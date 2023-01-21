Top 10 Best 30 watt solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Key Features



Easy Installine

The panel comes with four easy mounting holes with radius of 3.5 x 12mm, and two grounding holes with radius of 2.5mmWith pre-attached 3ft Anderson connector cable,add 1ft extension cable, can be quickly connected to other itemsCompatible with Newpowa z-bracket, tilt adjustable mount, and pole/wall bracket, the panel can be installed for various applications

Durable

Heavy-duty anodized frame with pre-drilled holes for mountingRugged design to withstand high winds (2400Pa), hail and snow load (5400Pa)Durable TPT back sheet – dissipates heat to insure better panel performance and lifespan

Versatile

Supported by a number of mounting options, the panel can adapt flat surface mounts (Z-bracket, tilt adjustable bracket) and pole/wall installationDespite the smaller wattage output, the panel can be used for many applications such as gate opener, security system, solar lighting, electric fences, battery maintainer, etc.

Specifications



Dimension: 21.54*13.58*1.10 inchesWeight: 7.10 lbsMax Power Output(W): 30WVoltage MPP Vmp(V): 16.77VCurrent MPP Imp(A): 1.89AVoltage Open Circuit Voc(V): 19.83VShort Circuit Current Isc(A): 1.99A

MAX Watt

10W

10W

20W

25W

30W

Cell Type

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Dimensions (in.)

13.58×9.45×0.71

14.37×7.68×0.91

14.41×13.58×0.91

18.11×13.39×0.91

21.54×13.58×1.1

Weight (lbs)

2

2

4

5

5

【New Design】Smaller in Size, Same Output, Higher Cells Efficiency Compare to Most Other Brands

Maximum power (Pmax): 30W,Rugged design to withstand high winds (2400Pa), hail and snow load (5400Pa)

Voltage at Pmax (Vmp):16.77V Current at Pmax (Imp): 1.89A

Pre-attached 3ft Wires. Mounting Holes Ready(Mounts for Purchase Separately)

25-year transferable power output warranty