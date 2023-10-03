Top 10 Best 3.2v solar rechargeable battery Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Shockli, Since 2008, professional on batteries more than 10 years.

We are the professional batteries manufacturing with excellent quality control which earn us customers all over the world.

Shockli AA Size 3.2V LiFePO4 Solar battery specifications



Battery Type : LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Capacity : 650 mAh Voltage : 3.2V Size : AA Size (longer 1/5 inch than 14430), CAN NOT replacement the 14430 Discharge Cut-off voltage : 2.0V Charge Current : 0.1 A~ 0.6A (Recommend 0.2A~ 0.4A) Charge Voltage : 3.6±0.05V Continuous Discharge Current : 0.1A-1.0A Cycle Life : 1500 Times Cycle Life, You can use 3- 4 years

Advantage



Long Lasting

Shockli AA Size 3.2v solar battery is higher capacity in market

Long Cycle Life

1500 Times Cycle Life, You can use 3- 4 years

Wildly Compatible

Outdoor Panel Light Flashlight

Check Dimension, Voltage Before Purchase



NOT replacement for the 14430 3.2v LiFePO4 batteries AA Size is longer 1/5 inch than the 14430 LiFePO4 battery 3.2V LiFePO4 solar battery, NOT replacement for the NiMH / NiCd / 1.2V battery and li-ion 3.7v battery

Two different kinds of 3.2v solar battery



AA 3.2V battery

Chemistry: LiFePo4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Capacity: 650mAh

Voltage: 3.2V

SIZE: Longer 1/5inch than 14430 battery

Can be recharged: Yes

14430 3.2V battery

Chemistry: LiFePo4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate)

Capacity: 450mAh

Voltage: 3.2V

SIZE: 14430

Can be recharged: Yes

Package Contents:



3 * cells & 1 * carry case

【Ideal for】: Good choice for outdoor solar lights, Tooth Brush, Shaver that require a 3.2 volt LiFePo4 battery

【Important Note】: 1). CAN NOT a replacement for AA NIMH 1.2V battery, This battery is 3.2V LiFePo4 solar battery, 2).PLEASE CHECK THE DIMENSIONS AND MAKE SURE IT FITS YOUR DEVICE, AA size- diameter x length is 14 mm(0.55 inch) X 50 mm(1.97 inch), Longer 1/5 inch than 14430

【Charge 】: 1) It take 6-8 hours sun shine for fully charge when it in the solar device, 2) It only charge by LiFePo4 3.65V charger, it will not charge with a lithium-ion 4.2v charger and regular 1.5 AA NI-MH Charger

【Package include】: 3 X battery & 1 X carrying case

So you had known what is the best 3.2v solar rechargeable battery in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.