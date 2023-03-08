Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

VOKIM Handmade Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Handcrafted by skilled artisans.

Item : Kitchen sinks DETAILS DETAILS Product Dimensions: 33 x 22 x 10 inches Item Weight: 35.1 pounds Color: Stainless Steel Material/Finish Type: T304 Brushed Satin Stainless Steel Thickness: 16 ga Installation Method :TopmountItem Package Quantity : 1 Number Of Basins: 1 ACCESSORIES Included Components Sink, rinse grid, Soap Dispenser , basket strainer, cut-out template, mounting brackets。

Specifications:

Sink Dimension:Exterior Dimensions: 33″L x 22″W x 10″D, Interior Dimensions: 30″L x 17″W x 10″D. Standard 3-1/2″ Drain Opening That Fits the Most Common Garbage .

Product advantages:

1:X diversion design, smooth drainage

2: Gold R angle design, easy to clean

3: noise reduction and anti-condensation, multi-layer protection of the sink

4: SUS304 stainless steel, scratch-resistant, wear-resistant

SUS304 stainless steel

Hand-made in 304 stainless steel, it has excellent anti-wear and corrosion resistance, smooth and delicate texture, and creates a light and luxurious art kitchen.

Gold R angle design

The R angle design is applied to the manual sink, and the smooth arc surface installation prevents the dirt from accumulating, and the daily cleaning is clean.

Noise reduction and condensation

Use 3mm sound guard undercoating and thick rubber padding,Noise-proof bottom rubber pads effectively cancel noise from daily use, Anti-condensation Thickening Noise Reduction Coating, absorb sound from the source, and isolate condensate.

X innovation diversion design

Taking into account the appearance and function, four drainage lines are formed at the bottom of the water tank, and the water flow is discharged along the line. Make the tank dry faster and avoid water accumulation.

Reserved mounting hole

Reserved faucet hole, and Soap Dispenser / gun hole.

Stainless steel bottom rinse grid

that protect the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans.

Basket Strainer Set

lmpurities are filtered out to prevent

garbage from clogging the pipe.

Stainless steel Soap Dispenser

ABS plastic bottle body is more durable.

1:33×22 stainless steel drop in sink Premium grade extra-thick 16G SUS304 stainless steel construction ensures your durable & scratch-resistant lifetime use，commercial grade brushed-finish，easy to clean and long-lasting.

2：single bowl drop in kitchen sink:Basket Strainer Set lmpurities are filtered out to prevent garbage from clogging the pipe,2 Hole: One for kitchen faucet, one for soap dispenser.

3:kitchen sink drop in:The X groove is designed for easy drainage, the a slight dip at the bottom to prevent water accumulation.

4：Use 3mm sound guard undercoating and thick rubber padding,Noise-proof bottom rubber pads effectively cancel noise from daily use, Anti-condensation Thickening Noise Reduction Coating, absorb sound from the source, and isolate condensate.

5:33×22 stainless steel drop in sink Dimension:Exterior Dimensions: 33″L x 22″W x 10″D, Interior Dimensions: 30″L x 17″W x 10″D. Standard 3-1/2″ Drain Opening That Fits the Most Common Garbage .

So you had known what are the best 33×22 kitchen sink in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.