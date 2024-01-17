Top 10 Best 36 bathroom vanity with vessel sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This attractive self-importance cabinet offers a modern and contemporary type with its tempered glass countertop, only and generous building, white ceramic sink and a luxurious mirror. Every part is meticulously designed to guarantee functionality and toughness for every day use. The medium-density fiberboard product utilized for this vainness is PVC force-bonded on area as nicely. Not only maintaining water resistance but also prolonging the service existence. Options an ample storage room with smooth closing doors and pull out drawer, sufficient for family toiletries, cosmetics, towels and more. This established is pre-assembled and comes with all necessary hardware for the rest quick and uncomplicated set up.

Specification:

Colour: White

Materials: MDF

Protect: PVC

Vanity dimensions : 36.2″L x 21.3″W x 29.5″H

Vainness measurement for significant a person: 24.4″L x 21.3″W x 29.5″H

Self-importance sizing for smaller 1: 11.8″L x 21.6″W x 29.5″H

Mirror measurement: 21.7″L x 29.5″W

Ceramic sink measurement: 15.7’’(L)X15.7’’(W)X6.1’’(H)

Faucet Height: 12”

Hot/Cold Waterlines Length: 20’’

Thickness of countertop:.6”

Package Include:

1 x Mirror

1 x Ceramic Sink

1 x Cabinet

1 x Facet Cupboard

1 x Chrome Pop-Up Drain

1 x Chrome Faucet

Some Set up Hardware

Materials: MDF cabinet vanity with PVC address + Ceramic sink with Faucet and Drain + .6” thickness tempered Glass Top

Self-importance sizing: 36.2″L x 21.3″W x 29.5″H Ceramic sink dimensions: 15.7’’(L)X15.7’’(W)X6.1’’(H) Mirror sizing: 21.7”L x 29.5”W

Tough Material: Manufactured of .6” thickness medium-density fiberboard and PVC stress-bonded on floor, providing it a uniform end and h2o resistance to withstand many years of large-humidity environments

Sufficient Storage Area: Soft closing doors and big pull out drawers make certain storage operation for toiletries, cosmetics, towels and a lot more

Sink & Mirror Involved: Round white ceramic sink and 29.5”L x 21.6”W large luxury mirror make a unified fashion with cupboards, certainly brighten your lavatory