Top 10 Best 3.5 ton carrier air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 3.5 ton carrier air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- This listing includes: Goodman 3.5 Ton 16 SEER Air Conditioner Model: GSX160421
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited warranty provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online with 60 days of installation
- Accessories such as linesets, thermostats, sold separately
- This listing consists of the Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner ONLY
- Due to Federal Guidelines and Restrictions this item cannot be installed in the following states: California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited warranty provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as thermostats, coils, outdoor sensors, etc Sold Separately
- High-efficiency compressor with internal relief valve
- PSC blower motor
- Quiet horizontal discharge
- R410-A refrigerant
- GPC1442H41
- This listing includes Goodman 3.5 Ton 16 SEER Air Conditioner, Goodman 4 Ton Multi-Position Air Handler
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as Linesets, thermostats, LP conversion kits, Sold Separately
- This listing includes Goodman 3.5 Ton 16 SEER Air Conditioner for R-410A systems
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as Linesets, thermostats, LP conversion kits, Sold Separately
- This listing includes Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 SEER Heat Pump, Goodman 3.5 Ton Multi Position Air Handler, Thermal Expansion Valve (TXV) for a 3.5-5 ton R-410a
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as Linesets, thermostats, LP conversion kits, Sold Separately
- MERV 15 rating helps to reduce pollen, dust, pet dander, mold spores, dust mites, viruses, bacteria and other airborne allergens
- Alleviates allergies and sinus irritations
- Recommended to replace once a year under normal conditions, or more often under harsh air conditions
- Normal Size: 20 x 25 x 3 1/2 inches Actual Size: 20 7/10 x 24 2/5 x 3 1/2 inches
- Can also be used in any air conditioner, air cleaner or furnace that requires a 20 x 25 x 3 1/2 inch furnace filter
Our Best Choice: Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 Seer Heat Pump System with 3.5 Ton Multi Position Air Handler GSZ140421 – ARUF43D14
[ad_1] This arrives with a 10-calendar year parts restricted guarantee provided the product is put in by a capable installer and registered on line
Process Configuration: Multi-Situation
Coolant: R-410a
Item Characteristics
Warmth Pump – Significant-efficiency scroll compressor
Heap Pump – SmartShift technologies to make sure tranquil, trusted defrost
Air Handler – All-aluminum evaporator coil
Air Handler – Coil mounting keep track of for quick repositioning
Product Specs
Warmth Pump Proportions: 35 1/2W x 35 1/2D x 39 3/4H
Air Handler Proportions: 24 1/2W x 21D x 53 7/16H
Voltage: Warmth Pump – 208/230 Air Handler – 208/240
Warmth Pump Section: 1
Air Handler Motor: Multi-Speed PSC Blower Motor
EER: 11.5
Liquid Line Valve Link: 3/8
Suction Line Valve Relationship: 7/8
Cooling Potential: 42,000 BTU/h
Condenser Product # GSZ140421
Air Handler Product # ARUF43D14
This 14 SEER bundle is made up of the Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 SEER Warmth Pump, Goodman Multi-Placement Air Handler and TX Valve
This will come with a 10-yr pieces limited warranty furnished it is mounted by a certified installer and registered on the internet
Accessories such as thermostats, linesets, heat kits, and so on Sold Individually