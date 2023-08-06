Top 10 Best 38c x 12fip faucet connector Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Easiest wire connector on the market – TICONN Heat Shrink Connectors

Whether you are working on your boat, vehicle, home or scientific projects, TICONN heat shrink connectors will ensure strong crimps, increased current flow and waterproof connections every time!

Specification:

Shrinkage ratio 3: 1 Minimum shrink temperature: 175°F (80°C) Full recovery temperature: 265°F (130°C) Operating temperature: -65°F–255°F (55°C – 125°C)

Note: For best results, please choose the right connector, use a hot air gun, heat evenly until connector reduces in size and the adhesive flows, filling gaps within the terminals.

Evenly Shrinking

Evenly Shrink when heated, no deformation or burn.

Waterproof

Two ends completed sealed after shrinking, waterproof.

Thickened Copper Layer

Thickened tinned copper layer, better conductivity and shape.

Interior Structure

Delicate interior structure.

Instruction



PCs

200

250

150

240

1

Types

3

24

4

6

Crimper

Crimp Required

✓

✓

✓

Heat Required

✓

✓

✓

Waterproof

✓

Heat Shrink Tubing Part

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎11.2 x 5.3 x 0.9 inches; 13.44 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎6543871333

Date First Available‏:‎September 13, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎TICONN

ASIN‏:‎B07HCPFPD2

✔️【PREMIUM QUALITY】Thick copper barrel ensures strong secure crimping every time, providing minimal voltage drop, high current flow, and less heat. These will prevent short circuits and problematic wiring that inferior connectors are known for

✔️【DURABILITY】Each terminal features a thick tinned copper barrel that resists corrosion to hold the wire tight when crimped. The barrel is created from one seamless piece of copper that eliminates the problem of the barrel opening. Your wire will never slip out of the connector

✔️【WATERPROOF】Insulation tubing has unique dual-walled design. High quality 3:1 shrinkage tubing has a heat-activated sealant lining to provide a 360 degree secure seal. It’s flame-retardant, waterproof, and can be used underground

✔️【WIDE APPLICATIONS】Compliant with all electrical standards, Perfect for marine and automobile applications, whether you are working on your boat, Vehicle, Home or scientific project, our electrical crimp connector will ensure strong watertight seal to make sure everything bond correctly. The connector assortment includes red (AWG 22 – 16), blue (AWG 16 – 14) and yellow (AWG 12 – 10) butt connectors that can be used on wire AWG from 22 to 10

✔️【TICONN BRAND QUALITY COMMITMENT】We stand behind the quality of our products. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, please contact us. We provide 30-day money back and 24-month warranty. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee for risk-free shopping!