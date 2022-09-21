Top 10 Best 3d printer bed heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

RICHOOSE, a King Professional 3D printer and Printing Parts Store. For High Quality & Good Service, we are diligent to Do Our Best! Note: The Heating Silicon Pad specially designed to fit for 3D Printer Creality CR-10 /CR-10S and other printer which bed size is 300X300mm Features: Durable silicone rubber construction Extremely even distribution of heat Moisture proof and chemical resistance Industrial duty cycles for Long life 3D Silicone Heater Pad Size: 310mm x 310mm (Approx. 12.2″ x 12.2″) Power: 120V 750W Thickness: about 1.5mm Working temperature: -62～235℃ (suggested ) Temperature: below 180℃ Package List: 1 X Silicone Heat Pad with 3M PSA and NTC Thermistor Important Notes: Please heat only when after it’s mounted onto the build plate (Aluminum plate recommended). Any questions, message us. Response within 12 hours.

Much safer and more reliable heat source than RepRap PCB heatbeds.

With NTC 100K thermistor for temperature Control.

Wonderful silicone heater for your 3D printer heat-bed.

Rated at about 5.2 watts per square inch with super fast and even heating.

Integrated with NTC 100K thermistor ( Beta 25/50 3950K) as temperature control sensor(datasheet available upon request).

3M adhesive backing offers excellent and easy mounting onto most surfaces.

Versatile and may be used in many other applications.

We use ONLY Arlon silicone rubber substrate imported from USA and authentic DuPont Polyimide film in production to provide the best heating performance and the longest serving like, especially at high temperatures and in long time heating process.

Imported Arlon silicone rubber substrate

Each heater pad be tested carefully before delivery.

Customer feedback the heating pad heats up SUPER fast

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No

Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 13.9 x 13.9 x 1.2 inches; 12.8 Ounces

Date First Available ‏ : ‎ July 6, 2018

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Richoose

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07FB1TZ25

120V silicone heater for Creality CR-10 /CR-10S 3D printer build plate heating. 商品特性