Top 10 Best 3.5 ton carrier air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] This arrives with a 10-calendar year parts restricted guarantee provided the product is put in by a capable installer and registered on line

Process Configuration: Multi-Situation

Coolant: R-410a

Item Characteristics

Warmth Pump – Significant-efficiency scroll compressor

Heap Pump – SmartShift technologies to make sure tranquil, trusted defrost

Air Handler – All-aluminum evaporator coil

Air Handler – Coil mounting keep track of for quick repositioning

Product Specs

Warmth Pump Proportions: 35 1/2W x 35 1/2D x 39 3/4H

Air Handler Proportions: 24 1/2W x 21D x 53 7/16H

Voltage: Warmth Pump – 208/230 Air Handler – 208/240

Warmth Pump Section: 1

Air Handler Motor: Multi-Speed PSC Blower Motor

EER: 11.5

Liquid Line Valve Link: 3/8

Suction Line Valve Relationship: 7/8

Cooling Potential: 42,000 BTU/h

Condenser Product # GSZ140421

Air Handler Product # ARUF43D14

This 14 SEER bundle is made up of the Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 SEER Warmth Pump, Goodman Multi-Placement Air Handler and TX Valve

This will come with a 10-yr pieces limited warranty furnished it is mounted by a certified installer and registered on the internet

Accessories such as thermostats, linesets, heat kits, and so on Sold Individually