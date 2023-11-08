Top 10 Best 3 compartment sink Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Bonnlo 3-Compartment 304 Stainless Steel Utility Sink Commercial Grade Laundry Tub Culinary Sink for Outdoor, Indoor, Garage, Kitchen, Laundry/Utility Room
Top 10 Best 3 compartment sink in 2023 Comparison Table
- Sleek Design---Tulip kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh, easy to match most sink.
- Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect---3 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE),stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy to Install---Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes.
- Easy to Operate---Single handle control water temperature and flow volume easily,high arc 360 degree swivel spout supply full range washing access, sprayer head always retract back to spout after each use.
- Easy to Maintenance---Superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirty from sticking to faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
- 🌢 KITCHEN FAUCETS: Pull-down kitchen faucet with stream and spray modes, 16" overall height, spout height: 4.1", spout range: 9.4". Maximum Countertop Thickness: 1.8", Pre-drilled Size Requirements: 1.26"-1.9" (max)
- 🌢 HEALTHY LIFE: The outer part of the matte black kitchen faucet is made of stainless steel to prevent rust. The interior is made of solid brass, which has high hardness, corrosion resistance, and no lead, making it the best material for making kitchen faucets.
- 🌢 AVOID LEAKAGE: The kitchen sink faucet uses high-quality ceramic valve core, which has been tested for 500,000+ leak-free cycles. A double gasket seal is added at the connection between the nozzle and the hose, so that the sink faucet will not leak water even in a high water pressure environment, allowing you to stay away from the trouble of leakage.
- 🌢 INDUSTRIAL QUALITY: the outside of the hose is wrapped in braided stainless steel, which greatly extends the life of the water pipe while avoiding the occurrence of water pipe leaks and bursts, plus you have the flexibility to pull down the faucet. The surface of the faucet adopts five-layer galvanized technology, which presents an elegant matte finish, which is also very easy to clean and anti-fingerprint.
- 🌢 EASY TO INSTALL: You can install it with our instructions, it usually takes less than 20 minutes to install, no additional plumber is required to install it, saving you money and time. 1 or 3-hole installation (extra purchase deck plate).
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your brushed nickel kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Brushed nickel kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- Drain for stainless sinks
- Fits sinks with standard 3-5/8” outlet
- Includes lock nut
- Stainless finish coordinates with today's popular kitchen appliances and accessories
- ✅ Specification & Size: Overall height 14 13/16"; Spout Height 8 1/4"; Spout reach 7 1/16". This model comes with a matching deck plate to cover up 1 hole or 3 holes.
- ✅ Three-Function sprayer head: Stream for filling water, Spray for rinsing, Pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.
- ✅ Build to last: Eco-friendly and employs heavy-duty, lead-free materials. A best-in-industry ceramic cartridge ensure life span as 500,000 times without drip.
- ✅ Easy Cleaning: Premium multiple layer stainless steel coated kitchen faucet resists rust, corrosion, and tarnish. Wear -resistant finished will not fade or tarnish over time.
- ✅ Ifaucet Benefits: Any problem with a product, please feel free to contact us.
- ❤【PERFECT FIT】- The garbage disposal splash guard replacement is specifically designed replacement for InSinkErator Evolution series waste disposer. Not for use with Badger series. Compared to Part # Sink Baffle QCB-AM. Diameter - 3 3/8" (Contact us if you are not clear the models, and we are here to help within 24 hours)
- ❤【EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE】- Our upgraded quiet collar sink baffle garbage disposal stopper is very pliable and opens easily under the weight of water. It helps prevent food and water from splashing upward, and reduce up to 70% garbage processor operation noise through a good noise reduction effect
- ❤【PREMIUM QUALITY】- Our garbage disposal splash guard is made of durable silicone verified by the manufacturer, with higher heat resistance, great oil resistance and high abrasion resistance to keep a longer service life. And the drain hole design fits a variety of preparation and cleanup tasks to keep water go through the drain smoothly
- ❤【COST-EFFECTIVE GARBAGE DISPOSAL SPLASH GUARD】- Package includes 1 Pack Removable 3 3/8" QCB-AM Quiet Collar Sink Baffle. It is detachable, safe to clean in the dishwasher, and can be easily cleaned with water. The right choice for you
- ❤【SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE】- Funmit adhere to provide all customers with a simple, streamlined shopping experience of large appliance replacement parts, and prove that we have the highest quality parts and service out there. We stand by our products, and our customers are our focus as a business. If you have any quality problem, please contact Funmit customer service team in time, and we will try our best to solve your problems
- UNDER THE SINK MAT: This waterproof under the sink liner can protect your cabinet from damage caused by leakage, seepage, and chemical spills. It is a good investment to protect your cabinets
- FITS LIKE A GLOVE: The size of the SOONSURE under sink drip tray is 34’’ x 22’’ x 0.67’’, which is designed to fit most 36 inch kitchen and bathroom base cabinets. Pliable and thick silicone keeps it from warping or curling like PVC tray
- EASY TO INSTALL & CLEAN: Flexible silicone allows you to easily fit this waterproof tray under your kitchen or bathroom sink and quickly remove for cleaning. Keep your cabinet dry & clean
- EDGE REINFORCEMENT DESIGN: This under sink mats and protectors has a reinforced lip around the edge to contain spills. Holds up to 2 gallons water, buying you more time to address a leak. Great for rental properties and vacation homes
- MULTIPURPOSE: This under sink drip pad pan are not only suitable for kitchen and bathroom cabinets, but also for crafts, pets, laundry, dishwashers or wine cabinets and other occasions to prevent stains and spills
- 【INSTALLATION KIT FOR BACKSLASH MOUNT】This elbow adapter with 1/2 IPS male ends is designed to install a wall mount commercial faucet on the backsplash of Stainless Steel Commercial Kitchen Prep & Utility Sink
- 【1/2 IPS STRAIGHT THERAD】it is NOT 1/2 NPT, it's 1/2 IPS which is also called G1/2,fitting wall commercial faucets with G1/2 female end
- 【LEAK FREE】its one-piece construction for no leaking
- 【EASY TO INSTAL】Connect the longer end to the back of wall mount faucet, the shorter end to water line, against washes at the back of Stainless Steel sink by lock nuts to secure faucet
- 【SOLD IN PAIR】comes with 90 degree angled elbow joint x 2,lock nut x 2 and rubber washer x 2
- WORKSTATION SINK with integrated ledge allows you to slide custom accessories across the sink to streamline meal prep and cleanup without losing space on the kitchen counter – 5-PIECE CHEF’S KIT INCLUDES: ROLL-UP DISH DRYING RACK perfect for rinsing produce, drying dishes, and protecting countertops from hot items; BAMBOO CUTTING BOARD is non-porous and resists stains; DISH GRID, STRAINER and DRAIN COVER
- SPACIOUS SINGLE BOWL: Deep sink with tight-radius corners and offset drain creates an uninterrupted workspace for washing your largest cookware, like stock pots and baking sheets – UNDERMOUNT INSTALLATION creates a seamless transition from sink to countertop – SMART DESIGN adds valuable counter space by allowing you to work right over the sink, perfect for a kitchen of any size
- HEAVY-DUTY 16 GAUGE STEEL – Made with TRU16, the thickest stainless steel on the market, this workhorse of a sink is highly resistant to corrosion and dents – RUST-RESISTANT FINISH is easy to clean and will not dull from daily use – STAINLESS STEEL BOTTOM GRID protects sink surface and keep dishes elevated for optimal draining
- ENGINEERED FOR EASY DRAINING with off-set drain gently sloped bottom and channel grooves that avoids water from pooling in the sink – FULLY INSULATED with proprietary NOISEDEFEND SOUNDPROOFING including extra-thick pads and protective undercoating that absorb noise and vibration when sink is in use
- DIMENSIONS: 32 in. L x 19 in. W x 10 in. D; Minimum Cabinet Size: 36 in. – LIFETIME LIMITED with top-rated customer service that puts you first – Explore the full suite of KORE SINK ACCESSORIES to maximize the functionality of your KORE Workstation sink
Our Best Choice: Bonnlo 3-Compartment 304 Stainless Steel Utility Sink Commercial Grade Laundry Tub Culinary Sink for Outdoor, Indoor, Garage, Kitchen, Laundry/Utility Room
Product Description
Bonnlo Commercial 304 Stainless Steel Utility Sink with Drainboard
About Bonnlo:
Our mission is to create and produce innovative, superior quality products designed to provide the highest standards for safety, durability, and ease of use
This heavy-duty commercial grade sink is constructed from a combination of premium 18-gauge and 20-gauge stainless-steelLarge enough for hand-washing, tool cleaning, dish cleaning, filling a bucket, or pre-soaking laundry. You can use it outside when you prep food for the grill and clean fishLegs have adjustable levelers and they connected by cross bars to make the sink more stable
Included Components:
Sink with Drainboard x 1Drain Strainer x 1Sink Legs x 4
*Note1: Surface imperfections such as scratches or scuffs may be found on the product. This is absolutely normal based on the fact that the product is designed and used in a commercial environment *
*Note2: Please make sure to buy after knowing the product size*
Laundry Sinks & Utility Tubs
Smooth Curve
There are no sharp edges, so you don’t have to worry about being scratched accidentally
R10 Corners Curved
Makes it easy to clean and no dirt accumulation in the corners
Premium 3 1/2″ basket Strainer
Meeting US standards allows the water to be discharged more quickly and to filter the garbage
External Dimension
35.8″W x 21.3″ D x 40.2″H
35.8″W x 21.3″ D x 40.2″H
39″W x 17.7″ D x 37.4″H
17″ W x 15″ D x 14″ H
17″ W x 15″ D x 14″ H
Size of per Inner Tub
17.6″W x 15.4″ D x 8.7″H
14″W x 15.4″ D x 8.7″H
10.2″W x 11.2″ D x 9.8″H
14″ W x 10″ D x 6″ H
14″ W x 10″ D x 6″ H
Faucet Included
✓
✓
Drainer
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
【LARGE CAPACITY】 – Bonnlo Utility Sink is designed to have an nearly rectangular sink body with 10° interior corner radius which make it capacious and easy to clean. Its huge tub with 5 gallon capacity (each compartment) could fit in bulk of dishes or laundry
【PREMIUM MATERIAL】 – Constructed from premium 18 Gauge 304 stainless steel which has excellent corrosion resistance, oxidation resistance, and strength. Its durable construction provides stability to help ensure a long service life in most environments
【THOUGHTFUL DESIGN】 – 4” tall backsplash guard prevents your wall from being stained by dirty water. The sink not only has a modern and sleek look, but also functional and practical. Ideal for restaurant, patio bar, garage, laundry room, shop, utility room etc
【STURDY FRAME】 – Strong stainless steel cross braces along the legs for excellent support and increased stability. Adjustable levelers at the base of feet to protect your floor from scratches and keep sink stable on uneven floors (No faucet included)
【WORRY-FREE WARRANTY】 – Only things need to install are the legs and drain. 3 1/2″ Stainless-steel basket strainer included. Backed by a LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY and the always exceptional Bonnlo customer service promise. Don’t hesitate any longer and enjoy it now