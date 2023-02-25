Top 10 Best 3 piece towel sets for bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Rated 3 piece towel sets for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- Temperature Controlled Scrub - With Scrub Daddy, unlike so many common kitchen sponge and dish scrubber products, you control your scrubbing power! Scrub Daddy’s FlexTexture foam is firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. With FlexTexture, you have the right tool for every mess.
- Scratch-Free - Safe to use on over a dozen different surfaces (i.e. glass, stainless steel, cast iron, non-stick coatings, copper, chrome, leather). Use him to wash anything from dinner dishes to the car! Scrub Daddy scrubbers are not like your typical sponges for dishes!
- Odor Resistant - Scrub Daddy cleaning sponge is lab tested to not hold odors for up to 8 weeks when properly maintained in addition to resisting stains and rinsing clean after use.
- Flexible - Quickly and efficiently clean utensils, dishes, furniture, siding, sneakers, bathtubs and more! Anywhere there is dirt, grime, or gunk, Scrub Daddy can help. And yes, it makes a great bathroom scrubber!
- Ergonomic and Functional - This one of a kind dish sponge and more is designed to fit comfortably in your hand providing good grip and coverage so you can spend less time scrubbing. With a design that cute AND functional, it’s hard not to smile back. His eyes hold onto you for a 360 degree reach and mouth cleans both sides of your utensils.
- Swiffer refills are recyclable, simply download a free shipping label from TerraCycle to ship your refills to a new life and get rewarded
- 90% More Refills vs standard Sweeper Starter Kit pack
- Starter kit includes: 1 Sweeper Device, 4 Dry Heavy Duty Cloths, 3 Wet Heavy Duty Pads, 10 Dry Sweeping Cloths and 2 Wet Mopping Pads
- Heavy Duty Dry Cloths have 2x More Trap + Lock of dirt, dust, and hair vs. multi-surface Sweeper dry cloth
- Swiffer Heavy Duty Wet Mopping Cloths Trap + Lock 50% more dirt* allowing you to quickly and easily clean all your hard floor surfaces. *vs. Swiffer wet mopping pad
- NON SCRATCH. Consist of 2 layers - royal blue scrubbing layer and light blue scratch free cellulose sponge layer. Premium scrubbing side cleans without scratch, safe to be used on non-stick cookware, the non-abrasive light blue cellulose sponge wipes away dirt and particles, can be used with dishwashing liquid if preferred.
- DURABLE & LONG LASTING. MR.SIGA scrub sponge are made to last, they maintain the shape well and do not fall apart or crack easily like regular sponges, and last a long time even when scrubbing tough burned food. So scrub, wipe and clean with MR.SIGA cleaning sponges confidently.
- MULTI-PURPOSE CLEANING. Perfect for cleaning more than dishes, pots, pans, but also ideal for sinks, stoves, bathroom and any household cleaning kit effectively, keep your kitchen and bathroom sparkling clean. Comes with 12-pack, each 6-piece sponges are packed in a bag.
- ABSORBENT & STREAK FREE. The cellulose side has great absorption, perfect for cleaning dishes, it wipes dirt and food particles easily without leaving scratches or streaks. Always test the scrub side on inconspicuous area for verifying no surface damage. Do not use it with abrasive cleaner. Rinse with water after every use, they will dry quickly and don't get smelly.
- MR.SIGA's mission: Make your housework easier, and make the world cleaner. Should you have any questions about the product or after-sale service, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are here for support and advice!
- FEATURE - Size: 28x16cm/11.02x6.30inches; Material: Coral Velvet; Package: 12 Pack Kitchen towels. The 12-pack provides you an ample microfiber cleaning cloths towels for all your household needs in daily life!
- ULTRA ABSORBENT - These dishtowels are made of high quality coral velvet thickening material, they are lightweight, super absorbent and dry quickly. The kimteny classic kitchen towels are lint-free and absorb fluids quickly and efficiently for any tasks.
- MACHINE WASHABLE - Easily to be washed. They are washable for both hand and machine. The dish drying towels maintain an excellent quality even after multiple washes! Will resist shrinking and minimize lint. You could use these dish towels over and over again!
- COUNTLESS USES - Due to being highly absorbent, these microfiber dish towels are great for dust cloths, drying hands, wiping stains, cleaning windows, as well as cheese strainers, salad spinners, a wide variety of household chores. As good as having a magic wand in your hands! Get the job done quickly in a right way with our dish cloths!
- ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIAL - Our dish rags are made of high quality non-abrasive and extra soft coral velvet thickening material, which is not easy to lint and fade, soft and not hurting hands, natural and without any chemicals. These dish cloths are not only suitable for kitchen cleaning, but also suitable for cleaning home furniture, car, window, electric appliance etc. It’s so easy to remove dust, dirt, stain, grease, fingerprints.
- WASH CLOTH SET - The pack comprises of washcloths towels each measuring 12 by 12 inches.
- OUTSTANDING & LONG-LASTING QUALITY - The towel set is weaved with top-quality 100% ring spun cotton making them attractive and convenient.
- OFFERS A COMFY EXPERIENCE – The towels are fabricated to offer a luxurious feel in daily household chores, at the gym, at the spa, at the pool, or simply placed in the guest bedroom.
- SUPPLE AND ABSORBENT – The texture of the towel is soft and delicate on the skin while the composition enables it to be highly absorbent and durable.
- QUALITY TAILORED JUST FOR YOU – To prevent unforeseen color discoloration, it is advised, to avoid the removal of the application of any form of cosmetics, facial creams, or scrubs directly with the towel.
- 50% of the scrubbing fibers are made from agave plant
- Non-scratch cleaning
- Packaging is made from 100% recycled content
- Sponge outlasts more than 30 rolls of paper towels
- Sponges made with 23% recycled materials
- 【NO BUTTONS, ELASTIC LOOP DESIGN】Our super elastic ring design is more convenient to use and not easy to fall off. Ideal for women, men and kids. Great for all types of hair. From long, short, curly, flat, voluminous or dyed to superstraight, fine strands, coarse and kinky locks. No matter your look, we’ve got you covered
- 【DRY YOUR HAIR FASTER】 The thickness is upgraded to 320GSM. Our coral velvet hair towel is made from a new type material that is extremely soft to the touch, super absorbent and fast drying. This means that it'll work faster and more efficiently to dry you off, and it'll stay fresh longer because it dries out quickly
- 【ULTRA SOFT & LIGHTWEIGHT】 Although it feels thick and fluffy and is able to soak up loads of water, this towel is extremely lightweight when compared to other options. you can carry these hair drying towels everywhere you go. Perfect for the gym, traveling, beach excursions, sports, Yoga, camping, outdoors, home, hotels, pool parties and professional hair salon use! Your hands stay free and you can move about your morning and hair care routine without interruption.
- 【EASY TO WASH & DURABLE】Machine wash the towels in warm water and tumble dry on low. One size fits adults and kids. After bathing, showering or beach time, wrap your child in the Tenstars Towel Wrap and say goodbye to drips and wet pillowcases
- 【100% SATISFACTION SERVICE】Set includes 5 Big Hair Towel Wrap of 11 inch by 28 inch - We know that you will be very satisfied and you will fall in love with them. Please contact us if you have any problems about it. This five-piece set of Tenstars Hair Towel, making it an easy and perfect gift for girlfriends, moms, new parents, teachers, dorms, everything!
- Hassle free makeup removing facial cleansing cloths; No makeup remover or other chemicals needed
- Helps remove makeup without damaging or tugging; Perfect for delicate skin
- Made of microfiber material; Soft and gentle; Reusable wipes and durable and long lasting
- Measures 5 by 5 inches
- Non abrasive makeup removal and cleaning cloths erase all makeup; Hypoallergenic and suitable for all skin types
- SET OF 8- Our economic set of towels contain: 2 bath towels measuring 27 x 54 inches each; 2 hand towels of 16 by 28 inches each; and 4 washcloths of 12 inch by 12 inches each Enjoy a spa like experience with our luxuriously soft and absorbent towel set.
- PREMIUM QUALITY CONSTRUCTION- Woven with 100% ring spun cotton that are supremely soft and breathable while being strong and durable to hold up to daily use. Enjoy the luxury of wrapping yourselves in bath towels after shower, drying your hands or cleaning your face with a washcloth.
- MULTIPURPOSE/VERSATILE/ DYNAMIC USE- Perfect combination of softness and strength, the towel set is ideal for everyday usage. Use the towels efficiently in a bathroom, at gym, beach, poolside, salon, spa or even camping trip.
- DOUBLE STITCHED HEMMED FINISH- Each towel is finished with a double stitched hems at the border to give them a clean edge while preventing it from unraveling. It also adds to the aesthetics of the towel set.
- HIGHLY ABSORBENT- Our towels are super absorbent, yet light weighted. Gives the body a soft and delicate touch while helping you dry off your skin gently. To prevent unforeseen color discoloration, it is advised, to avoid the removal of the application of any form of cosmetics, facial creams, or scrubs directly with the towel.
- Applicable Size: 13.2”*9.1”*5.5”, our shoe organizer fits women’s shoes up to size 10 and men’s shoes up to size 9. A storage space for various types of shoes in closet, entryway or hallway.
- Easy and Stable Stacking for Space-saving: Slot lock design makes it easy to stack the shoe boxes together. You only need to “Insert-and-push” to finish the stacking. This design makes the shoe storage organizer more stable for free combinations and easy to move.
- Great Substitute for Shoe Rack: Compared with shoe rack, dust-free and stackable design of clear shoe boxes make your shoes organization neater and tidier. Transparent material makes easy access to shoes.
- Sturdy and Ventilation Design: The two lids of the shoe rack are made of ABS plastic material, which is very stable after assembly. The rear ventilation holes make air circulation and odor prevention.
- Easy Access Your Shoes, Saving time: Clear front lid of the shoe storage boxes makes it easier for you to find your shoes and just open the lid, you can take it out, saving your time.
Our Best Choice: American Soft Linen 3 Piece, Turkish Cotton Premium & Luxury Towels Bathroom Sets, 1 Bath Towel 27×54 inch, 1 Hand Towel 16×28 inch & 1 Washcloth 13×13 inch Lemon Yellow
Product Description
3 Piece 100% Turkish Genuine Cotton Towel Set
This Turkish set includes 1 Bath Towel, 1 Hand Towel and 1 Washcloth, allowing you to fill all your bathroom towel needs in one package.
605-610 GSM and zero twist vat dyed manufacturing process makes our towels more absorbent, softer and luxurious. A complete and useful package for your guest. You can also take them with you while going out for a camping on beach. Beautiful colors available to your choice. Machine washable and easy to use anytime, anywhere.
Dimensions:
· 1 Bath Towel: 27 x 54-inch
· 1 Hand Towel: 16 x 28-inch
· 1 Washcloth: 13 x 13-inch
Turkish Genuine Cotton
Cotton is the most widely produced natural fiber on the planet. It has been a part of our daily lives from the time we dry our faces on a soft cotton towel in the morning till at night. We proud to use 100% Turkish Genuine Cotton for manufacturing soft, luxurious and absorbent towels. 100% Turkish Genuine Cotton is tightly zero twisted the long and short threads together that makes our towels stronger, softer and more absorbent.
Absorbency
The number of loops, the length of the loops, the thickness of threads, type of the cotton, and how strongly the fibers are packed together all affect the absorbency in a towel. The length of the individual loops increases the surface area of the towel, more surface area equals to more absorbency. Greater GSM and heavyweight towels are more absorbent than lightweight towels. Typically a GSM over 450 is a good indication of a quality and absorbent towel, but of course they need longer to dry.
Softness
Softness is one of the requirements or necessities everyone is looking in Towels after stepping out of a bath, therefore we have used 650 GSM 100% Genuine Ring Spun Vat dyed Cotton in our towels, which means the dye is infused into the yarns under high pressure and high temperature for 6-12 hours depending upon the color that results to a soft, plush, lavish, sophisticated and luxurious look product. Feel the softness of our luxury towels while drying off your hands, face and body.
Vat Dyed:
Our Turkish Towels are all Vat Dyed which is highly demanded in the market due to the quality, usefulness and the variety of tints. Vat Dyed process results to more durable and strong towels.
Double-Edge Stitch:
In high-quality towels, certain attention is paid to the stitching and finishing of that. So when you’re about to choose which product to buy, have a look at the layers and stitches. We certify that all our Turkish Towels are double-stitched along the lengths and layers to hold up excellent throughout multiple washes while following the care instruction guide.
Quantities
2 Bath Towels, 2 Hand Towels, 2 Washcloths
1 Jumbo Bath Sheet
1 Jumbo Bath Sheet
4 Bath Towels
6 Hand Towels
4 Washcloths
Weight (Pound)
3.79
2.9
2.35
4.93
2.48
0.62
Material
Genuine Turkish Cotton
Genuine Ringspun Cotton
Genuine Turkish Cotton
Genuine Turkish Cotton
Genuine Turkish Cotton
Genuine Turkish Cotton
GSM
605-610
650
650
605-610
605-610
605-610
Available Colors
15
15
15
15
15
15
Durability
High
High
High
High
High
High
Absorbency
Very High
Very High
Very High
Very High
Very High
Very High
Softness
Very High
Very High
Very High
Very High
Very High
Very High
Towel Construction
Zero Twist
Zero Twist
Zero Twist
Zero Twist
Zero Twist
Zero Twist
Material
Genuine Ringspun Cotton
Genuine Ringspun Cotton
Welsoft Polyester
Welsoft Polyester
Weight (Pound)
1.2
0.95
0.22
2.07
GSM
450
300
330
330
Colors
Navy/Sky, Navy/Bordeaux, Orange, Yellow, Turquoise, Mint Green, Grass Green, Sage Green, Sky Blue, Navy Blue, Light Grey, Dark Grey
Purple, Rose, Green, Sky Blue, Brown, Yellow, Navy Blue
White, Grey, Navy Blue, Colonial Blue
White, Grey, Navy Blue, Black, Colonial Blue, Malibu Peach
Premium 100% Turkish Cotton Towel Set add a touch of elegance to any decor, home, hotel, SPA, dorm, & these towels are used by colleges, high schools, gyms, country clubs, hospitals, physical therapy clinics, Home & Kitchen.
A complete set of towel used for your daily cleaning purposes anywhere, anytime.
Proper washing of new towels are extremely important if you are willing to have soft & absorbent towels.
Every new towel should be washed 2-3 times before usage to minimize the lints and the risk of bleeding color to other cloths.
It is advised to wash your towels separately in warm water using no bleach or fabric softeners.
For optimum drying, we recommend tumble drying in small loads on low to medium setting.
While towels are wet, please do not fold or hang them over each other. Do not iron your towels.
Keep your towels dry & in a dry place.
When Gift is the topic, you always imagine of presenting something unique, special and mostly usable staff. Hence, we as an American Soft Linen family present you the soft and luxurious Turkish Cotton Towels for your beloved ones. Giving Turkish Cotton Towels as a gift is appropriate for many occasions such as New Year, Anniversaries, Birthdays, Bridal Showers, Housewarming parties, and even Valentine’s Day. Choose your favorite set and desired color from our collections!
Set includes 1 bath towel of 27 by 54 inches, 1 hand towel of 16 by 28 inches and 1 washcloth of 13 by 13 inches.
These towels contain long loop-pile height which makes them extra fluffy and extremely absorbent. 605-615 GSM towels will quickly absorb moisture and will give your body a delicate touch.
Our towels are made from cotton grown in the Aegean Region of Turkey’s best quality cotton. These towels will make you feel and give you comfort as if you are in luxurius hotel, spa, gym, sauna, pool etc.
For best use, wash separately on first use. You may see some lint on the first wash due to the towels cotaining 100% cotton but should diminish after each washing. This will not affect the look, feel, or performance of your towel set.
THIS ITEM IS RETURNABLE AND COMPLIES WITH AMAZON’S REFUND POLICY.