Top 10 Best 3m safety vest Reviews

Multi-Functional Significant Visibility Safety Vest with 3M reflective supplies

Product No.: SV001

Characteristics:

120gsm 100% polyester knitted sound cloth

Produced with 2” vast 3M superior effectiveness visible strips, reflection coefficient achieve 420 cd/lux

Mic tabs on both equally shoulders

Major zipper closure on front

Multi-useful pockets:

Left upper radio or cell phone pocket with apparent ID holder

Telephone pocket is enlarged for all types of cellphones

Ideal upper body 2-tier split pencil pocket

Two lower exterior cargo pockets to retail store products these like keys, cards, wallets and many others.

Available sizes: S-4XL

Remember to examine the sizing chart carefully and pick the suit size

We recommend to get a person or two dimensions up if you like loose suit or put on it over a jacket.

Compliance:

The protection vest is absolutely compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 form R course 2 standard.

Warning: This vest is NOT Flame Retarding as Described by ANSI/ISEA 107 2015 Part 10.6

Applications:

Fantastic for construction personnel, crossing guard, surveyors, parking attendant, protection guards, truck motorists, airport floor crews,warehouse, railroad, engineer As perfectly as outdoor activities like biking, mountaineering, dog strolling, jogging, volunteering and motor riding.

Pleasant reminder:

The regular sizing reference conditions may possibly not applied on this hello vis vest. Remember to refer to the match tutorial just before examining out.

If there is any questions or not happy with our vest, please feel free to contact us.

Offer Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 11.61 x 9.53 x 1.06 inches 7.3 Ounces

Department ‏ : ‎ Unisex-grownup

Date 1st Accessible ‏ : ‎ June 8, 2021

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B096VHLXXT

Produced WITH 3M REFLECTIVE Components – Two 2” horizontal and vertical 3M silver reflective strips which presents visibility to drivers from up to 200m away. The basic safety vest is manufactured with 120gsm 100% polyester solid knit cloth which is comfy, sturdy, light-weight body weight and device washable.

MULTIPURPOSE Style – The reflective safety vest come with multi-useful pockets. Still left higher radio pocket with obvious ID holder, correct chest 2-tier split pencil pocket. Two decrease outside cargo pockets to keep and retail outlet your products. Mac tab on each shoulders. Significant obligation zipper closure on entrance, simple to set on and off. All pockets and zipper edges of the reflector vest are reinforced with restricted sewing. Velcro stitching 4 aspect to be certain longevity, avoiding merchandise slipping off.

Meet ANSI/ISEA 107 Expectations – Created with 100% polyester knitted material and 3M large obvious tape, the hi vis vest is entirely compliant with ANSI expectations to make you significantly extra apparent and visible in broad daylight and lower mild disorders. The reflective vest is also created for running, biking, jogging, puppy strolling, climbing, volunteering or any other out of doors routines that need protection. Warning: This vest is NOT flame retarding as outlined by ANSI/ISEA 107 2015 Segment 10.6

Wide Purposes – It is a best security attire for unique get the job done places these kinds of like warehouse, airports, metro, rail way, expressway, forestry and a lot more. Use the performing vest to retain men and women who are performing these careers harmless, e.g. Construction personnel, function personnel, crossing guard, surveyors, volunteer, parking attendant,cleaner, security guards, unexpected emergency workers, truck drivers and so on.

Guarantee Coverage – Our hi viz vest is suitable for men, women, select from Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, XXL, 3XL, 4XL. Please check the size chart carefully and choose the right safety vest before placing the order.