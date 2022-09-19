Top 10 Best 3 hole sink faucet bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Matte Black Bathroom Sink Faucet 2-Handle



Why should I use those old out of date stuff in my home everyday? Can I keep my house fashion and elegant with those good function stuff at a low cost? Is it possible?——–Well, let “MYHB” to make your home better! Give your bathroom a touch of timeless style with the MYHB SH005 Series Solid Brass Bathroom Sink Faucet. An elegant design that gives today’s bathroom timeless appeal. MYHB’s bathroom collection features brief, elegant lines to deliver a look that will never go out of style. The 1.2GPM flow features a just good flow which is ideal for everyday bathroom tasks, like brushing teeth and washing hands. Green and sustainability are not just words in our vocabulary. Making energy saving improvements along with incorporating sustainable practices into our everyday lives not only saves on energy costs, but also creates a healthier place to live. With its dramatic, industrial aesthetic and nice finish, this stylish faucet is the eye-catching focal point of the room.

What’s in the Shipping Box?

• 1x SH005 Bathroom Sink Faucet Body

• 2x Hot & Cold Handles with hoses pre-installed

• 2x Water Supply Hoses

• 1x Mounting Accessories Set (Rubber Gasket, Steel Washer, Locking Nut)

• 1x Pop Up Drain with Overflow

• 1x Product Instruction

Elegant Design with Good Quality



Delivering up to 1.2 gallons per minute, the bathroom faucet provides a steady aerated stream, making it ideal for everyday cleaning tasks.

Health design with good quality

This faucet is built with a high standard criteria for water efficiency without sacrificing water pressure or overall performance. You’ll be able to secured while using this faucet unlike other cheap stuff.

360° Swivel

Featuring a simple, streamlined design, this black bathroom faucet let you easily to adjust the position of the spout with it’s 360° swivel function.

Easy to Install

Super easy to install this single hole bathroom faucet. Brief design makes it possible to installed all by yourself which helps save you a lot of money from hiring a plumber.

DOES THIS FAUCET FIT MY SINK?



Material

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Hole Number

1

1

1

3

3

1

Handle Number

1

1

1

2

2

1

Drain Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Water Flow

1.5GPM

1.5GPM

1.2GPM

1.2GPM

1.2GPM

1.5GPM

3 holes mount with 8-16 inches widespread installation.Hole size 1.1-1.4 inches

Brass body with all metal construction ensure a long life use

High Performance Aerator with Flow Rate of 1.2GPM @60psi

Upgrade Super Easy DIY Installation, Include all parts for installation and 2 HOT/COLD hoses

Two-handle levers for easy control of water temperature and flow