Top 10 Best 3 hole kitchen sink faucet Reviews

DIMENSION & INSTALLATION



Dimensions:

Overall height: 16.7″;

Spout Height: 4.7″;

Spout Reach: 8.7″

Installation:

Max countertop thickness: 2.5″

Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38″-1.5″(max)

Number of mounting holes：1 (2 or 3 hole install need buy deck plate: B06XDZJG51）

Pull-Down Commercial Design

High arc 360 degree swivel pull down kitchen faucet with pull down sprayer(cann’t pull out), Dual Function Sprayer allow you to easily reach all areas of your sinks.

360 Degree Rotation

360° Degree Swivel Sprayer, Two Function Spray Allows You to Handily Switch From Spray to Stream.

Easy Installation

Quick Connect hose can help you install by yourself with 15mins, deck plate can fit 1 hole and 3 hole kitchen sink.

SPRAY MODE

Quickly clean the soil of vegetables and fruits

It’s also a good helper for washing dishes and chopsticks.

STREAM MODE

Quickly fill containers, such as pots, cups, etc.

PAUSE MODE

When you don’t want to use water for a short time, you can press the pause button, and the water flow will stop, saving water

【PREMIUM BRASS MATERIAL】 Solid brass is the best material for kitchen faucet body enhanced leak-tightness prevents dirt and dust，faucet simple design is easy to match most sink.

【360-DEGREE SWIVEL SPOUT】High arc 360 degree swivel kitchen faucet with pull down sprayer easily use. Makes cleanup every position as you like,360-degree swivel spout design provides different user experience.

【3-FUNCTION SPRAYER HEAD】 Kitchen sink faucet setting (STREAM, SPRAY，PAUSE)，different mode gives you different clean experience.

【SURFACE EASY TO CLEAN】 Matte Black finish & Surface resist scratches and corrosion，the transition design prevent dirty or water stain sticking to the faucet surface , Cleaning the faucet use cloth is enough.

【EASY INSTALLATION】 1 or 3-hole installation，all mounting hardware included.Easy DIY installation less than 20 minutes by yourshelf.