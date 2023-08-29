Top 10 Best 3 ton air conditioner system Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Goodman’s GSX140361 condenser with 3 ton cooling capacity and 14 SEER is made to last, and even to allow for future expansions and refinements in your system. Its heavy-gauge galvanized steel cabinet features single-panel access to controls with space provided for field-installed accessories. The ARUF37C14 Multiposition air handler, putting 3 tons of capacity in flow with R-410A refrigerant, features rigid SmartFrame cabinet and DecaBDE-free thermoplastic drain pan with secondary drain connections.

This bundle includes the following parts: GSX140361, ARUF37C14

Due to Federal Guidelines this unit can NOT be sold in the following states: AZ, CA, NM or NV. For those states please see Amazon item B089DT9XXZ

Uses the HKSC/HKSX series of heat kits. NOT the HKR series

WARRANTY – These units come with a 10-year parts limited warranty provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online within 60 days of installation. (Online registration is not required in California and Quebec)

ACCESSORIES – Sold separately unless specified in this listing