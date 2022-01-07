Top 10 Best 2x safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Jackson SG collection is the only genuine safety eyewear products out there less than the Jackson brand name. Made with the wearer in head, these top quality glasses provide unsurpassed consolation, style, and sturdiness. Built with specially formulated extremely-adaptable and ultra-sturdy resources, Jackson SG protecting eyewear is very challenging. Its light-weight style characteristics gentle touch temples and a flexible nose piece for all-working day comfort. Jackson SG is developed with a single lens and base curve that extends the variety of eye safety to the periphery with its wraparound design and style. The polycarbonate substance meets ANSI, CSA, and CE requirements for large influence defense and blocks 99.9% of dangerous U.V. rays. Each individual pair arrives full with a removable neck cord so that your glasses are always in just access. The SG series features a huge assortment of lens and body solutions, earning its track record as protecting eyewear that employees want to wear. Jackson Safety has created a century-prolonged standing for offering the most impressive methods in the welding and private protective products industries. When it comes to supplying safety alternatives with long-long lasting value, sturdiness, and convenience, Jackson Basic safety has established the standard. Jackson Protection delivers the widest range of safety choices to fulfill the desires of each and every job and just about every employee.

Deal Dimensions‏:‎6 x 4 x 4 inches 1 Pounds

Item design number‏:‎50000V1

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎September 21, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎SureWerx

ASIN‏:‎B08JPDZ4W6

Country of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Continual Ease and comfort: Jackson SG collection basic safety eyeglasses are intended with the wearer in mind. They deliver outstanding consolation, style, and longevity. Lightweight frames are ultra versatile for a customized match.

Extraordinary Layout: Light-weight layout attributes soft touch temples and a adaptable nose piece for all-working day comfort.

Protection CERTIFICATIONS: Built of polycarbonate substance that meets or exceeds ANSI Z87.1, CSA Z94.3, and CE 166 specifications for substantial affect protection.

WRAP About Type: These security eyeglasses are designed with a one lens and foundation curve that extends the range of eye security to the periphery.

STAYS Place: All types come entire with a practical neck wire to stop decline. The black body has smooth-touch temples that are slip resistant, and the flexible nose piece provides extra comfort even though functioning.

