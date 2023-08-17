Home » Heaters » Top 10 Best 30 gallon water heater electric Reviews

Top 10 Best 30 gallon water heater electric in 2023 Comparison Table

EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
  • Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
  • Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
  • Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
  • EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
  • The product is highly durable
  • The product is easy to use
  • Manufactured in China
  • Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
  • The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
Ecosmart POU 3.5 Point of Use Electric Tankless Water Heater, 3.5KW@120-Volt, 6 x 11 x 3 Inch
Ecosmart POU 3.5 Point of Use Electric Tankless Water Heater, 3.5KW@120-Volt, 6 x 11 x 3 Inch
  • Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
  • Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
  • For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
  • Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
  • Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
Rinnai RL75IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 7.5 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
Rinnai RL75IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 7.5 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
  • Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160iN model
  • Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 7.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
  • Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
  • Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
  • Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Ecosmart ECO 24 24 KW at 240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater with Patented Self Modulating Technology, 17 x 17 x 3.5
Ecosmart ECO 24 24 KW at 240-Volt Electric Tankless Water Heater with Patented Self Modulating Technology, 17 x 17 x 3.5
  • Lifetime warranty
  • Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
  • Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
  • Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
  • ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
Stiebel Eltron 230628 240V, 12 kW DHC-E12 Single/Multi-Point-of-Use Tankless Electric Water Heater
Stiebel Eltron 230628 240V, 12 kW DHC-E12 Single/Multi-Point-of-Use Tankless Electric Water Heater
  • Set the knob on the front cover and enjoy water temperatures between 86DegreeF (30DegreeC) and 125DegreeF (52DegreeC)
  • The three years parts warranty is unique in the industry
  • Due to its small dimensions and attractive housing the DHC-E can be left unconcealed in many applications
Bosch Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater Tronic 3000 T 4-Gallon (ES4) - Eliminate Time for Hot Water - Shelf, Wall or Floor Mounted
Bosch Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater Tronic 3000 T 4-Gallon (ES4) - Eliminate Time for Hot Water - Shelf, Wall or Floor Mounted
  • CONVENIENT HOT WATER HEATER: 4 gallon point-of-use mini-tank fits under your sink to provide hot water right where you need it. Thermal efficiency is 98%. Dimensions : 13.75 W x 13.75 H x 13.5 D Inches
  • LONG LASTING QUALITY: This electric water heater is easy to maintain and has premium glass-lined material for a long service life. (Amps 12A, Volts (VAC) 120)
  • INDEPENDENT INSTALLATION: 36-37" cord plugs into a 120 volt outlet for independent installation or in-line with a large hot water source
  • FAST RECOVERY RATE: Eliminates long waits for hot water at your sink, get on demand hot water at your every need (supplies up to 2 sinks at a time)
  • EASILY MOUNTED: Can be shelf, wall or floor mounted (bracket included); simply tap into the cold water line and install the water heater directly at the sink to provide hot water
Corro-Protec™ Powered Anode Rod for Water Heater, 20-Year Warranty, Eliminates Rotten Egg/Sulfur Smell within 24 hours, Stops Corrosion and Reduces Limescale, Electrical Anode Rod Made of Titanium
Corro-Protec™ Powered Anode Rod for Water Heater, 20-Year Warranty, Eliminates Rotten Egg/Sulfur Smell within 24 hours, Stops Corrosion and Reduces Limescale, Electrical Anode Rod Made of Titanium
  • SAY GOODBYE TO ODORS – Eliminate your water heater odor problem by removing the rotten egg smell caused by hydrogen sulfide with our advanced powered anode rod.
  • PERMANENT CORROSION PROTECTION – Designed to replace your 40-89-gallon water heater’s hex head anode rod, it can help defend against any level of water hardness.
  • ENERGY EFFICIENT DESIGN – By reducing mineral accumulation on the tank, it can help improve the water quality while reducing stress on the tank to reduce energy costs.
  • QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION – We’ve included an easy-to-follow paper and step-by-step online PDF instructions to make the installation process of your anode rod much easier.
  • WARRANTY & QUALITY – Manufactured right here in Canada, our hot water heater anode rod not only extends the life of your tank, but is backed by a 20-year warranty.
2000W Immersion Water Heater, Heat 5 Gallons of Water in Minutes Immersion Heater, with Thermometer Anti-scalding Bucket Heater, Submersible Bathtub Heater, Pool Heater for Above Ground Pool
2000W Immersion Water Heater, Heat 5 Gallons of Water in Minutes Immersion Heater, with Thermometer Anti-scalding Bucket Heater, Submersible Bathtub Heater, Pool Heater for Above Ground Pool
  • 【2000W Ultra Fast Heating】2000W immersion water heater heats up faster. When you're out camping or traveling, the high-power travel bucket water heater can quickly heat up 5 gallons of water in minutes, saving you time and power consumption.Faster than 1500W immersion water heater.
  • 【Easy to Operate】The design of the submersible portable water heater is simple. Small size, easy to carry when you travel, (How to use: Please make sure the immersion heater is fully immersed in water, and then connect the 125v/110v power supply. Equipped with a digital LCD thermometer, after heating for a period of time, put the probe into the water to test the water temperature.)
  • 【Upgrade Design】2000W High power Immersion heater adopts a stainless steel protective shell, with a solid structure, high bending strength, and very safe. Below the protective hole, the heat is released faster. The bottom drainage design adopts high-temperature and wear-resistant material to drain to prevent accidental injury.
  • 【Used Anywhere】Take a super comfortable hot bath in cold weather, or use the bucket heater to boil water for a comfortable foot soak that will keep you warm all night. bathtub water heaters are suitable for rapid heating in different small capacity containers such as buckets, bathtubs, small pools, washbasins, mini inflatable swimming pools.
  • 【2-Year Warranty & 60 Day Refund】Included package: 1x immersion water heater, 1x thermometer to prevent scalding and electric shock, 1x wire brush for cleaning the heater. Please read the instructions and precautions carefully before using the electric immersion water heater. If you have received a defective Immersion heater or have other problems, please contact us immediately. We will send you a new immersion water heater immediately. wish you happiness.
Rheem 18kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater
Rheem 18kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater
  • External digital thermostatic control with LED display (+/1 degree accuracy)
  • Most advanced self-modulation, adjust power to meet hot water demand
  • Durable Copper immersion two heating elements, field Serviceable. Flow Rate- up to 4.4 GPM
  • Simple installation – bottom 3/4 inch NPT water connections
  • Threaded for easy replacement, simple installation, digital temperature display
