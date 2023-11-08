Top 10 Best 3 compartment sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Bonnlo Commercial 304 Stainless Steel Utility Sink with Drainboard



Our mission is to create and produce innovative, superior quality products designed to provide the highest standards for safety, durability, and ease of use

This heavy-duty commercial grade sink is constructed from a combination of premium 18-gauge and 20-gauge stainless-steelLarge enough for hand-washing, tool cleaning, dish cleaning, filling a bucket, or pre-soaking laundry. You can use it outside when you prep food for the grill and clean fishLegs have adjustable levelers and they connected by cross bars to make the sink more stable

Sink with Drainboard x 1Drain Strainer x 1Sink Legs x 4

*Note1: Surface imperfections such as scratches or scuffs may be found on the product. This is absolutely normal based on the fact that the product is designed and used in a commercial environment *

*Note2: Please make sure to buy after knowing the product size*

Smooth Curve

There are no sharp edges, so you don’t have to worry about being scratched accidentally

R10 Corners Curved

Makes it easy to clean and no dirt accumulation in the corners

Premium 3 1/2″ basket Strainer

Meeting US standards allows the water to be discharged more quickly and to filter the garbage

External Dimension

35.8″W x 21.3″ D x 40.2″H

35.8″W x 21.3″ D x 40.2″H

39″W x 17.7″ D x 37.4″H

17″ W x 15″ D x 14″ H

17″ W x 15″ D x 14″ H

Size of per Inner Tub

17.6″W x 15.4″ D x 8.7″H

14″W x 15.4″ D x 8.7″H

10.2″W x 11.2″ D x 9.8″H

14″ W x 10″ D x 6″ H

14″ W x 10″ D x 6″ H

Faucet Included

✓

✓

Drainer

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

【LARGE CAPACITY】 – Bonnlo Utility Sink is designed to have an nearly rectangular sink body with 10° interior corner radius which make it capacious and easy to clean. Its huge tub with 5 gallon capacity (each compartment) could fit in bulk of dishes or laundry

【PREMIUM MATERIAL】 – Constructed from premium 18 Gauge 304 stainless steel which has excellent corrosion resistance, oxidation resistance, and strength. Its durable construction provides stability to help ensure a long service life in most environments

【THOUGHTFUL DESIGN】 – 4” tall backsplash guard prevents your wall from being stained by dirty water. The sink not only has a modern and sleek look, but also functional and practical. Ideal for restaurant, patio bar, garage, laundry room, shop, utility room etc

【STURDY FRAME】 – Strong stainless steel cross braces along the legs for excellent support and increased stability. Adjustable levelers at the base of feet to protect your floor from scratches and keep sink stable on uneven floors (No faucet included)

【WORRY-FREE WARRANTY】 – Only things need to install are the legs and drain. 3 1/2″ Stainless-steel basket strainer included. Backed by a LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY and the always exceptional Bonnlo customer service promise. Don’t hesitate any longer and enjoy it now