliant with ANSI standards to make you much more noticeable and visible in broad daylight and low light conditions. The reflective vest is also designed for running, cycling, jogging, dog walking, hiking, volunteering or any other outdoor activities that require safety. Warning: This vest is NOT flame retarding as defined by ANSI/ISEA 107 2015 Section 10.6
- WIDE APPLICATIONS - It is a ideal safety apparel for different work places such like warehouse, airports, metro, rail way, expressway, forestry and more. Use the working vest to keep people who are doing these jobs safe, e.g. Construction workers, event staff, crossing guard, surveyors, volunteer, parking attendant,cleaner, security guards, emergency workers, truck drivers and so on.
- WARRANTY POLICY - Our hi viz vest is suitable for men, women, select from Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, XXL, 3XL, 4XL. Please check the size chart carefully and choose the right safety vest before placing the order. If you are not satisfied with our high viz vest, we offer hassle-free warranty policy, exchange or refund guaranteed for any imperfection. No Hassle, No Risk. ADD TO CART NOW.
- Made with 3M reflective material.
- This vest meets the US standard ANSI/ISEA-107.
- Salzmann's 3M high visibility reflective safety vest has four large pockets for items such as keys, phones, cards, wallets etc. All made using high quality and hard wearing fabric. Salzmann's multi-pocket safety vest is an excellent choice for anyone from cyclists and commuters to construction workers, keeping you visible, comfortable and safe.
- The vest is made from highly breathable mesh fabric which keeps users cool whilst exercising and working in the summer heat.
- Warning: this vest is NOT flame retardant as defined by ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Section 10.6
- STAY SAFE WITH GREAT 360 DEGREE VISIBILITY - Hi-vis Yellow Vest with reflective silver strips that wraps entire vest giving you the ability to be noticed when it counts in hazardous work environments.
- GREAT QUALITY & FULL SIZES- From small to 4XL sizes for comfort and breathe-ability.Size charts are available in both inches and centimeters measurements to maximize accuracy. We highly recommend using your vest size as a reference.
- MULTI USE - Great for outdoor utility, construction, metro, railway, toll work, schools, indoor or outdoor, night or day. Our vests are resilient and strong.10 Multi Pockets to store & secure wallets, phones,smaller lightweight objects,bigger heavier items etc.
- MATERIALS - UNISEX, 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Material, Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable.
- EASY ON AND OFF - Good quality zipper for quick on and off, no hooks and loop complications. Simple and easy.
- MADE WITH 3M REFLECTIVE TAPE - 2” wide premium reflective tape, composed of wide angle retroreflective lenses bonded to durable cloth backing, suitable for both home and industrial wash. Extra reflective piping along utility pocket for added visibility.
- EASY CARE & EASY WEAR - 100% polyester yellow mesh with heavy duty black bottom and trim to keep the appearance of reflective safety vest clean and professional; Reinforced high quality resin zipper for a smooth fit. Machine washable.
- QUALITY SEWING & REINFORCEMENT - Pockets and zipper reinforced with tight sewing and bartacks, quality made for rugged wear and tear. Large velcro sewed for pocket closure preventing items falling off when you bend over.
- MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS - Two lower outside expandable cargo pockets with adjustable flaps; left chest heavy duty gusseted utility pocket with reflective piping; right chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket; Two more inside patch pockets; left and right chest mic tabs.
- SIZE DESIGNED FOR AMERICANS - The size chart is formulated based on the survey of body measurements to ensure a better suit. Please use the fit guide to order the right high visibility vest accordingly with confidence. The vest is fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 CLASS 2 standard.
- MADE WITH 3M REFLECTIVE TAPE - 2” wide premium 3M reflective tape, composed of wide angle retroreflective lenses bonded to durable cloth backing, suitable for both home and industrial wash. Extra reflective trim around arms, reflective piping down sides and along utility pocket for added visibility.
- QUALITY SEWING & REINFORCEMENT - High quality zipper reinforced with durable webbing inside, pockets all reinforced with tight sewing, quality made for rugged wear and tear; Large velcro sewed on pockets preventing items falling off when you bend over.
- MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS - Two lower outside expandable cargo pockets with adjustable flaps; left chest heavy duty gusseted utility pocket with reflective piping; right chest 2-tier, 4-division pencil pocket; Two more inside patch pockets; left and right chest mic tabs.
- EASY CARE & EASY WEAR - 100% polyester silky yellow mesh, with breathable black sides provide visual contrast. Reinforced high-quality resin zipper for a smooth fit. Machine washable.
- SIZE DESIGNED FOR AMERICANS - The size chart is formulated based on the survey of body measurements to ensure a better suit. Please use the fit guide to order the right high visibility safety vest accordingly with confidence. The vest is fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 CLASS 2 standard.
- Fabric : 300D Oxford (Front) + 100% Polyester 120GSM Mesh (Back)
- Tape : 5cm width 3M8712 reflective tape 10CM width yellow 120GSM Knitted Contrast Fabric
- Closure : Heavy Duty #8 Zipper Closure
- Binding : Sliver Reflective Tape
- Details : 2 chest pockets, 4 waist pockets , 2 mic tab
- Our reflective children's safety vests have been made with 3M reflective material, which ensures high visibility at night and in low light weather conditions. The 3M reflective material can be seen by drivers from up to 200m away.
- Available in 4 vibrant colors which children love to wear!
- Our vests have been made with highly durable fabric with a reinforced zipper which is perfect for active children.
- We recommend buying one size up if the vest is to be worn over a coat. Please refer to our size chart before placing your order.
- This vest is designed for children and does not meet the American industry standards for safety equipment.
- ▲It is available for custom your own design picture or corporate logo imprints,If you need to customize LOGO, before buying please contact customer service. HIGH VISIBILITY APPAREL: A-SAFETY 7 Pockets Multiple Colors Hi Viz Reflective Safety Vest. This safety vest is lightweight, durable. 100% polyester material. There are 2'' wide reflective strip covers the shoulders, chest, waist and back which provide 360° protection during work or outdoor activities under any lighting conditions.
- 7 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS:There are 7 front pockets bring you great convenience including 4 lower pockets.They are designed to easy categorization and easy access for various tools and equipment, such as mobile phone,flashlight,laser pointer,business card, ID card and other items.
- APPLICATIONS:This reflective safety vest is designed for high visibility to keep you safe for Motorcycle, Running/Jogging, Bike/Bicycle Riding, Construction worker, Surveyor, Traffic Crossing Guard, Police, EMS, Security, Airports, ports, railways, warehouses, logistics, construction, traffic control, landscaping, exploration, surveying, emergency, rescue and other fields. It is essential for your car/auto rescue & RV roadside emergency kit.
- FEATURES:High reflective, lightweight and comfortable, breathable, foldable, easy to carry, multiple colors available. This is true by day and night and in inclement weathers when vision is compromised. Double horizontal &vertical reflective strips on front and back of vest for maximum visibility.
- CAUTIONS: High quality and performance are always our priority. For any manufacturing issues, please take some pictures and send them to us for Exchange or Refund. Risk-Free ADD TO CART NOW. Keep Safe and Stay Healthy. Should you have any question, please feel free to contact us at anytime.
- MATERIAL: Breathable Mesh Vest, lightweight and comfortable 100% polyester knitted fabric. Large enough for most women or men. Zipper closure for quick on and off, simple and easy.
- MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS: 4 multi pockets safety vest is an excellent choice for any cyclists, commuters or construction workers, making them visible, comfortable and safe.
- STAY SAFE WITH GREAT 360 DEGREE VISIBILITY: 3M Orange safety vest has 2" width vertical and horizontal reflective strips for maximum visibility in all conditions.
- APPLICATION: 3M Fluorescent orange safety vest keeps you safe and reduces risks of accident in bicycling, construction work, security, surveyors, roadside emergencies, indoor or outdoor, night or day.
- Size :M/L/XL are available for adults.
- Premium lightweight polyester and breathable mesh sides for better air circulation and fast drying
- 3M Scotchlite bands on front and back reflect light back to the source for high visibility
- Chromaticity, color, luminance and brightness are ANSI/ISEA 107-2004 compliant
- Premium zippers by YKK, the highest quality
- Conveniently includes 4 front pockets, 2 flagging tape grommets, 2 internal pockets and 2 mic tabs
Multi-Functional Significant Visibility Safety Vest with 3M reflective supplies
Product No.: SV001
Characteristics:
120gsm 100% polyester knitted sound cloth
Produced with 2” vast 3M superior effectiveness visible strips, reflection coefficient achieve 420 cd/lux
Mic tabs on both equally shoulders
Major zipper closure on front
Multi-useful pockets:
Left upper radio or cell phone pocket with apparent ID holder
Telephone pocket is enlarged for all types of cellphones
Ideal upper body 2-tier split pencil pocket
Two lower exterior cargo pockets to retail store products these like keys, cards, wallets and many others.
Available sizes: S-4XL
Remember to examine the sizing chart carefully and pick the suit size
We recommend to get a person or two dimensions up if you like loose suit or put on it over a jacket.
Compliance:
The protection vest is absolutely compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 form R course 2 standard.
Warning: This vest is NOT Flame Retarding as Described by ANSI/ISEA 107 2015 Part 10.6
Applications:
Fantastic for construction personnel, crossing guard, surveyors, parking attendant, protection guards, truck motorists, airport floor crews,warehouse, railroad, engineer As perfectly as outdoor activities like biking, mountaineering, dog strolling, jogging, volunteering and motor riding.
Pleasant reminder:
The regular sizing reference conditions may possibly not applied on this hello vis vest. Remember to refer to the match tutorial just before examining out.
If there is any concerns or not delighted with our vest, make sure you really feel absolutely free to get in touch with us.
Produced WITH 3M REFLECTIVE Components – Two 2” horizontal and vertical 3M silver reflective strips which presents visibility to drivers from up to 200m away. The basic safety vest is manufactured with 120gsm 100% polyester solid knit cloth which is comfy, sturdy, light-weight body weight and device washable.
MULTIPURPOSE Style – The reflective safety vest come with multi-useful pockets. Still left higher radio pocket with obvious ID holder, correct chest 2-tier split pencil pocket. Two decrease outside cargo pockets to keep and retail outlet your products. Mac tab on each shoulders. Significant obligation zipper closure on entrance, simple to set on and off. All pockets and zipper edges of the reflector vest are reinforced with restricted sewing. Velcro stitching 4 aspect to be certain longevity, avoiding merchandise slipping off.
Meet ANSI/ISEA 107 Expectations – Created with 100% polyester knitted material and 3M large obvious tape, the hi vis vest is entirely compliant with ANSI expectations to make you significantly extra apparent and visible in broad daylight and lower mild disorders. The reflective vest is also created for running, biking, jogging, puppy strolling, climbing, volunteering or any other out of doors routines that need protection. Warning: This vest is NOT flame retarding as outlined by ANSI/ISEA 107 2015 Segment 10.6
Wide Purposes – It is a best security attire for unique get the job done places these kinds of like warehouse, airports, metro, rail way, expressway, forestry and a lot more. Use the performing vest to retain men and women who are performing these careers harmless, e.g. Construction personnel, function personnel, crossing guard, surveyors, volunteer, parking attendant,cleaner, security guards, unexpected emergency workers, truck drivers and so on.
Guarantee Coverage – Our hi viz vest is appropriate for adult men, women of all ages, select from Small, Medium, Significant, Added Massive, XXL, 3XL, 4XL. Make sure you verify the dimension chart meticulously and choose the ideal basic safety vest prior to placing the purchase. If you are not contented with our superior viz vest, we supply inconvenience-absolutely free guarantee plan, trade or refund certain for any imperfection. No Hassle, No Possibility. Increase TO CART NOW.