Top 10 Best 3 handle shower faucet set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Tension equilibrium ceramic disc cartridge can successfully safeguard you from scalding damage prompted by unexpected alterations in sizzling or chilly water pressure, retaining steady drinking water temperature.

FRUD 10-Inch Significant Force Square Rain Shower Head (2.5GPM)

1.Panel with gentle silicone nozzles, distribute h2o evenly to improve movement efficiency as nicely as conserving h2o.

2.With self-clean nozzle,drinking water out of the colloidal particles can be taken out, effortless to cleanse and keep. Rain shower head covers your full entire body, massage your pores and skin as like purely natural SPA.

3. The 360°fitting for the rain shower head where it attaches at the face of the tile/shower wall permits for any adjustment.

Concealed Wall Mounted Installation

Shower arm, shower bracket holder and shower mixer valve are could be install concealed to water pipe in the bathroom.

It is important to know the thickness of your wall finishes in the course of the rough in system in get to get your drop ear elbows in the appropriate place.

The depth of the embedded box from the wall to the tile surface area can be modified between 72mm-75mm.

Materials: Brass & Ceramic valve

Valve Dimension: 5.1*3.2*5.1 Inches

Protect Dimension: 4.3*1.8*1.1 Inches

Shower hose Connector: G½”connectors

Handheld spray:G½” connectors

Clearly show holder bracket: ½” NPT connectors

Shower arm: ½” NPT connectors

Packaging Features

1 x 10″ Rain Shower Head

1 x Tough-in Valve with Diverter

1 x Handheld Showerhead

1 x Shower Hose

1 x Shower Arm

1 x Shower Holder

1 x Plastic Protective Cap

1 x Installation Instruction

💧【SHOWER Procedure INCLUDE】 10 inch rain shower head（304 stainless steel）, handheld shower head （Brass）, shower arm（304 stainless steel）, 59 inch shower hose（304 stainless steel）, handheld shower holder（Brass）, wall mounted mixer valve（Brass）.

💧【DUAL Features MIXER VALVE & Exceptional CHROME FINISH】The handheld shower and rain shower head spray method swap knobs are mixed to make it much easier to change the shower mode (can not both alongside one another). Single deal with design and style for water stream and temperature control.The chrome complete and brass mixture presents a smooth look, corrosion resistance and resilient.

💧【HIGH-Stress Move & AIR INJECTION TECHNOLOGY】10 inch, big enough to moist your entire entire body. At a stream price of 2.5GPM, this rain shower head simply gives excellent water force, performs effectively even underneath lower water force. Air injection technologies,save up to 30% on water with the progressive air injection technologies.

💧【EASY TO INSTALLATION】 The install is so uncomplicated and professional. Shower process with valve and fixtures arrived with the purchase so would make it a rapid set up for plumber.US typical NPT1/2 connector is suitable with any variety of pipe.

💧【5-Calendar year WARRANTY】Covered by 90-days cost-free return and 5-Calendar year warranty. If you have any difficulty, welcome to contact us, we will do our most effective to resolve your problem.