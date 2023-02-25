Top 10 Best 3 piece towel sets for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

3 Piece 100% Turkish Genuine Cotton Towel Set

This Turkish set includes 1 Bath Towel, 1 Hand Towel and 1 Washcloth, allowing you to fill all your bathroom towel needs in one package.

605-610 GSM and zero twist vat dyed manufacturing process makes our towels more absorbent, softer and luxurious. A complete and useful package for your guest. You can also take them with you while going out for a camping on beach. Beautiful colors available to your choice. Machine washable and easy to use anytime, anywhere.

Dimensions:

· 1 Bath Towel: 27 x 54-inch

· 1 Hand Towel: 16 x 28-inch

· 1 Washcloth: 13 x 13-inch

Turkish Genuine Cotton

Cotton is the most widely produced natural fiber on the planet. It has been a part of our daily lives from the time we dry our faces on a soft cotton towel in the morning till at night. We proud to use 100% Turkish Genuine Cotton for manufacturing soft, luxurious and absorbent towels. 100% Turkish Genuine Cotton is tightly zero twisted the long and short threads together that makes our towels stronger, softer and more absorbent.

Absorbency

The number of loops, the length of the loops, the thickness of threads, type of the cotton, and how strongly the fibers are packed together all affect the absorbency in a towel. The length of the individual loops increases the surface area of the towel, more surface area equals to more absorbency. Greater GSM and heavyweight towels are more absorbent than lightweight towels. Typically a GSM over 450 is a good indication of a quality and absorbent towel, but of course they need longer to dry.

Softness

Softness is one of the requirements or necessities everyone is looking in Towels after stepping out of a bath, therefore we have used 650 GSM 100% Genuine Ring Spun Vat dyed Cotton in our towels, which means the dye is infused into the yarns under high pressure and high temperature for 6-12 hours depending upon the color that results to a soft, plush, lavish, sophisticated and luxurious look product. Feel the softness of our luxury towels while drying off your hands, face and body.

Vat Dyed:

Our Turkish Towels are all Vat Dyed which is highly demanded in the market due to the quality, usefulness and the variety of tints. Vat Dyed process results to more durable and strong towels.

Double-Edge Stitch:

In high-quality towels, certain attention is paid to the stitching and finishing of that. So when you’re about to choose which product to buy, have a look at the layers and stitches. We certify that all our Turkish Towels are double-stitched along the lengths and layers to hold up excellent throughout multiple washes while following the care instruction guide.

Quantities

2 Bath Towels, 2 Hand Towels, 2 Washcloths

1 Jumbo Bath Sheet

1 Jumbo Bath Sheet

4 Bath Towels

6 Hand Towels

4 Washcloths

Weight (Pound)

3.79

2.9

2.35

4.93

2.48

0.62

Material

Genuine Turkish Cotton

Genuine Ringspun Cotton

Genuine Turkish Cotton

Genuine Turkish Cotton

Genuine Turkish Cotton

Genuine Turkish Cotton

GSM

605-610

650

650

605-610

605-610

605-610

Available Colors

15

15

15

15

15

15

Durability

High

High

High

High

High

High

Absorbency

Very High

Very High

Very High

Very High

Very High

Very High

Softness

Very High

Very High

Very High

Very High

Very High

Very High

Towel Construction

Zero Twist

Zero Twist

Zero Twist

Zero Twist

Zero Twist

Zero Twist

Material

Genuine Ringspun Cotton

Genuine Ringspun Cotton

Welsoft Polyester

Welsoft Polyester

Weight (Pound)

1.2

0.95

0.22

2.07

GSM

450

300

330

330

Colors

Navy/Sky, Navy/Bordeaux, Orange, Yellow, Turquoise, Mint Green, Grass Green, Sage Green, Sky Blue, Navy Blue, Light Grey, Dark Grey

Purple, Rose, Green, Sky Blue, Brown, Yellow, Navy Blue

White, Grey, Navy Blue, Colonial Blue

White, Grey, Navy Blue, Black, Colonial Blue, Malibu Peach

Premium 100% Turkish Cotton Towel Set add a touch of elegance to any decor, home, hotel, SPA, dorm, & these towels are used by colleges, high schools, gyms, country clubs, hospitals, physical therapy clinics, Home & Kitchen.

A complete set of towel used for your daily cleaning purposes anywhere, anytime.

Proper washing of new towels are extremely important if you are willing to have soft & absorbent towels.

Every new towel should be washed 2-3 times before usage to minimize the lints and the risk of bleeding color to other cloths.

It is advised to wash your towels separately in warm water using no bleach or fabric softeners.

For optimum drying, we recommend tumble drying in small loads on low to medium setting.

While towels are wet, please do not fold or hang them over each other. Do not iron your towels.

Keep your towels dry & in a dry place.

When Gift is the topic, you always imagine of presenting something unique, special and mostly usable staff. Hence, we as an American Soft Linen family present you the soft and luxurious Turkish Cotton Towels for your beloved ones. Giving Turkish Cotton Towels as a gift is appropriate for many occasions such as New Year, Anniversaries, Birthdays, Bridal Showers, Housewarming parties, and even Valentine’s Day. Choose your favorite set and desired color from our collections!

Set includes 1 bath towel of 27 by 54 inches, 1 hand towel of 16 by 28 inches and 1 washcloth of 13 by 13 inches.

These towels contain long loop-pile height which makes them extra fluffy and extremely absorbent. 605-615 GSM towels will quickly absorb moisture and will give your body a delicate touch.

Our towels are made from cotton grown in the Aegean Region of Turkey’s best quality cotton. These towels will make you feel and give you comfort as if you are in luxurius hotel, spa, gym, sauna, pool etc.

For best use, wash separately on first use. You may see some lint on the first wash due to the towels cotaining 100% cotton but should diminish after each washing. This will not affect the look, feel, or performance of your towel set.

