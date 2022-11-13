Top 10 Best 36 inch bathroom light fixture Reviews

Top 10 Best 36 inch bathroom light fixture in 2022 Comparison Table
- Five-light interior chandelier
- Brushed nickel finish; frosted seeded glass
- 18-1/2 Inch high; 20-5/8 Inch in diameter; 36-inch chain; 120-inch wire
- Uses five medium-base bulbs, 60-watt maximum (not included)
- Five-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship; CETL Listed
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- FULL SPECTRUM & NATURAL LIGHT: A19 full spectrum grow light appears 4000K white to eyes but has a red/blue light spectrum. Same as natural sun shine, perfect for tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, leafy greens and herbs at all growth stages.
- HIGH BRIGHTNESS & ENERGY SAVING: A19 LED plant grow light bulbs deliver 180-degree 1000LM bright light output. Use High Lumen LED Chips equivalent to 100w traditional light bulb while consumes only 11 watts, saving 90% of your electricity bill.
- HIGHER EFFICIENCY: LED grow bulb with high light transmission improves plant absorption more effectively. Balanced lighting of full spectrum wavelength can give your plants more light with a high output PPF of 25 micromoles per second.
- LONGER LIFESPAN: LED sun light bulbs with low heat generated, suitable temperature for your plants. Use Plastic & Aluminium material to build the cooling system with better heat dissipation. Up to 25,000 lifespan.
- NATURAL HOME LIGHT COLOR: Unlike those purple or reddish grow bulbs, our indoor 4000K LED grow light bulbs show off your indoor garden without harsh or unsightly lighting, providing a pleasing, natural light, temperature that integrates well with any decorative aesthetic.
- 【High-Capacity & Detachable Battery】 The 1500mAh rechargeable battery can last 90 days in auto mode ( 3 times per day ) or up to 33hr of constant lighting. It also has a detachable design that makes the recharge much more convenient.
- 【Ultra-Thin & Easy Installation】 Well-crafted using anodized aluminum, the body of the light is only 10mm thick while still having magnets integrated into the back. This allows it to securely snap onto the mounting strip as well as any magnetic metal surface.
- 【Motion & Daylight Sensor】 The motion sensor automatically switches the under cabinet lighting on when movement is detected within a 10 ft / 120°range. The daylight sensor detects when there is still enough daylight so that the led closet light does not turn on until you need them. In the Auto-Mode, if the movement is not presented in 15s after turning on, the closet lights will go off for energy conservation.
- 【3 Cycle Modes】 Get the most out of your motion sensor light indoor, use Auto Mode for general purposes, Always-On (double tap) for emergency situations and the Always-Off mode (triple tap) to keep it shut. (Note: The Auto-On Mode turns the under cabinet lights off every 30min to prevent unintentional power consumption.)
- 【Touch Control & Dimming】 Not only an elegant way to interact, the touch button is also designed for more control functions. Single Tap to manually toggle the ON/OFF, Press and Hold to adjust brightness. Resetting the under cabinet lights to Auto mode by a single tap any time.
- DIY LED light strip: 6 PCS pre-cut strips, total 9.8ft, many kinds of connection option, Great way to upgrade your cabinets, closet, desk, TV back, bookshelf, bed, wardrobe, display case etc
- Super Bright & Brightness adjustable: Super bright LED cabinet lights delivers total 1500 lumen, Came with RF dimmer to adjust the brightness. LED's CRI is greater than 82, providing high-quality lighting
- RF Wireless remote control: 17-Key RF remote has timing off, dimming, hot buttons, rematch and dynamic function, 60 feet control distance
- Reliable kit: High quality adapter and strip light, The LED tape light working voltage is DC12V, extremely Low voltage and heat
- Easy installation: All installation accessories are included. No tools required. Install light bars by yourself in minutes, just Clean - stick on -connect. Backed with strong adhesive tape, screw-free to protect your furniture
- 【Motion Detection Mode】Whether you’re looking for better lighting at home or easier navigation at night, this motion sensor light can provide a boost of visibility whenever you need it. With the default setting, it detects movements within a 10ft/120° range and lights on only at the night.
- 【Rechargeable Li-Poly Battery 】EZVALO motion sensor lights use only Grade A+ Lithium-Polymer battery which has more energy density and mobile grade battery cycle life. The built-in 900mAh battery gives 3.5 - 18 hours of continuous lighting, or up to 1 month of battery life in auto mode based on an average usage of 6 times per day.
- 【Touch Dimming and Multiple Work Mode】Brightness can be adjusted from 10-100%, simply touch the light and find the best level to fit your use. [Auto Mode] Single-Tap, the light turns on in the dark and a movement is detected. [Always-on] Double-Tap, a constant 30min lighting for emergency situations. [Always-off] Triple-Tap, keep the light off for special occasions.
- 【Easy Installation】Having magnets integrated into the back, this light snaps directly onto the mounting strip as well as any other magnetic metal surface like a fridge. The adhesive on the mounting strip has strong bonding characteristics also with water and heat resistant ability.
- 【Ultra-Thin and Designed to Last】Well-crafted using anodized aluminium, the body of the light is only 10mm thick while still having battery and magnets integrated. Its compact size makes it so versatile that it can be fitted easily into closets, display cases, vanity cabinets and drawers.
- Auto ON/OFF Timer Function - the circular memory timer function allows to automatically turn On/Off every day according to your settings. In ONE 24 hour cycle each color has a different time cycle. Which Requires NO NEED MANUAL OPERATION.
- 3 Lighting Modes & 10 Levels Brightness - 1-Purple Light, 2-Sunlike Light, 3-Mixed Light, infinite close to natural light, best for plants at all growing stages. Also it support you to adjust the brightness within 10%-100% by operating the remote attached.
- 360° Gooseneck & Strong Clamp - adjustable thickened goosenecks with strong clip to ensure that the lamp can be flexible rotation and not fall off. Powered by USB or AC Power Plug(Included), very convenient to use at home or in the office.
- High Efficiency LED Lamp - dual head design not only solved the trouble of setup and inflexibility of traditional hanging growing lamp but also expand the illumination area than other succulents growth light, achieve 360-degree coverage of plants.
- Compact Size & Widely Used - this artificail light perfect for both hydroponics and indoor garden. Such as balcony seedings, african violets, basil, herb, peppermint, rosemary, daffodils, aloe, orchid, cucumber, tomato, pepper, mircogreens, potted plants. [36-Month Warranty!]
- [Modern & Unique Design] - The vanity lighting fixtures are built in a sturdy metal lamp body with clear glass shades, vanity light will bring more exquisite and luxury to your home lighting. The gorgeous bathroom light is highly suited for any decoration style, it is also the perfect choice for your home lighting.
- [High-Quality Materials] - Built with sturdy metal, our bathroom lights are very durable and can get through years of usage. Matching with high-quality clear glass shades, our bathroom vanity light will illuminate an all-around light beam in your room. The lampshade makes the lamp holder dustproof and waterproof so that it also suits perfectly a damp place such as a bathroom, laundry room, etc.
- [Wide Application] - This bathroom lighting can be mounted with the light up or down according to your demand. Perfect for the bathroom mirror or bed, a doorway or entryway, closet, living room, mirror cabinets, dressing table, porch, or corridor, it can be a perfect decoration at your home and other places.
- [Easy installation & E26 Base Required] - All of the hardware needed in the processing of installation is included in the package, what you need to do is connect the wire and assemble the shades which only takes you a few minutes. Besides, our bathroom vanity light is E26 base and 3 bulbs (Max 60W/bulb) are needed, please note the bulb is not included. Incandescent, CFL, halogen, and LED bulbs are suitable, but Vintage Edison bulbs are recommended.
- ❤ 36-month warranty - We proudly stand behind all of our products 100%, which is why we offer a full 36-month warranty. If your vanity lights have any defects or stop working within 3 years, we help you troubleshoot or send a whole new product. ( If you have any problems with our bathroom light fixtures, please CONTACT US via Amazon message box, we will reply within 24 hours).
- ✨【Unique Design】 Equipped with 3 unique lamp holders, the wall vanity light fixture creates a antique and minimalist look. Unlike other traditional design, this bathroom sconce wall lighting sports an oval backplate with crossbars. Its simple and antique design makes it ideal for the top side of a mirror or bed, a doorway or entryway, lining an office or hotel hallway, or under a covered porch or patio. (Note: Bulbs are NOT included)
- ✨【E26 Standard Sockets】 The bathroom vanity wall sconce lighting require 3 x E26 medium base bulbs (Max 60W for each light). You can update the atmosphere of your home at any time simply by changing the bulbs of different color temperatures. That means the fixture can look more like sunlight, or more like warm light, as you wish. This 3-light wall sconce is also designed to be dimmable when used with a dimmable bulb and compatible dimmer switch (Not Included).
- ✨【Easy Installation】 The design of mirror vanity light fixture allows for this sconce to be installed in an upwards or downwards position. You can choose the direction you like for mood or ambient lighting. This modern bathroom wall light fixture is pre-assembled, only need to mount onto the junction box on the wall(mounting screws are included in the package). And this bathroom lighting fixture comes with an open bottom, which allows you to change bulbs easily.
- ✨【Wide Application】 The 3-light over mirror lighting features a streamlined silhouette, which casts unique shadows on the wall when lighting, adding retro appeals to your bathroom, vanity, mirror cabinets, dressing table, art display, kitchen, foyer, living room, bedroom, wall or window of the study room, basement, workshop, farmhouse and so on. This matte black wall vanity sconce can be used from starkly contemporary to rustic farmhouse.
- ✨【High-quality Metal】The industrial vanity wall lighting is made of high-quality metal and baking paint in matte black finish, which makes this bathroom vanity light anti-rust, anti-corrosion and anti-faded. That means this mirror wall light will maintain its retro stylish looking for years. A long lifespan helps you save time & energy in replacing light fixture. If you have any problems or queries, please feel free to contact us, we will make it right for you within 24hours.
- 【 BRIGHT & DIMMABLE 】-- Equipped with 160 energy saving LEDs, led closet lights provide 3 color temperatures ( cool white, warm white, natural white) to illuminate your home. You can adjust the intensity of the closet light arbitrarily through the stepless dimming function.
- 【 4 SWITCH MODES 】-- MODE 1: Always On Mode, MODE 2: All Day Sensing Mode ( Red indicator light flash 6s), MODE 3: Night Sensing Mode ( Green indicator light flash 6s), MODE 4: OFF. Click the S2 button to change the mode and long press the S2 button to control on/off.
- 【 EASY TO INSTALL】-- Paste the magnetic strip to the place you want to fix, magnetically absorb the led closet light motion activated, and you are done. Couldn't be easier to install and remove. Equipped with 3600mAh rechargeable battery, rechargeable closet light can be charged and reused many times, which is more efficient and environmentally friendly.
- 【 MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS】 -- Under cabinet lights are suitable for various occasions, such as under cabinet lighting, closet lighting, under counter lighting, pantry lighting, corridor lighting, wardrobe lighting, staircase lighting, basement lighting, loft lighting, garage lighting, etc.
- 【 HASSLE FREE SERVICE 】-- We promise each closet led motion sensor light was strictly quality checked before shipping. We provide you with 24 month warranty and free replacement service. Please feel free to contact us via amazon if there are any product issue.
Our Best Choice: Kingbrite 4 Bulb E26 Vanity Light Fixture Bathroom Lighting, Brushed Nickel,UL Listed
1. Size: W27″*H8-1/4″*E6″, White Glass, Brushed Nickel, 4-light rest room vanity light-weight fixtures.
2. Kingbrite Lighting suggests using 4 60 Watts incandescent bulbs or four 15 Watts CFL/LED dimmable bulbs on dimmer for the wanted illumination result.
3. Absolutely dimmable when employed with a dimmable bulb and suitable dimmer swap UL Shown.
4. Suited for: Rest room, dwelling room, hallway, powder place, over mirror and so forth.
Installation – Fixture can be mounted with white glass experiencing up or down
BULB Necessities – Utilizes four E26 Medium Base 60-Watt bulbs that are appropriate with a variety of incandescent, LED and CFL bulbs. Bulbs not bundled.

UL Shown – Fixture is UL stated for your protection and approved for damp destinations.
UL Shown – Fixture is UL stated for your protection and approved for damp destinations.
