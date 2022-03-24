Top 10 Best 25w solar panel Reviews

Contents
- [Plug & Play] SAE connectors cable is easy to install and virtual free maintenance and two cable with alligator clips (18.5inch) and O-ring terminal (16.5inch) for battery charging connection
- [Widely Used] Ideal solar power kit for variety of off grid applications including chicken coop, gate opener, water pump, shed, cabin etc where 12V deep cycle battery is used as well as charge and maintain Cars, RVs, Boats, Trailer battery
- [Durable Panel] Waterproof 25 Watt solar panel with 9.84ft SAE connector cable, SAE connectors easy to connect and disconnect with controller, plug and play
- [Full Protections] USB charge controller prevents battery from over charge, dischage and short circuit, reversed polarity protection. Two indicators for checking status of charging and discharging
- [Free Maintenance] 1 year warranty and 24/ 7 technical support team, call ECO-WORTHY hotline whatever any question or concern you have
- 25W solar panel for 12v lead acid battery charging or 2pcs*solar panels in series for 24-volt battery or for grid-tied applications like streetlight, vent fan or car battery(keep it from strain dead)
- High-efficiency silicon solar cells ensure high performance of solar modules and create maximum power output, totally 23 testing procedure to do quality control.
- Easy to install with pre-drilled holes on the back of panels for fast mounting, securing and cooling.
- Waterproof Junction Box, corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use, allowing the solar panel to last for decades as well as withstand high winds (2400Pa) and snow loads (5400Pa).
- Item will be shipped from USA warehouse. It's compact size 16.5x12.6x0.67inch (420*320*17mm) with 39inch 19 AWG cables.
- New Design: New monocystalline cells ensure higher efficiency compared to most other brands
- Rated Output: Maximum power (Pmax): 25W, voltage at Pmax (Vmp):17.80V, current at Pmax (Imp): 1.43A
- Easy Installation: Pre-attached 3ft wire with bare ends and pre-drilled mounting holes allows for easy installation (Mounts for purchase separately)
- Excellent Durability: Heavy-duty anodized frame and rugged design can withstand high winds (2400Pa), hail and snow load (5400Pa)
- Warranty: 25-year transferable power output warranty
- Rugged and Portable: Weatherproof ETFE exterior layer improves performance and durability, extends the panel’s lifespan and requires far less maintenance when compared to a PET exterior layer that is used by most portable solar chargers. Waterproof, shock-proof, dust-proof and drop-proof. Compact panels fold down to the size of a tablet and easily fit into any backpack. Integrated magnetic closure system keeps the panels closed during storage, eliminating the need for bulky straps.
- Powerful: Monocrystalline panels with ETFE construction provide maximum efficiency and UV-ray permeability. Pumps out up to 2 Amps of power per USB port (4A Max with two ports) to provide wall-outlet charging speeds.
- Smart Technology: Built-in smart IC chip intelligently identifies your device and maximizes charging speed while protecting from overcharging. Automatic restore if shade occurs.
- Multi-Use: Ideal for camping, backpacking, hiking, outdoor adventures and is essential in any disaster, emergency, and hurricane prep kit for survival. Never be caught without power. Great for any USB device including your iPhone, Samsung, Pixel, iPad.
- Designed in California, backed by 12-month hassle free warranty from a local USA company.
- REDUCES YOUR ENERGY BILL… COOLS YOUR ATTIC & HOME… IMPROVES HVAC & FURNACE PERFORMANCE: Summer months bring higher energy bills, partly because of the limited airflow into your Attic! This solar roof-vent fan Cools attics & Automatically keeps your Home Cooler… taking the stress off your Furnace, HVAC & your Wallet!
- POWERED BY FREE SOLAR ENERGY… FIGHTS MOISTURE DAMAGE: Finding Moisture Damage in your home can cause severe consequences to your home’s value and your family’s health. This solar exhaust fan is fueled by the Sun & Automatically Combats Moisture!
- BUILT-IN HUMIDISTAT & THERMOSTAT… HYBRID ADAPTER TO RUN AT NIGHT (SOLD SEPERATELY): Heat & Moisture damage your attic & can create HUGE repair bills… Remington Solar’s roof ventilation fan includes a Humidistat & Thermostat to automatically change airflow based on your attic’s needs! In addition, it can also be fitted with our Hybrid Adapter (Sold Separately) to Run at Night!
- LIFE-EXTENDING, BRUSHLESS MOTOR… LITTLE-TO-NO-NOISE… HAIL & WEATHER RESISTANT: This Brushless Motor creates no friction & turns your motor without wear, giving your solar roof fan a longer life! It’s also near-inaudible & comes with a Texas Windstorm Document!
- DESIGNED FOR A LIFETIME OF USE… 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: You have nothing to lose! Simply try our solar powered ventilation fan & if for any reason you aren't satisfied, we'll refund EVERY penny within 30-days! We also back the Fan with a limited Lifetime Warranty!
- Rugged and Portable: Weather resistant ETFE exterior layer improves performance and durability, extends the panel’s lifespan and requires far less maintenance when compared to a PET exterior layer that is used by most portable solar chargers. Shock-proof, dust-proof and drop-proof. Compact panels fold down to the size of a tablet and easily fit into any backpack. Integrated magnetic closure system keeps the panels closed during storage, eliminating the need for bulky straps.
- Powerful and Smart: Monocrystalline panels with ETFE construction provide maximum efficiency and UV-ray permeability. Pumps out up to 2 Amps of power per USB port (4A Max with two ports) to provide wall-outlet charging speeds. Built-in smart IC chip intelligently identifies your device and maximizes charging speed while protecting from overcharging. Automatic restore if shade occurs.
- Includes Power Banks: Two high capacity 10000mAh power banks with USB-C and Quick Charge QC3.0 charge your devices at up to 18W with supported USB-C devices - 80% faster than standard chargers. Backward compatible with QC2.0 devices. Built-in safety features protect your devices from overcharging, overheating and more. Charges most smart phones up to 5 times each battery.
- Multi-Use: Ideal for camping, backpacking, hiking, outdoor adventures and is essential in any disaster, emergency, and hurricane prep kit for survival. Never be caught without power. Great for any USB device including your iPhone, Samsung, Pixel, iPad.
- Designed in California, backed by 12-month hassle free warranty from a local USA company.
- 【 20,000+ Lifespan-410 GPH Pump 】 - Max flow rate: 410 GPH(1550 L/H). Max lift height: 6.9 FT (2.1m). Long service life: 20,000+ hours. Cord length: 16.4 FT (5m). Detachable, safer.
- 【 New Model-25 Watt Solar Panel 】 - Upgrade from polycrystalline solar panels to monocrystalline solar panels. Higher cost, better quality, photoelectric conversion efficiency increased by 5-10%, the service life is more than 15 years if in proper use and storage.
- 【 Our Guarantee 】 - 1 Year Warranty - 100% Money Back Guarantee if our pump kit doesn't meet your water pumping needs! PLEASE READ prior to purchasing: This water pump is powered by a solar panel in direct sunlight (battery NOT included). The flow of water is determined by the sunlight intensity. DOES NOT run at night!
- 【 Multi-application 】 - This solar powered pond pump is for outdoor landscape, powered by solar energy, free maintenance, no wire, no electrical shock. Perfect Suitable for outdoor large fountains, water features, ponds, streams, waterfalls, hydroponics, aquaponics, greenhouses, rainwater. Make your garden more interesting and beautiful. Attract your neighbors and cute little animals.
- 【 Easy to Use 】 - Out of the box. Plug and play in the sun. Choose the fountain heads you like.
- [ 100% SOLAR POWERED FAN ] - The 30W foldable solar panel comes with a mounting bracket, which can be installed on the roof or wall of any building. The direct current generated by the solar office directly powers the fan.
- [ PLUG & PLAY DESIGN ] - With the waterproof connector with threaded fixing, you can easily connect the fan and the solar panel tightly.
- [ LITHIUM BATTERY BACK-UP ] - A 2600mAh lithium battery is included with the fan, using the same connector. A fully charged battery can function as a fan for about 30 minutes.
- [ BE COOL & FRESH ] - The solar fan can take away a lot of hot and muddy air for your attic or warehouse, protect the building from high temperature damage, and can also provide fresh air for the greenhouse.
- [ WORRY-FREE SHOPPING ] - Not satisfied with the product? Free return or exchange. The warranty period is up to two years.
- Fast Charging Technology: PowerIQ delivers the fastest possible charge up to 2 amps under direct sunlight. 25W solar array is 21.5-23.5% efficient, providing enough power to charge two devices simultaneously make it ideal for long treks.
- Incredibly Durable: Industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels sewn into a rugged polyester canvas offer weather-resistant outdoor durability.
- Easy To Carry: With compact size (11.1 × 5.85× 1in folded or 33.1 × 5.85× 0.3in opened) and lightweight (1.3lb) design, dual-port power applys to all the Android devices and some of the DSLRs by connecting the cable attached. You will need an extra cable for other devices.
- Special PET Polymer Surface: Industrial-strength PET polymer fabric protects your solar panel and your devices from occasional rain or wet fog. IPX4 waterproof level, but keep it away from water when you have some devices on charge
- Package & Warranty: 24-month warranty and friendly customer service. Note: Please don't place the item you are charging inside the pocket attached to the solar panel in order to avoid overheating then damage your devices.
Product Description
We adhere to the policy of quality-oriented, orderly control, continuous improvement, and customer-first in the production process.
XT30 parallel cable for MOOLSUN
Plug and play parallel design, use MOOLSUN
dedicated XT30 parallel cable to easily
connect multiple solar panels,
efficient and convenient.
Product specifications:
Peak Power: 25 Watts Solar Panel Type: Mono-crystalline Maximum of parallel connections：4 (100w Max) DC Charging Output: 18V/5.5A (Max) QC3.0 USB Output Port: 5V/3A, 15W Type-C USB Output Port: 5V/3A, 15W XT30 Output/Input port: 18V/5.5A(Max) XT60 Port: 18V/5.5A(Max) Operating Temperature: 0 – 158 F Open circuit voltage: 21.6V
Size
Solar Panel Size: 32.3 x 21.8 in
Abundant accessories
1 x XT60-DC cable 1 x XT30 parallel continuous cable10 in 1 types of DC connectors1 x DC-5521 DC cable1 x English manual
Product details
Waterproof carrying bagSturdy handle Adjustable standWaterproof standard IP65DC/Type-C/QC3.0/XT60 output light intensity sensor
Committed to Creating and Providing High-Quality Goods.
GOOD BETTER BEST.
—–MOOLSUN
【Smart Light Intensity Sensor 】solar panel’s unique light intensity sensor can detect the light intensity received, The greater the display value, the greater the power generated. It can help users adjust the direction of the solar panel according to the environment to obtain the best angle. In the natural state, the light intensity sensor panel will bend backward, which can effectively reduce equipment aging caused by sun irradiation.
【Unique Plug-And-Play Parallel Design】 Using a dedicated XT30 parallel cable, you can connect multiple 25W MOOLSUN solar panels in parallel (up to four parallel) and output up to 100W of power. In addition, the solar panel’s unique XT60 port (maximum output 20A) can be used to connect to a portable power supply when connected in parallel, which greatly improves the charging speed.
【Professional IP65 Waterproof & Dustproof】solar panels are waterproof and dustproof and meet the IP65 standard to endure all weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, climbing, hiking, picnic. Please NOTE: The output and input ports are not waterproof and please keep it dry.
【High Conversion Efficiency Solar Generator】Constructed of high-efficiency solar arrays, perform better than conventional panels, generate more energy and convert up to 23% of solar power into electricity.Comes with a waterproof bag, easy to carry.
【Multi-Purpose Usage】：This solar panel is designed for the most portable generator power station on the market, compatible with Baldr, Jackery, Goal Zero, Access. If you have your own adapter, it can also be used with NexPow, ROCKPALS, SUAOKI, FlashFish. Also for mobile phones, power banks, tablets, laptops, GPS, digital cameras, etc. Ideally suited for outdoor life and even unexpected power outages.