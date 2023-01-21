Top 10 Best 300w solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ROCKPANLS 200W 18V/36V Solar Panel for Outdoor



Technical Specifications:

Model: Rockpals Solar 200PRO

Peak Power: 200W/100W

Power Voltage: 36V/18V

(18v DC port with an Aderson cable is produce 100W peack power；

36v DC port with an Aderson cable is produce 200W peack power.)

Cell Effciency: 23.5%

Power Current: 5.56A Max

Short Circuit Current: 6.67A

QC3.0: 18W Max

Type-C: 5V/3.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

Operating Temperature Range: -10℃-65℃

Note:

1. Use a parallel cable(not included) to connect one 200w solar panel to other 200w solar, please note just can connect same voltage DC port(such as connect same 18V DC port)

2. When you use the parallel function please note the solar panel output power is affected by the limit input power of different power station.

Wide Compatibility



High Efficiency 23.5%



Features



USB QC 3.0&Type C Output

QC 3.0 USB Port: Compatible with phones, tablets, DV, etc which can support QC 3.0, and the device is 5V/3.4A, 9V/2.5A, 12V/2A MaxType-c Port: Compatible with phones, tablets, DV. The device is 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A MaxThis solar panel has intelligent charging, detecting the needs of your device, and delivering exactly what it needs.

IPX4 Waterproof

The solar panel surface is IPX4 waterproof, but do not recommend to use in the rain or fall into the water, and do not clean the solar panel with water, please use the wet cloth to scrub it gently. (Note: The junction box is not waterproof and please keep it dry.)

Portable and Foldable

Folded Dimensions: 20.94*24.4*2.36 inch, Unfolded Dimensions: 92.52*20.94*1.18 inch, The solar panel is made for outdoor and camping, portable and foldable easy for transport.

Packing List

1*ROCKPALS 200W Solar Panel1*4 in 1 Cable1*User Manual

(Note: not included paralle cable)

1. Choose The 18V/36V DC Port



According to the limit input power and input voltage range of power station18v DC port is produce 100w peack power36v DC port is produce 200w peack power

2. Connect The 4-in-1 Cable Included



3. Choose The Connector



5.5*2.1mm connector 5.5*2.1mm connector8mm connectorAnderson connector

4. Charging for Power Station



Why the solar can not produce 200W power when charging to ROCKPALS power station?



1. As you know , the solar panels are affected by many factors: such as the light intensity and the panel’s angle put on the ground. 200w is tested in an ideal laboratory. However, the intensity of the light constantly changes. In addition, the angel of the light illuminating the solar panel also changes with the rotation of the sun.

2. This Solar Charger with 2 Junction Box, 18v DC port with an Aderson cable is produce 100W peack power, and 36v DC port with an Aderson cable is produce 200W peack power.

3. Please note the solar panel output power is affected by the limit input power of different power station.

What if the foldable solar panel is not charging my devices?



1. Check the manual of your device to ensure the input voltage is 5V or 18V/36V.

2. Cloudy weather and indirect sunlight may cause fluctuations in the current so that it may hinder or prevent charging. Place the charger in direct sunlight or wait for the weather to clear.

3. Wipe the panels clean with a damp cloth between usages to prevent scratching.

4. Avoid exposure to fire, water, and chemical liquid.

If my USB device needs an input current of 1A, will the 2A output of the solar panel damage it?



No. This solar panel has intelligent charging, detecting the needs of your device, and delivering exactly what it needs. If your phone accepts 1A, the charger will deliver 1A.

If it is partly cloudy or shady will the solar panel still work?



Yes, however, the charging efficiency will be low causing prolonged charging time.

Rated Watts

200W/100W

120W

100W

100W

60W

60W

Parallel Function

✓

✓

X

✓

X

✓

Paralle Cable

X

X

X

✓

X

✓

Anderson Connector

✓

✓

X

✓

X

✓

QC3.0 PORT

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

USB-C

✓

✓

X

✓

X

✓

USB2.0 PORT

X

X

✓

X

✓

X

Weight

18.3lb

12.21lb

10.8lb

9.48lb

5.6lb

7.28lb

【WIDE COMPATIBILITY】: This time, we released an upgraded solar panel with an output power of 200W/18V/36V, and 4 in 1 cable includes, 5.5*2.1mm connector for ROCKPALS 300W/500W power station, 8mm connector can support others power station.

【23.5% HIGH-EFFICIENCY 】: ROCKPALS 200W solar panel is equipped with high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon cell and ETEF durable solar panel, the solar panel is capable of providing powerful 23.5% high conversion, 1Pcs solar panel=3.49H (200W power station) or 4.1H(300W power station) or 5.0H(500W power station) or 10.5H(1500W power station), Use a parallel cable(not included, if need, please get in touch with us free to connect other 200w solar panels to produce more power.

【QC 3.0&USB-C OUTPUT】: Solar charger has intelligent charging, detecting the needs of your device, and delivering exactly what it needs, and maximizes its charging speed while protects your devices from overcharging and overloading. This solar charger is equipped with QC 3.0 USB Port and USB-C Port, provides four times faster than ordinary solar panel speed for your smartphones, tablets, DV, etc.

【PORTABLE&WATERPROOF】: ROCKPALS 200W solar panel is a foldable design with a handle. The solar panel is IPX4 waterproof to endure all weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, climbing, hiking, picnic.

【WHAT’S INCLUDED】18-months friendly customer service available lifetime. 1*ROCKPALS 200W Solar Panel, 1*4 in 1 Cable, 1*User Manual. If you need the parallel cable, pls contact us.